AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with storms
A Flash Flood Watch now includes New York City, northeast New Jersey, and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley through Saturday night. Showers and storms could produce a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. With recent heavy rainfall, it won't take much additional rain to result in flash flooding. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for NYC and northern New Jersey through 7 p.m. Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service WATCH | Latest AccuWeather forecast:
Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.Friday Officially, a heat wave. High 91. Saturday Cooler. Wetter south. High 75. Sunday Some sun with spotty t-storm. High 80. Monday Warmer and more humid. High 86. Tuesday Warm and humid. High 85. Wednesday Tropical showers? High 78. Thursday Partly sunny. High 78.
In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.
