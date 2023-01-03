ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Guide to Meditation: 11 Products You Need to Practice in Comfort

By Danielle Directo-Meston and Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dokk1_0PqX7D4S00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From the Beatles to Rick Rubin , there’s no shortage of wellness-minded musicians who extol the benefits of meditation. Some even go so far as to guide listeners through the practice of finding peak zen and awareness. Lizzo’ s led a flute-powered session on Instagram; Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA (a.k.a. Bobby Digital, Prince Rakeem, the Abbot, etc.) teamed with tea brand TAZO for his meditative EP, Guided Explorations ; and artists including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, and Harry Styles have remixed their songs for mindfulness app Calm.

Whether you’re setting up a sanctuary in your home or a makeshift corner of your office, you can indulge in the benefits of meditation at any place and time if you have the right guidance and tools. These days, there are plenty of guided meditation apps that can steer you in the right direction, including Calm ($70 per year), Headspace ($70 per year), Liberate ($72 per year), MyLife ($59 per year), and Waking Up ($100 per year), to name just a few. Bonus: All of these offer free trials and access to complimentary meditations so you can try them before you buy.

Other people prefer pillows and aromatherapy to help them get in a meditative mood. Whatever your practice, here are a few things to do about starting a meditation routine.

What Is Meditation?

The earliest documentation of meditation stems as far back as 5,000 BC India, where it was born as a spiritual technique and religious teaching in Hinduism. The tradition was passed on primarily through word of mouth, and forms of the practice were eventually developed in Taoism and Buddhism in approximately the 6th to 5th centuries BCE, to name a few.

The technique comes in many forms depending on your lifestyle and needs. The most common types of meditation include:

Focused meditation: If you’re looking to cultivate more focus in your daily life, this approach can help guide your attention and keep your mind from wandering. It involves using your senses to concentrate — think focusing on a specific sound or counting prayer beads.

Mantra meditation: This type of meditation centers on repeating a sound, phrase, or word (such as “om”) to help clear the mind. By chanting quietly or loudly over and over, you’ll be more in tune with your surroundings and thus experience awareness on a deeper level. One of the most popular forms of this approach is Transcendental Meditation (TM), a more structured and scientifically-studied technique that includes notable devotees including The Beatles, Mick Jagger, Sheryl Crow, and filmmaker David Lynch.

Mindfulness meditation: The easiest way to practice solo, this approach focuses on paying attention to your passing thoughts without engaging with or judging them. The goal is to observe your thought patterns, feelings, and physical sensations, so you can expect to build your awareness and concentration as you progress.

Movement meditation: Yoga isn’t the only way to move while meditating. Other motion-guided meditation activities can include dancing, walking, qigong, and tai chi.

Spiritual meditation: Much like the act of praying, this type of mediation involves seeking a deeper connection to the universe or the higher beings that one worships by reflecting in silence. Many people prefer to enhance their experience with essential oils.

What Are the Benefits of Meditation?

Extreme relaxation and learning to live in the present aren’t the only upsides to meditating. Devoted practitioners can expect a range of mental, emotional, and physical benefits on their path to zen. Here are just a handful of ways that regular meditation can help your life:

Reduce stress and anxiety: Studies show that mindfulness meditation can help decrease the stress hormone cortisol, and thus reduce symptoms of stress-related issues such as fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome, and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to studies . As a result, this can also lead to less anxiety.

Reduce blood pressure: Lower cortisol levels can also lead lower blood pressure. As Harvard points out , the relaxation brought on by meditation can reduce inflammation and blood vessel constriction.

Improve sleep: Another related benefit to all of the above? Better sleep: Since high stress disrupts sleep, meditation can help you get more restful shut-eye by training you to have more control of your pre-snoozing thoughts.

Alleviate symptoms of depression: Cytokines, which are inflammatory chemicals that our bodies release as a response to stress, can also lead to depression. Several studies have found that long-term effects of meditation can decrease the release of cytokines and therefore reduce depression symptoms.

Increase self-awareness: Meditation helps you focus on your thoughts, which in turn can give you a better understanding of yourself. Research shows that the practice can help people develop more constructive thought patterns.

Boost creativity: One study also found that meditation can help inspire more divergent thinking, which leads to more creativity and creative problem-solving.

While it’s worth pointing out that even the best meditation products aren’t guaranteed to give you total calm and inner peace, having good gear can help you get into the right mindset. On that note, we’ve rounded up some helpful items to set the scene — from high-tech headsets to comfy cushions and more, check out our top picks below.

1. Organic Spelt Husk Ergonomic Meditation Cushion

You’ll likely be seated in silence for quite some time, and this ergonomic meditation cushion by Moonleap promotes comfort and better posture. It features a three-part design that helps to distribute your weight evenly, correct your upright seated posture, and prevent numb legs. It’s filled with lightweight organic spelt husk that naturally forms to your body, and it also comes with extra filling so you can add more as the cushion stretches naturally.

The floor cushion is made in the U.S. using non-slip, durable fabric to ensure it lasts, and it’s also available in a variety of colors and in regular and large sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AT7ki_0PqX7D4S00

Buy Organic Spelt Ergonomic Meditation… $149+

2. Core Premium Bundle

If you’re new to meditation and need some help, Core by Hyperice is a great starter product. With this bundle you’ll get the Core meditation trainer plus a year-long subscription to the Premium app, giving you access to guided meditations, breath training and soundscapes.

Your meditation trainer itself has two ECG biosensors and the companion Core app will let you know how calm or focused you were during your daily meditation session. Battery life also runs up to two weeks and this meditation gadget is TSA-approved, which means you can carry it with you while you travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dppCO_0PqX7D4S00

Buy Core Premium Bundle $219

3. Making Space by Thích Nhất Hạnh

There are no shortage of great meditation books, and this one by Vietnamese Buddhist monk, peace activist, and author Thích Nhất Hạnh is a great introduction for beginners This 96-page illustrated guide features easy instructions for creating a zen-ready space in your own home as well as the basics of meditation and mindfulness, which is why seasoned meditators love reading it as a refresher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hc5Kn_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Making Space by Thích Nhât Hanh $9.95

4. Panasonic Technics EAH-A800

Tune everything out and dive deeper into your concentration with these headphones by Panasonic, our Audio Awards winner last year for best noise-cancellation . These over-ear Bluetooth cans include 40-millimeter large-aperture drivers that give it deep base and HiFi sound, making it great for pairing with your favorite meditation apps and music alike.

The comfortable ear pads that distribute pressure make them super light and durable, so they’re ideal for traveling. The eight-microphone system and dual hybrid setup mean you can use them for hands-free calls, and they have a “transparent mode,” which picks up all external noise, or “attention mode,” which filters out low clamor but still lets you hear louder frequencies (like traffic sounds). You’ll also get an impressive 50 hours of listening with noise-cancellation turned on, for all-day comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRT05_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Panasonic Technics EAH-A800 $311.83

5. ASAKUKI Smart WiFi Essential Oil Diffuser

This WiFi-enabled cool mist humidifier and essential oil diffuser make it easy to control your aromatherapy and air moisture so you can enjoy maximum comfort and focus during your meditation. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and the device’s TuyaSmart app allows you to schedule timers and change the mist and light settings.

The unit is made of BPA-free plastic, so it’s also safe to use around kids. It can hold 500 milliliters of water and works best in rooms of approximately 200 square feet. At six inches by six inches by five inches, the humidifier is quite compact and works great in small spaces. The device also shuts off automatically when the water is out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307Wgw_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: ASAKUKI Smart WiFi Oil Diffuser $36.99

6. Cliganic USDA Organic Essential Oils Set

If you’re just dipping your toes into aromatherapy for your meditation, this eight-scent essential oils set by Cliganic is a good place to start. It includes peppermint, lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, rosemary, frankincense, and orange oils, which each offer their own benefits ranging from boosting alertness and focus to promoting calmness and mental strength, to name a few. You’ll have extra peace of mind knowing that the oils are cruelty-free, USDA Organic, and Non-GMO Project verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrF9o_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Cliganic Organic Essential Oils Set $19.99

7. Muse 2 Brain Sensing Headband

Zen seekers who want a high-tech approach to their practice will find it in this Muse 2 headset, which uses seven EEG brain sensors to measure and detect your brain activity in real-time. The headband works with Bluetooth earbuds to play audio, and its app is compatible with iOS and Android (note that it doesn’t currently support Huawei devices). It’s powered by a lithium-ion battery that’s rechargeable via a micro USB port.

The device also tracks your breathing, heartbeat, and body motion, and combines all of the data in the app to help guide users to deeper mind and body relaxation. You’ll hear relaxing weather sounds to help you refocus your mind starts wandering, and the app helps you track your short- and long-term progress. A separate content subscription ($46.99 per year; headset not required) gives you access to over 300 guided meditations designed for sleep, performance, stress, and more. The Muse 2 is surprisingly comfortable, easy to use and delivers a personalized experience you can’t get from apps and headphones alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcK8G_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Muse 2 Brain Sensing Headband $174.33

8. Bean Products Zafu Meditation Cushion

This zafu meditation cushion comes in over 30 different colorways, so you can style it to suit any home or office breathing room. Available in either a round 14-inch option or an oval 18-inch size, this comfy seat is filled with organic buckwheat that conforms to your body for comfort and supports the alignment of your spine and hips while meditating.

