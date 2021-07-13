TV Schedules

Take a trip down the virtually unknown Green River in Utah, which is often overshadowed by its more famous counterpart - the mighty Colorado River. Along the river's course explore what is perhaps the best-known geographical feature of the river, the prehistoric creatures buried along its banks in Dinosaur National Monument. No trip down the Green River would be complete without a venture through the appropriately named Desolation Canyon and some of the wildest, least inhabited areas remaining in the U.S. This 84-mile long gorge is deeper, at some points, than the Grand Canyon and exposes sediments accumulated over millions of years. Learn how the Green River is one of the most important rivers in the desert southwest and continues to be shaped by changes in the surrounding geology, vegetation and modern-day dams.