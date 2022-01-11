THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Drake and Josh' 18 years later

Josh Peck starred as Josh Nichols in "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"Drake and Josh" aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck started on "The Amanda Show," and they're still working in the industry.

Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor went on to star on the Nickelodeon show "iCarly."

Drake Bell on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Drake Bell began working on television years before "Drake and Josh."

Drake Bell entered the Hollywood scene in 1994 at 7 years old when he appeared on an episode of ABC's "Home Improvement."

He continued to appear on other shows, such as ABC's "The Drew Carey Show" and NBC's "Seinfeld." Bell was also in movies like "Jerry Maguire" (1996) and "High Fidelity" (2000).

The actor started gaining more attention on Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" from 1999 to 2002. Two years later, the network gave him a starring role on "Drake and Josh" as Drake Parker.

While filming "Drake and Josh," Bell starred alongside costar Miranda Cosgrove in "Yours, Mine, and Ours" (2005).

Like his character on "Drake and Josh," Bell is also a musician. He released his first two albums, "Telegraph" and "It's Only Time," while filming the show.

Drake Bell is a musician. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After the show ended, Bell worked in the TV, film, and music industry for years.

Following the end of "Drake and Josh" in 2007, Bell appeared in movies such as "Superhero Movie" (2008), "College" (2008), and "Rags" (2012).

Bell also reprised his role as Drake Parker in the TV movie "Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh" (2008). His most recent film credit was voicing Oscar the Rabbit in "The Big Trip" (2019).

He returned to Nickelodeon to appear as Timmy Turner in a number of spin-off movies based on an animated series, including "A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!"(2011) and "A Fairly Odd Christmas" (2012).

The actor also continued his TV career, voicing Peter Parker/Spider-Man on Disney XD's "Ultimate Spider-Man" from 2012 to 2017.

Bell continued his music career, releasing his third album "Ready Set Go!" in 2014. In 2020, he released "The Lost Album," which included songs from a missing hard drive that were originally supposed to be a follow-up to his 2006 album "It's Only Time."

Later last year, he also released his first album in Spanish, "Sesiones En Casa."

In June, Bell pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to the Associated Press.

In July, he was sentenced to two years of probation on child-endangerment charges.

Josh Peck on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Josh Peck started his acting career with movies such as "Snow Day" and "The Newcomers."

Josh Peck also began acting at a young age, with his first role in the 2000 movie "Snow Day" at age 13. He went on to star in Disney's "Max Keeble's Big Move" a year later.

In 2001, he got his start on TV by working on NBC's "ER," Fox's "Family Guy," and Cartoon Network's "Samurai Jack."

Peck was a regular performer alongside Bell on Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" from 2000 to 2002 before he snagged the lead role of Josh Nichols on "Drake and Josh."

Josh Peck is also popular on YouTube. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Peck has continued his career on TV and in films, and has made a name for himself online.

Some of Peck's film work after "Drake and Josh" includes "The Wackness" (2008), "Drillbit Taylor" (2008), and the TV movie "Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh" (2008). He was also the voice of Eddie in the "Ice Age" film series.

Peck's most recent film credits were "Locating Silver Lake" (2018) and "Doors" (2021).

On TV, Peck had a recurring role on Fox's "The Mindy Project" and voiced a character on Nickelodeon's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." He also starred alongside John Stamos on Fox's "Grandfathered" from 2015 to 2016.

He recently starred as Scott Turner on the Disney+ TV adaptation of "Turner and Hooch." He's also set to star on the upcoming Hulu series "How I Met Your Father."

Outside of film and TV, Peck has made a name for himself online . He was popular on Vine before the platform officially shut down in 2017, and he's a successful YouTuber .

Miranda Cosgrove on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Miranda Cosgrove was one of the biggest stars to come out of "Drake and Josh."

Miranda Cosgrove started her career on an episode of The CW's "Smallville" in 2001 at just 8 years old.

Two years later, she played Summer Hathaway in the Jack Black-led comedy "School of Rock" (2003).

Soon after, she landed the role of Megan Parker, Drake and Josh's annoying younger sister, on "Drake and Josh."

While filming the show, Cosgrove starred alongside Bell in "Yours, Mine, and Ours" (2005).

Miranda Cosgrove went on to star on "iCarly." PHIL MCCARTEN/Reuters

Cosgrove earned her own Nickelodeon show after "Drake and Josh" wrapped.

After "Drake and Josh" wrapped in 2007, Cosgrove starred on her own Nickelodeon show, "iCarly." The show ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.

She also launched her music career on "iCarly," releasing a soundtrack album that included the show's theme song "Leave It All to Me." In 2010, she released her first studio album "Sparks Fly."

While filming "iCarly," Cosgrove voiced the role of Margo in "Despicable Me" (2010), which she continued in "Despicable Me 2" (2013) and Despicable Me 3" (2017).

After "iCarly" ended, Cosgrove took a break from acting to get her college degree from the University of Southern California.

After graduating, she appeared in "The Intruders" (2015), on NBC's "Crowded," and in "North Hollywood" (2021).

Cosgrove recently starred on the "iCarly" revival series on Paramount+ .

Jonathan Goldstein on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Jonathan Goldstein had been acting for a decade before playing Walter Nichols on "Drake and Josh."