The eco-friendly meditation cushion is produced in the U.S. by a family-run company, and its removable and machine-washable cover is made of sustainably-sourced organic cotton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1uiD_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Zafu Meditation Cushion $47.99

9. Gaiam Meditation Cushion Zabuton Yoga Pillow

Measuring 36 inches long by 24 inches wide by four inches thick, this zafu meditation cushion by Gaiam will help relieve pressure on your back, knees, and ankles. The cotton batting forms to your body to encourage proper alignment and positioning, and we like that the cover is removable and machine washable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lROrH_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Gaiam Zabuton Yoga Pillow $49.99

10. Tibetan Singing Bowl Set

This four-inch Tibetan singing bowl is made of sturdy bronze, which produces mesmerizing sound to enhance your meditation. It comes with a dual surface wooden mallet that makes it easy to play long-lasting and layered tones, while the hand-sewn, non-dampening pillow helps stabilize the bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeHLh_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Tibetan Singing Bowl $34.97

11. Western Sages Hand-Knotted Mala Beads

These 108 mala beads (which signify the sacred number in yogic, Buddhist, and Hindu traditions) are made of lightweight jujube wood that becomes more lustrous as you use them. The beads are individually hand-knotted on nylon thread for durability, making them ideal for daily use. Bonus: Your purchase is tax deductible as all proceeds benefit California-based nonprofit organization Western Sages, which provides free mediation workshops and classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPVGm_0PqX7D4S00

Buy: Western Sages Hand-Knotted Mala Beads $17.50

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Rolling Stone

Anti-Vaxxers Turn Damar Hamlin’s On-Field Collapse Into a ‘Vile’ Conspiracy Theory

As prayers for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game Monday, began to roll in on social media after he received CPR on the field, so too did the inevitable conspiracy theories that somehow the cardiac arrest he suffered came from the Covid vaccine. During the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after being tackled with a hit in the chest. He was immediately helped by medical personnel and was taken off the field in an ambulance. As Hamlin was still receiving care on the field, some far-right conspiracy theorists, like...
Rolling Stone

Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped

A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
MOSCOW, ID
Rolling Stone

Stars of Franco Zeffirelli’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity

Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet sits at the center of a lawsuit from the film’s leading actors. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have sued Paramount Pictures for sexual exploitation and child abuse over the use of nude footage in the movie, which was captured when they were 15 and 16, respectively. They are seeking damages amounting to more than $500 million, according to Variety. In the film, Romeo and Juliet are briefly depicted partially naked on their wedding night. In the suit, Hussey and Whiting, now 71 and 72, claim that their consent was violated by Zeffirelli,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Rallies Behind Another Doomed Republican

Kevin McCarthy is having a rough go of it in his quest to become speaker of the House of Representatives. He didn’t come anywhere close to getting the votes he needed on the first or second ballots cast on Tuesday, and drifted even further away from the gavel on the third. McCarthy is desperate for help, which is why it was a little curious that Donald Trump, who has endorsed McCarthy for the role, didn’t try to rally support publicly as his top lackey in the House took L after L. He finally did so on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Multiple People Shot During French Montana Release Party in Florida

Multiple people were shot outside a Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant where a French Montana event was taking place Thursday night, Jan. 5. The restaurant, the Licking — which is part of a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled — confirmed that the incident took place while the music video was being filmed in a statement shared with CNN. The restaurant, however, said it was caught off guard by the music video production.  “Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” the Licking said. “We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Shares Touching Tribute to Leslie Jordan During ‘Call Me Kat’: ‘We’re Happy That You’re at Peace’

Dolly Parton is remembering her sweet and silly friend, Leslie Jordan. During the premiere of the fourth season of Call Me Kat Thursday night, the country legend appeared in a pre-recorded video to share a touching message for the late actor. Parton started by singing a verse from “Where the Soul Never Dies,” which she dueted with Jordan on his Company’s Comin’ album in 2021. “I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I’m going to talk to you,” she said, directing her message at Jordan. “Because there is that place on the other side, and I’m certainly going to see...
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Can’t Stop Losing House Speakership Votes

Kevin McCarthy really, really, really wants to be speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s not coming. The 118th Congress began on Tuesday, and though Republicans won control of the chamber last November, a not-insignificant portion of the party remains steadfastly opposed to giving McCarthy the gavel. McCarthy has lost three consecutive speakership ballots, with 19 Republicans opposing him on the first two, and 20 on the third. Rep. Byron Donalds joined the 19 other defectors to vote against McCarthy on the third ballot, which means McCarthy is drifting even further away from securing the majority necessary. Here’s the full list...
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Gets the Dance Floor Going With New Single ‘Giddy Up!’

