If you’re a coffee drinker, it is more than likely you aren’t fit for human interaction until you’ve had your first cup of the day. Or maybe that’s just us. Either way, for many people, coffee is the difference between functioning and not functioning. But that doesn’t mean any cup of joe will do. To be sipping on the best brew to kickstart your day, without having to head to your local coffee shop , you’re going to need one of the best coffee makers.

With more options for coffee shops, brewing processes, beans and added flavors than ever before, the world of coffee is rich with possibilities. This is also the case for coffee makers, too. So, which one is right for you? No need to down two cups and spend hours researching online. We’ve already done the research for you and found the best coffee makers for every type of coffee.

Given the variation in preparation, the type of coffee maker you need may be different from the one that your neighbor swears by. So ask yourself these questions. Do you live alone or need a carafe that can caffeinate five people every morning? Do you like to take your time making coffee, or do you want something that is programmed to start brewing as soon as you wake up? Is coffee your only vice, or do you want a machine that can also make espressos and cappuccinos? On that note, do you already have a coffee maker and are looking to add a dedicated espresso maker to your kitchen counter?

What are the Benefits of Using a Coffee Maker?

If you’re already set in your ways with your early morning visit to the local coffee shop, you’re probably wondering why you would ever switch from a ready-to-drink beverage handed to you in seconds to making one at home. And we understand, sometimes it is easier. But, there are still plenty of reasons that adding one of the best coffee makers could be a positive step. The benefits include:

Efficiency – Being able to brew a delicious flat white, cappuccino or americano without leaving the comfort of your home is definitely desirable. For early morning commuters, it also makes it possible to leave the house a little later. The devices’ automatic functioning lets you take care of other chores or errands while your coffee is being made.

– Being able to brew a delicious flat white, cappuccino or americano without leaving the comfort of your home is definitely desirable. For early morning commuters, it also makes it possible to leave the house a little later. The devices’ automatic functioning lets you take care of other chores or errands while your coffee is being made. Economical – You’re likely to be spending somewhere around $5 a day on the way to work. With a possible lunchtime pick-me-up adding to that total. And it doesn’t seem like coffee shop coffee is going to get any cheaper anytime soon . At least $10 a day over the course of a year adds up to a pretty scary amount of money spent on coffee alone, especially when there are ways around it. In comparison, coffee capsules average around $1 per serving, with coffee beans being an even more budget-friendly answer. And it’s not just homes that can benefit from investing in one of the best coffee makers, offices and staff rooms are also known for their regular costly coffee runs.

– You’re likely to be spending somewhere around $5 a day on the way to work. With a possible lunchtime pick-me-up adding to that total. And it doesn’t seem like coffee shop coffee is going to get any cheaper anytime soon . At least $10 a day over the course of a year adds up to a pretty scary amount of money spent on coffee alone, especially when there are ways around it. In comparison, coffee capsules average around $1 per serving, with coffee beans being an even more budget-friendly answer. And it’s not just homes that can benefit from investing in one of the best coffee makers, offices and staff rooms are also known for their regular costly coffee runs. Sustainability – For the environmentally conscious, single-use materials are a big deal. Switching out a single-use, throw-away cup every day with a reusable mug in your own home is almost reason enough to switch to a home coffee maker. There are, of course, coffee shops that have switched to eco-friendly cups, lids and napkins , in addition to allowing customers to use their own reusable cups instead. Ultimately, making coffee in your own home gives you total freedom when deciding what to drink from.

Whether you’re looking for a coffee maker for your everyday morning cup needs or simply want a device that can be pulled out of the cupboards when you have visiting guests, we’re confident we’ve got your needs covered. Check out our selection of the best coffee makers below.

1. Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

BEST OVERALL

Brew hot or cold coffee or tea, espresso, cappuccinos and more with the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, the ultimate machine for those who don’t want to buy one appliance for every drink. The Ninja allows users to choose from multiple sizes of cups, starting with a single serving, all the way up to a travel mug and even a full-sized carafe. Plus, no more putting a jug of coffee in the fridge and waiting overnight, with the Ninja making cold brew in only 10 minutes. Featuring a smart basket, the Ninja will recognize the difference between ground coffee beans and loose leaf tea, while also including buttons that allow users to choose between Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew, Herbal, Black Tea, Oolong, Green Tea and other beverage types.

Pros: The device has a built-in frother that produces silky and smooth foam in only seconds using either hot or cold milk.

Cons: The Ninja comes with a 50-ounce (10-cup) carafe, but it’s not dishwasher safe.

Buy: Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System $179.99

2. Bellemain 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker

BEST BUDGET

For better control of heat and coffee strength than electric drip coffee makers, try a coffee percolator with the Bellemain 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker. Designed for espressos or single cups of coffee, the Bellemain works similar to the Bialetti to make Italian-style espresso and coffees. The Bellemain is easy and safe to use thanks to its safety valve and stay-cool handle and lid knob. Use Moka-style or finely ground coffee to get a hot drink in less than five minutes.

Pros: With a 12-ounce capacity, the Bellemain is slightly larger than makers of a similar style.

