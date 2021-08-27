Cancel
New York City, NY

AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with storms

ABCNY
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTQGX_0Pr3LxZB00 A Flash Flood Watch now includes New York City, northeast New Jersey, and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley through Saturday night.

Showers and storms could produce a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. With recent heavy rainfall, it won't take much additional rain to result in flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for NYC and northern New Jersey through 7 p.m.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

WATCH | Latest AccuWeather forecast:

Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

Friday

Officially, a heat wave. High 91.

Saturday

Cooler. Wetter south. High 75.

Sunday

Some sun with spotty t-storm. High 80.

Monday

Warmer and more humid. High 86.

Tuesday

Warm and humid. High 85.

Wednesday

Tropical showers? High 78.

Thursday

Partly sunny. High 78.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0Pr3LxZB00

Share your weather photos and videos , and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms

