Fall Guys guide to help you get that Ultimate Knockout crown

This Fall Guys guide will help you learn the ins and outs of the Ultimate Knockout competition. You'll need to battle your way through treacherous obstacles and devious minigames if you're to win against your rival beans. We'll cover everything we know about the game that might help you win, although we offer no guarantees – let's face it, a game about 60 little roly poly characters fighting for space in a world full of questionable physics doesn't necessarily favour skill. If you're also looking to squad up with friends - even those on other platforms - we've got advice for sorting split screen and crossplay too. Here's everything you need to know about Fall Guys and hopefully help you get to that podium and take home the crown.

Our Fall Guys review highlights the approachability of the game thanks to the simplicity of both the premise and the controls, as well as the variety on offer across the wide selection of mini-games. The 60 player battle royales feature plenty of laughs and some sweaty-palmed showdowns on the way to the crown, but whatever happens it always pulls you back in for more.

Fall Guys tips

There are now 29 different rounds in total, and all of them have particular strategies that can increase your chances of winning, or at least surviving. We've gathered a set of Fall Guys tips to help get you through anything the game throws at you.

Fall Guys crossplay

With all of the players spread across PS4 and PC, it's possible that some of your friends will be battling it out on a different format. We look at the current situation with Fall Guys crossplay and see what news there is about future developments with this feature.

Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

At the moment, all of this fun is exclusive to PS4 and PC players, but it might not be that way forever. With the growing popularity it's only natural that Mediatonic will be looking into Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, so it could just be a matter of time before those consoles get on board.

Split screen

With the large selection of quirky mini-games on offer, this battle royale makes the perfect party game, and there's already the option to invite friends into your squad. If you're looking for Fall Guys split screen to get some couch co-op going, we've got the latest information.

How to dive

You may have seen other players flinging themselves about the place, and wondered how to dive in Fall Guys . If that's the case then wonder no more, as we explain the controls and the benefits of leaping.

Patch notes

As with all online launches these days, we can expect the game to continually evolve and incorporate new features to meet the needs of the growing player base. Keep an eye on the Fall Guys patch notes for all the latest news on changes and additions being made.

New rounds

With the arrival of the second season we now have four new Fall Guys levels to get stuck into – Egg Siege, Hoopsie Legends, Knight Fever, and Wall Guys – and we've got all the details on these Medieval stages.