Prior to "Drake and Josh," Jonathan Goldstein acted in "The Jitters" (1989), "Stranger" (1993), and "The Auteur Theory" (1999).

He also appeared on TV shows such as The WB's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues," and CBS' "The Handler."

Goldstein snagged the role of Walter Nichols, Josh's dad, in 2004.

Jonathan Goldstein at the premiere of the 2019 film "Flashout." Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Following "Drake and Josh," Goldstein continued his career on TV and in films.

After "Drake and Josh," Goldstein appeared in minor roles on a number of TV shows, including Fox's "The Riches," USA Network's "The Starter Wife," NBC's "Parks and Recreation," and ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."

More recently, Goldstein had a recurring role on CBS' "Suspense."

He's also had roles in films like "Teacher of the Year" (2014), "Game Night" (2018), "Golden State" (2018), "Flashout" (2019), and "Roma 96" (2020).

Nancy Sullivan on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Nancy Sullivan's work prior to "Drake and Josh" was largely on television.

Nancy Sullivan appeared on shows like ABC's "Doogie Howser, M.D.," Fox's "Melrose Place," and Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Alongside Bell and Peck, Sullivan was on "The Amanda Show" before landing the role of Audrey Parker-Nichols, Drake's mom, on "Drake and Josh."

Nancy Sullivan at the premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh" in 2008. Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images

Sullivan has added a few more TV and film credits to her filmography since the show ended.

Toward the end of "Drake and Josh," Sullivan started voicing Lucille Johnson on Cartoon Network's "Squirrel Boy."

After both shows ended in 2007, she returned for "Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh" (2008), and went on to appear in "All Kids Count" (2011), "Abner, the Invisible Dog" (2013), and "Monster Island (2017).

Yvette Nicole Brown on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Yvette Nicole Brown's career took off during "Drake and Josh."

Yvette Nicole Brown was on The CW's "Girlfriends," HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and ABC's "The Big House" before playing Helen on "Drake and Josh."

While she was filming the show, Brown also appeared on shows like The WB's "7th Heaven," CBS' "Two and a Half Men," Fox's "That '70s Show," Disney Channel's "That's So Raven," Fox's "Malcolm in the Middle," Fox's "House," and NBC's "The Office."

She also acted in the hit 2006 film, "Dreamgirls."

Yvette Nicole Brown has acted on a number of TV shows. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Brown still has a successful career on TV and in films.

After "Drake and Josh," Brown had roles on shows like NBC's "Community," CBS' "The Odd Couple," and ABC's "The Mayor."

She also voiced Luna on Disney's "Elena of Avalor," and more recently, she worked on Disney Plus' "Big Shot" and Disney Junior's "Chicken Squad."

Brown was also in films like "Hotel for Dogs" (2009), "500 Days of Summer" (2009), "The Ugly Truth" (2009), "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" (2013), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), "Lady and the Tramp" (2019), and "Muppets Haunted Mansion" (2021).

The actress is set to appear in the upcoming "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted."

Jerry Trainor on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Jerry Trainor had several acting roles before playing Crazy Steve on "Drake and Josh."

Jerry Trainor began his professional acting career in 2000 when he played Eric on MTV's "Undressed." He followed that role with appearances in "Donnie Darko" (2001) and "Evolution (2001).

He also appeared on NBC's "ER," ABC's "My Wife and Kids," and The WB's "Angel."

Trainor was acting on NBC's "Crossing Jordan" when he started playing Crazy Steve on "Drake and Josh."

Jerry Trainor worked on a few Nickelodeon shows after "Drake and Josh." Matt Sayles/AP

Trainor stayed with Nickelodeon for several years after "Drake and Josh."

After "Drake and Josh," Trainor starred on "iCarly" alongside Cosgrove.

He also voiced a character on the network's animated series "T.U.F.F. Puppy" and starred on Nickelodeon's "Wendell and Vinnie" in 2013.

His other TV credits include CMT's "Still the King" and Netflix's "No Good Nick."

Trainor has also worked on films like "Holiday Road" (2012), "Living the Dream" (2014), and "Alex and Me" (2018).

The actor also returned for the "iCarly" revival.

Allison Scagliotti on "Drake and Josh." Nickelodeon

Allison Scagliotti played Mindy Crenshaw on "Drake and Josh."

Allison Scagliotti got her start in the TV movie "America's Most Terrible Things" (2002).

She also appeared on shows like Fox's "Grounded for Life" before landing the role of Mindy Crenshaw on "Drake and Josh."

While Scagliotti was on "Drake and Josh," she also had notable roles on Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" and The CW's "One Tree Hill."

Allison Scagliotti has been on several TV shows since "Drake and Josh." Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

Scagliotti continued working on TV and in films after "Drake and Josh."

After "Drake and Josh," Scagliotti acted on shows like NBC's "Gemini Division," The CW's "The Vampire Diaries," and Freeform's "Stitchers."

She also starred on SyFy's "Warehouse 13" and appeared on the show's spin-off series "Warehouse 13: Of Monsters and Men" and "Warehouse 13: Grand Designs."

Scagliotti has appeared in films like "Jerry" (2009), "Loser Takes All" (2011), and "Chastity Bites" (2013).

Her latest credit on IMDb was an episode of the digital series "Take One Thing Off" in 2018.