Cons: The maker must be cleaned and thoroughly dried after each use and is not safe for use in the dishwasher.

Buy: Bellemain 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker $20.50

3. AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle

BEST KETTLE

Is the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle a coffee maker? Technically no. So, why is it on our list? Because it’s the perfect partner for French Press or instant coffee lovers. The one-liter kettle is powered by 1,500 watts for a fast heating time. The cordless carafe makes it easy to remove from the base, which is an added convenience when mugs or the French Press carafe is not within arms’ reach.

Pros: The kettle features several safety built-ins, including an automatic shutoff with boil-dry protection and a window to help prevent overfilling.

Cons: It isn’t technically a coffee maker.

Buy: AmazonBasics Electric Hot Water Kettle $21.82

4. Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker

USER FRIENDLY PICK

For a coffee maker that is easy to use and doesn’t take up much counter space, we recommend the Mr. Coffee Simple Brew Coffee Maker. Perfect for a single or double family household or for personal use in an office, the Mr. Coffee features a removable and reusable filter basket. Mr. Coffee has dual water windows that make it easy to see how much water you’re pouring in, ensuring the reservoir does not overflow. We also like that the Mr. Coffee includes a Grab-A-Cup auto-pause that will stop dripping coffee when the carafe is removed even if it’s not done brewing.

Pros: The glass carafe, filter basket and lid can all be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher.

Cons: The water filter disc is not dishwasher safe. Mr. Coffee is also the smallest electrical drip coffee maker on our list and not ideal for large groups.

Buy: Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker $32.99

5. Bialetti Moka Stove Top Coffee Maker

BOLDEST TASTE

Bring the taste of Italy into your kitchen with the Bialetti Moka Stove Top Coffee Maker, which set the standard for making authentic Italian espresso. Users must first add cold water to the bottom chamber and ground coffee to the middle chamber, then place the Bialetti on the stovetop. Once the water heats to a boil, it’s pushed up and through the coffee grounds and into the top chamber for rich and bold espresso or coffee.

Pros: Made with aluminum in the classic Bialetti octagon shape, the Moka features the patented Bialetti safety valve and takes less than one minute to brew.

Cons: The maker only produces 9.2 ounces of coffee per round, which is enough for six espressos, but only one cup of regular coffee and therefore isn’t ideal for use as a standard coffee maker for more than one person.

Buy: Bialetti Moka Stove Top Coffee Maker $45.19

6. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

QUALITY PICK

Save on space without compromising on quality with the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker in your home. Its ultra-slim design can fit in gaps as little as five inches wide, making it easier to slide it into an existing kitchen countertop setup without much difficulty. Despite its compact size, this advanced coffee maker can produce between six and 12 ounces of freshly brewed coffee per round. Furthermore, the simple controls make it a viable option for any user, no matter how familiar with coffee machines they are.

Pros: This maker’s removable drip tray allows it to accommodate all mug heights, including seven-inch tall travel cups.

Cons: The reservoir only produces one cup at a time, meaning you’ll need to refill it every time you want another cup.

Buy: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $69.99

7. Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker

BEST FOR FAMILIES

For large groups, we recommend the Cuisinart DCC-3200 Perfectemp Coffee Maker. With a large capacity carafe that can brew up to 14 cups of coffee at once, the Cuisinart quickly brews rich and robust coffee in minutes, while also featuring the option to choose how strong you would like all those cups of coffee to be. The Cuisinart has 24-hour programmability, a keep warm setting for keeping coffee fresh throughout the day and a gold-tone permanent filter so changing out messy filters is a thing of the past.

Pros: The Cuisinart has a programmable auto shut-off between zero to four hours, unlike the Ninja which only offers an auto-shutoff after two hours of inactivity.

Cons: The Cuisinart does not make espresso or espresso-based drinks.

Buy: Cuisinart DCC-3200 Perfectemp Coffee Maker $90.95

8. Nutribullet Brew Choice Coffee Maker

RECENT RELEASE

Best known for their smoothie makers and blenders, Nutribullet has now stepped into the ring of the best coffee makers with their Brew Choice Coffee Maker. This dual-function coffee maker offers users the option of brewing your coffee using a single K-Cup or reusable pod, or by preparing a full carafe of coffee from ground coffee beans. As one of the most recently released coffee makers on the market, it’s little surprise that the design is very much suited to modern home interiors.

Pros: This device has the ability to brew coffee using either capsules or coffee beans.

Cons: As it is comparatively new, some users may prefer choosing a device that has been tried and tested for a longer period.

Buy: Nutribullet Brew Choice Coffee Maker $137.30



Buy: Nutribullet Brew Choice Coffee Maker $129.99

9. Hamilton Beach Works 12-Cup Coffee Maker

EASIEST TO PROGRAM

This smart coffee maker from Hamilton Beach Works syncs with Alexa for easy voice-commanded brew strength, brew time, on/off and more. The front-fill design of this coffee maker is designed to be as easy as possible and it takes a standard filter in the brew basket that swings out. Set your morning routine with this dependable coffee maker and the glass carafe is designed to be drip-free so every drop goes into your cup. You can also enjoy some peace of mind knowing you can turn your coffee maker off directly from the Alexa app if you ever leave the house before hitting the off switch.

