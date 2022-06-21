ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fall Guys guide to help you get that Ultimate Knockout crown

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

This Fall Guys guide will help you learn the ins and outs of the Ultimate Knockout competition. You'll need to battle your way through treacherous obstacles and devious minigames if you're to win against your rival beans. We'll cover everything we know about the game that might help you win, although we offer no guarantees – let's face it, a game about 60 little roly poly characters fighting for space in a world full of questionable physics doesn't necessarily favour skill. If you're also looking to squad up with friends - even those on other platforms - we've got advice for sorting split screen and crossplay too. Here's everything you need to know about Fall Guys and hopefully help you get to that podium and take home the crown.

Fall Guys review: "There's little standing in the way between Fall Guys and world domination"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5bAx_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Score: Four and a half stars

Our Fall Guys review highlights the approachability of the game thanks to the simplicity of both the premise and the controls, as well as the variety on offer across the wide selection of mini-games. The 60 player battle royales feature plenty of laughs and some sweaty-palmed showdowns on the way to the crown, but whatever happens it always pulls you back in for more.

Fall Guys tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeT66_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

There are now 29 different rounds in total, and all of them have particular strategies that can increase your chances of winning, or at least surviving. We've gathered a set of Fall Guys tips to help get you through anything the game throws at you.

Fall Guys crossplay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fQaV_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

With all of the players spread across PS4 and PC, it's possible that some of your friends will be battling it out on a different format. We look at the current situation with Fall Guys crossplay and see what news there is about future developments with this feature.

Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjHmx_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Mediatonic / Microsoft)

At the moment, all of this fun is exclusive to PS4 and PC players, but it might not be that way forever. With the growing popularity it's only natural that Mediatonic will be looking into Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, so it could just be a matter of time before those consoles get on board.

Split screen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9cCD_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

With the large selection of quirky mini-games on offer, this battle royale makes the perfect party game, and there's already the option to invite friends into your squad. If you're looking for Fall Guys split screen to get some couch co-op going, we've got the latest information.

How to dive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xKYR_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

You may have seen other players flinging themselves about the place, and wondered how to dive in Fall Guys . If that's the case then wonder no more, as we explain the controls and the benefits of leaping.

Patch notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtAJB_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

As with all online launches these days, we can expect the game to continually evolve and incorporate new features to meet the needs of the growing player base. Keep an eye on the Fall Guys patch notes for all the latest news on changes and additions being made.

New rounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bscw9_0PqyYFTf00

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

With the arrival of the second season we now have four new Fall Guys levels to get stuck into – Egg Siege, Hoopsie Legends, Knight Fever, and Wall Guys – and we've got all the details on these Medieval stages.

Want to see how your favourite rounds stack up? Then check out our Fall Guys minigames ranked : All the games, from worst to best.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The 10 best free Switch games you can play right now

The best free Nintendo Switch games you can start without paying a cent. If you're on the hunt for the best Switch games you can play right now, you've come to the right place. Happily, there are plenty of great free-to-play experiences you can jump into on Nintendo's console. Whether you've got the original model or Nintendo Switch OLED, you're sure to find something here that you'll want to check out. While there are plenty of free Switch games, it's important to note that in order to play, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online account, which does cost money ($3.99 / £3.49 a month, to be exact).
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

These fan-made Genshin Impact movies are so good they're getting their own festival

With its beautiful anime style, fluid action, and open-world setting, miHoYo's Genshin Impact has enjoyed staggering success since its launch in 2020. It might cost nothing to play, but as of March 2022, the action RPG has grossed more than $4 billion worldwide. Naturally, along with that staggering commercial success comes a plethora of adoring fans, many of whom created homemade videos for the game's recent movie festival.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Guys#The Crown#Xbox One#Video Game#Ultimate
GamesRadar

The 10 Best Need for Speed games you can play today

The best Need For Speed games ranked, from No Limits to Most Wanted. The best Need for Speed games care about one thing, and one thing only: driving fast. Like, absurdly fast. When developer EA gets Need for Speed right, there's a thrill to be found in the sense of acceleration, and joy to be had from leaning heavily on the handbrake to drift around corners. Need for Speed is about thrill seeking then, a quality which has allowed the series to frequently flirt with our ranking of the best racing games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Sonic Origins dev laments Sega's handling of the remaster: "Every one of us is very unhappy"

The Sonic Origins collection launched this week with a number of bugs and issues, and one of the developers on the project is speaking publicly about what went wrong. "This is frustrating," Simon 'Stealth' Thomley of Headcannon says on Twitter (opens in new tab). "I won't lie and say that there weren't issues in what we gave to Sega, but what is in Origins is also not what we turned in. Integration introduced some wild bugs that conventional logic would have one believe were our responsibility - a lot of them aren't."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy