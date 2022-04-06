Putin has 2, maybe 3, daughters he barely ever talks about who just got hit by US sanctions — here's everything we know about them
- Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two, possibly three, daughters he rarely talks about.
- He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35.
- On April 6, 2022, the White House put both on its sanctions list because of the war in Ukraine.
- See more stories on Insider's business page .
The international community has been laser-focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The 69-year-old leader has fought hard to prevent the media and the world from knowing much about his personal life. But five weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US applied sanctions to both women , barring them from the US financial system.
Putin's carefully curated macho image — he's often photographed riding horses, lifting weights, and posing shirtless — has colored much of the public's understanding of him. He has also made a concerted effort to shield his children from the spotlight, prompting many to question whether he even has children at all.
Putin has never publicly acknowledged his children, though media outlets have for years speculated and reported about the two daughters Putin had with his ex-wife, and even that a girlfriend may have had another daughter in 2015.
One of them, Katerina Tikhonova, appears to be building a public profile, and was seen last year speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia — the country's equivalent of Davos. But as with her earlier media appearances, nobody explicitly linked her with Putin.
Here is what we know about the lives of Putin's secret kids.
Pat Ralph contributed reporting to previous versions of this article.Putin had two daughters in his first marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva, to whom he was married for three decades until their divorce in 2013.
Sources: Vladimir Putin, Reuters , Business InsiderTheir daughter's names are Maria and Katerina. Maria was born in Leningrad in 1985, and Katerina was born in Germany in 1986 when the family lived there during her father's time in the KGB.
Sources: Vladimir Putin , Reuters , NewsweekBoth girls are named after their grandmothers. Maria's nickname is Masha and Katerina's nickname is Katya.
Masha and Katya are common Russian shortenings for Maria and Katerina.
Sources: Vladimir Putin , Reuters , NewsweekWhen the family moved to Moscow in 1996, the girls attended a German-language school. The children were reportedly removed from school when Putin became acting president, and teachers educated them at home.
Source: Newsweek"Not all fathers are as loving with their children as he is," Lyudmila said in a quote on Putin's government website. "And he has always spoiled them, while I was the one who had to discipline them."
Source: Vladimir PutinMaria studied biology in college and went to medical school in Moscow, while Katerina majored in Asian Studies in college. Both girls attended university under false identities.
Sources: Reuters , Newsweek , BloombergMaria and Faassen reportedly have a child — Putin told filmmaker Oliver Stone in 2017 that he was a grandfather. When Stone asked if he played with his grandchild, Putin replied, "Very seldom, unfortunately."
Sources: Reuters , The Independent , Bloomberg , Daily MailMeanwhile, Katerina reportedly lives a high-flying life, living in lavish apartments and acquiring a fortune.
Sources: Reuters , The Independent , Bloomberg , Daily MailKaterina, now 35, is an accomplished acrobatic dancer and has a senior position at her alma mater, Moscow State University, heading a $1.7 billion startup incubator.
Sources: Bloomberg , Reuters , The GuardianThere are no official current photos of the girls. For Katerina, we found the slightly varying first names "Katerina", "Katya", and "Yekaterina," and the last names "Putina," "Tikhonova," and "Shamalov."
Source: New York PostBut neither the child nor the relationship with Kabaeva have been confirmed.
Source: Business InsiderPutin has tried to shelter his children from the media, attempting to keep them out of politics so they can live normal lives.
Sources: Reuters , Business InsiderDespite this, Katerina made her debut on Russian state TV as a biotechnology expert in December 2018.
Source: Business InsiderHer appearance did not include comment on her being related to Putin. The link was briefly made public in the course of a dance competition, but later retracted.
Source: ReutersIn June 2021, Katerina addressed a conference that is Russia's equivalent of Davos — but nobody called her Putin's daughter, apparently out of fear of reprisal from the Kremlin.
Source: The Washington PostIn late 2020, Putin announced Russia had completed its COVID-19 vaccine, although it had yet to complete clinical assessments. Putin said he gave the shot to one of his two daughters, but wouldn't specify which one.
Sources: Business Insider , BBC , PoliticoPutin said his daughter's temperature decreased after getting two shots. "She has taken part in the experiment," he said, adding, "She's feeling well and has a high number of antibodies."
Sources: Business Insider , BBC , PoliticoIt was a rare acknowledgment for Putin, but one still shrouded in mystery. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting condemnation from around the world. Three weeks later an activist filmed himself inside what he said was a Biarritz apartment owned by Katerina's ex-husband, saying he wanted to host Ukrainian refugees there.
Source: Insider , The Insider .In April, the US sanctioned Maria and Katerina, saying that they had "enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people." A statement said "This action cuts them off from the US financial system and freezes any assets they hold in the United States."
The Wall Street Journal said that the EU could also sanction the two women, but it was not immediately clear whether this had taken place.
Source: The Wall Street Journal , The White HouseRead the original article on Business Insider
Comments / 3