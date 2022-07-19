‘Step Up’ Cast Transformations: See Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan & More Stars Then & Now

Image Credit: MEGA

It’s been many years since audiences dropped the mop and hit the dance floor with Step Up. The film came out on August 11, 2006 and generated an entire franchise that still persists to this day. It also launched the careers of a number of high-profile stars. Let’s take a look back at the Step Up cast when the film came out and where they are today!

For those who may have forgotten, Step Up is a romantic dance drama film that follows the story of the disadvantaged Tyler Gage and the privileged modern dancer Nora Clark, who find themselves paired up in a showcase that determines both of their futures. Realizing that they only have one chance, they finally work together, and end up falling in love.

Channing Tatum (Tyler Gage)

After appearing in a number of small, supporting roles in film and TV, Channing Tatum shot to stardom in 2006. The actor played Tyler Gage in Step Up, where he showed off his dramatic acting chops as well as his superb dance moves. Audiences were completely drawn to Channing when he first appeared on screen, and has continued to dazzle in various projects.

Channing has seriously grown his filmography to become one of the most impressive actors working today. Since starring in Step Up, Channing has shown off his dance moves in films like Hail, Caesar! and Magic Mike. The actor has also earned some laughs in comedies like 21 Jump Street and flexed his dramatic muscles in The Hateful Eight and Foxcatcher.

Jenna Dewan (Nora Clark)

While working on the film, Channing met and fell completely in love with his co-star, Jenna Dewan. The two had intoxicating chemistry on screen, which definitely contributed to their romance behind the scenes. Jenna played Nora Clark in the film, who acquires the help of Channing’s character, Tyler, to add some hip-hop moves into her classical routine. Jenna and Channing were married from 2009-2018, and share one daughter together — Everly Tatum, 7.

Following their split, Jenna went on to date Steve Kazee, getting engaged in February 2020. By March of that year, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Callum Michael Rebel!

Mario (Miles Darby)

Mario played Miles Darby in the 2006 film Step Up. Since then, he has starred in projects like Freedom Writers and even appeared on the soundtrack for Step Up: All In and Like Mike. He also dropped his fifth album, Dancing Shadows, in October 2018, ad had a small role in Seasons 5 and 6 of Fox’s Empire.

Drew Sidora (Lucille ‘Lucy’ Avila)

After Step Up, Drew Sidora portrayed Tionne Watkins (a.k.a. T-Boz) in the VH1 TLC biopic, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, and appeared on two seasons of The CW’s The Game. Since then, the actress, who married Ralph Pittman in 2014, joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They share three children together: Michal born in 2015, Aniya born in 2018, and Josiah, who Drew welcomed with an ex.

Damaine Radcliff (Marcus ‘Mac’ Carter)

In 2006, Damaine also starred in the sports drama Glory Road, which focused on the first all-Black basketball team to play in the NCAA championship in 1996. His most recent film was 2019’s Before Dawn Breaks. He also executive produced Rambo: Last Blood with Sylvester Stallone.

Rachel Griffiths (Director Gordon)

Before starring in Step Up, Rachel Griffiths appeared in 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding with Julia Roberts and in 1998’s Hilary and Jackie — a movie she earned an Academy Award nomination for. Throughout her career, she’s had roles in Six Feet Under and Brothers & Sisters, and in 2020, she appeared in Amazon’s The Wilds. She’s been married to Andrew Taylor since 2002, and they share a son, who was born in 2003, a daughter, who was born in 2005, and another son, who was born in 2009.