Pros: This coffee maker is designed to sync easily with Alexa, is easy to use and has a mess-free spout so your mornings go smoothly.

Cons: It may take a few tries before the scheduled morning routine function works.

Buy: Hamilton Beach Works 12-Cup Coffee Maker $89.99

10. Gevi Espresso Machines Coffee Maker

BEST FOR LATTE-ART

The split nozzle on the Gevi Espresso Machines Coffee Maker means you can make two single-shot espressos at one time, or a double shot in half the time of competing devices. Brewing times range from 25 to 45 seconds depending on the setting, while the integrated functions allow you to choose between manually controlling the amount of coffee released or automatically setting it to one or two shots. Furthermore, the 1250-watt steam wand makes it possible to create coffee shop standard froth in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Pros: This coffee maker features an integrated cup warmer which helps to maintain the quality of your brewed coffee.

Cons: Some users may find the body of this coffee maker to be slightly chunky, in addition to being too big for smaller kitchens.

Buy: Gevi Espresso Machines Coffee Maker $124.99

11. Nestle Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker

BEST FOR ESPRESSOS

Brewing a delicious cup of homemade coffee doesn’t get any easier than with this Nestle Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker. Its one-touch brewing system makes the process simple from start to finish. Plus, it features an integrated store for used capsules to keep them out of sight until it’s time to empty them into your larger trash can. Plus, the device is available in five different colors, making it easy to match to your kitchen decor.

Pros : This coffee maker comes with a welcome pack of 12 capsules which includes a variety of flavors and both coffees and espressos.

Cons : Depending on the strength of coffee and the size of cup you prefer, you may need to use two capsules in a single serving.

Buy: Nestle Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker $178.33

12. Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

BEST FOR SINGLE-SERVE

This Keurig coffee machine is infamous for its K-cup design that makes single-serve coffees seamlessly in a variety of styles. You can make regular coffee, lattes and cappuccinos easily, and the large, 60-ounce water reservoir allows you to make six servings without needing to refill. It includes smart technology which heats, brews and dispenses coffee in one simple process. The machine also has an energy-efficient auto-off feature that automatically turns the brewer off two hours after your last cup to save energy.

Pros: Single-serve coffee for individuals, accommodates travel mugs for seamless morning coffee routines.

Cons: K-cups are not the most environmentally friendly option.

Buy: Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker $145.99

13. EspressoWorks All-In-One Espresso Machine & Cappuccino Maker

CLOSEST TO YOUR LOCAL COFFEE SHOP

Feel like a barista in your own home with the EspressoWorks All-In-One Espresso Machine & Cappuccino Maker. The EspressoWorks has everything you need to make the perfect espresso or cappuccino. Get the freshest espresso possible and grind your own beans using the electric coffee grinder included in the set. Select the strength of your espresso with the single or double-shot baskets and the 15-bar pump system. Measure your grinds correctly using the spoon and tamper. Make a cappuccino using the built-in frother and stainless steel frothing mug. We also like that the EspressoWorks comes with conveniences, like two porcelain mugs, a one-touch on and off button and a removable water tank that makes it easy to keep the EspressoWorks filled.

Pros: Using a Thermoblock heating system, the EspressoWorks is ready to make espresso or cappuccino in less than 45 seconds. LED indicators also make it easy for users to know when the EspressoWorks is ready to brew and steam.

Cons: The EspressoWorks requires some know-how from users, is labor-intensive and does not make a traditional cup of coffee.

Buy: EspressoWorks 7 Pc All-in-One Espresso Machine and Cappuccino Maker $224.99

14. OXO BREW Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

BEST FOR COLD BREW

Cold brew is one of the best coffee varieties and this maker is designed to make low-acid coffee concentrate that can be used easily to create hot or cold caffeinated beverages throughout the week. It has a compact size that takes up less space in refrigerators, and the draining starts automatically when the brewer is placed on the carafe. It comes with a rainmaker that evenly distributes water over the coffee grounds, and the sturdy lid will keep your maker protected while the brewing takes place. This maker can make up to 16 ounces of coffee concentrate, so you’ll be set for a few servings after one brew.

Pros: Sturdy, durable machine that’s protective and precise, makes 16 ounces of coffee in one sitting, compact design.

Cons: This model uses a ton of grounds each time you use it.

Buy: OXO BREW Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

15. Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker System

BEST SPLURGE

The Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker System sports a heavy-duty appearance compared to your average modern coffee maker. It utilizes Accu-Brew technology and integrated scales to achieve your preferred taste by guiding you when it comes to adding coffee into the front basket. Once the device is set up for brewing, the water is sprayed evenly over the coffee for optimal extraction and the best-tasting and consistent product.

Pros : This maker can brew 10 cups of coffee to fill the thermal stainless steel carafe in under seven minutes.

Cons : You may end up wasting a lot of coffee if you fill the carafe every time but only pour a single cup.

Buy: Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker System $549.95

