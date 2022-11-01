ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony WH-1000XM4 price guide: find the best deals and sales in November 2022

By Max Slater-Robins
Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are appearing more frequently now - and that's because of the simple fact of old father time. Due to the long-reigning headphones being available for longer, prices tend to fall (we all know the pattern). That means the price of the best headphones on the market is steadily falling, and if you're after a set of luxury cups, it's well worth checking out all the latest sales.

Sony has held the top spot with its acclaimed 1000X range for years now, since the WH-1000XM3s first graced the shelves. The XM4s took up the title in August 2020, and have since slowly started trickling down from that $350 / £350 / AU$550 MSRP. We've seen these cups drop down as low as $249 / £200 in the past, with regular discounts reaching $279 / £249 a little more frequently.

That means you could stand to save as much as $100 / £100 on these premium cups. We're rounding up all the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals from around the web just below, with our comparison software surfacing the cheapest prices every 30 minutes.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Features

If you're looking for big physical differences between the WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4, you'll be a little disappointed. The main changes come under the hood which, in our view, is perfect; the headphones have a really pleasing aesthetic already so why mess with that?

That isn't to say Sony has thrown up its hands and left the design exactly the same: the ear pads are 10% bigger, for example, making for a more comfortable fit. But it's the insides that make the difference. The XM4s have fast charging, giving you five hours of playback from 10 minutes plugged in, and on-ear detection.

Some other cool new tricks include adaptive sound that has been enhanced and improved to deal with more situations and environments; music pauses when you speak, to avoid having to constantly click around; and the headphones now have Bluetooth 5.0, up from 4.2, meaning multi-device connections are supported simultaneously.

On top of that, all of the usual features are still there: support for Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, 360 Reality Audio (for a virtual surround sound experience), 30+ hours of playback, and so on.

(Image credit: Sony)
(Image credit: Sony)
(Image credit: Sony)
(Image credit: Sony)
(Image credit: Sony)

If you're looking to buy some fantastic new headphones that are still somewhat on a budget, then the Sony WH-1000XM4s are the ones for you but we've also included the prices of the WH-1000XM3s too, below, just to round off your research.

If you're after something a little more subtle, we're also rounding up the best AirPods Pro deals on the market right now. However, for the gaming crowd, we're also rounding up the best gaming headsets available.

