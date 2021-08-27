AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with storms

A Flash Flood Watch now includes New York City, northeast New Jersey, and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley through Saturday night.

Showers and storms could produce a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. With recent heavy rainfall, it won't take much additional rain to result in flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for NYC and northern New Jersey through 7 p.m.

Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

Officially, a heat wave. High 91.

Cooler. Wetter south. High 75.

Some sun with spotty t-storm. High 80.

Warmer and more humid. High 86.

Warm and humid. High 85.

Tropical showers? High 78.

Partly sunny. High 78.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app