A month before the release of Shania Twain’s new album Queen of Me, the country star puts a ‘pep’ in her fans’ step with her latest single, “Giddy Up!” “The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,”  Twain said in a statement, alluding to her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

New York Cop Suspended After Beating 12-Year-Old Girl

The New York Police Department suspended an officer after he was caught hitting a young girl while he was allegedly attempting to break up a fight on Staten Island Tuesday, Jan.3.  The incident occurred at a bus stop at around 2:45 p.m., according to CBS New York. Police claimed they were responding to a fight that broke out between two groups of girls. When the officer attempted to arrest one 14-year-old girl, her 12-year-old sister allegedly hit the cop, who then struck back. Part of the incident was captured in an eight-second video, which showed the cop repeatedly smashing his fist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: ‘Never That Serious’

Noah Schnapp used a TikTok audio to reveal that he’s gay. On Thursday, the Stranger Things actor posted a video of himself lip-syncing to a viral sound, sharing his sexuality and his family’s reaction to the news. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know,'” he wrote onscreen with a video of himself lip-syncing a viral TikTok sound: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” In the video’s...
Rolling Stone

Andy Cohen Hates the Dead Celeb TikTok Prank So Much He’s Swearing on Live TV

Andy Cohen, fresh off a tragically sober and subdued New Year’s Eve Live on CNN, returned to his home turf of Bravo, where he got suitably loose with his language while railing against the dead celebrity TikTok prank on Watch What Happens Live. The prank was the subject of Cohen’s “Jackhole of the Day” segment, with Cohen saying he’s sick of being sent videos of people telling their loved ones that he’s died. “I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying,” Cohen exclaimed. “I’m scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of...
Rolling Stone

Volvo’s CES Reveal: An Electric SUV With a 25-Speaker Sound System

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Volvo’s electric cars are understated, built to last, and designed entirely with user experience in mind. The company’s latest EX90 exudes just that and recently made its first U.S. appearance at CES in Las Vegas. This seven-seater SUV is fully electric and comes with a souped-up 25-speaker 3D sound system, powered by Dolby Atmos, and made by Bowers & Wilkins. Jorge Furuya, Head of Car UX at Volvo Cars, says the partnership with tech brand Bowers & Wilkins was almost natural....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Are the ‘Better Version’ After Heartbreak in New Video

Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini say goodbye to a past love in the video for their song “Better Version.” On Friday, the Girl of My Dreams musician released the video for their duet, which followed both stars getting out of relationships in separate storylines. “The video captures the unraveling of two different love stories, something Kelsea and I both really wanted to bring to life as we really connected on the real emotions of what closing a chapter feels like,” Fletcher tells Rolling Stone. “And while the love may be different, we still all go through the same emotions.” The video opens...
Rolling Stone

Jeremy Renner Receives Messages of Support From Marvel Costars

After Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media on Tuesday since his snow plowing accident, his fellow Marvel costars sent messages of support. “Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie showing facial bruising, adding, “I send love to you all.” The Avengers star received words of encouragement from his costars. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote in the comments. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, posted, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt said, “Continued prayers...
NEVADA STATE
Rolling Stone

Al Roker Returns to ‘Today’ With Health Update Following Hospitalization: ‘I Lost Half My Blood’

Al Roker returned to Today on Friday morning after being away for two months following a four-week hospitalization in November. The weatherman shifted his full attention to recovery after the health scare caused by a blood clot in his leg that dispersed into smaller clots, eventually spreading to his lungs. During his comeback broadcast, Roker revealed that the clots were an unfortunate effect of having COVID-19 in September, which was further complicated by internal bleeding. “I lost half my blood,” he explained. “They were trying to figure out where it was.” The medical team at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell...
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

Amazon Layoffs to Affect 18,000 Employees, CEO Confirms

Amazon’s ongoing layoffs is set to impact more than 18,000 workers, according to CEO Andy Jassy in a note released on Wednesday. The “majority” of the cuts will be in Amazon Stores and People, Experience, and Technology organizations. “Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,” Jassy said in his memo, which was shared publicly after the Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the expanded layoffs. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I’m also optimistic that we’ll be inventive,...
Rolling Stone

Why Kari Lake Really Lost — According to the Person Who Beat Her

Katie Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona’s governor on Monday — against the early expectations of observers who tuned in to her race against a local-news anchor turned right-wing-fever-swamp star, Kari Lake. The night before the election, betting markets gave Hobbs, the Democrat, just a 20 percent chance of winning. Skepticism about her odds hinged on the fact that she had declined to debate Lake. It was interpreted as a decision motivated by fear: Hobbs, pundits suggested, was afraid to stand on the debate stage next to a former TV host who knew her angles and how to deliver...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

McCarthy Keeps Taking Ls Despite Nod From Trump

Kevin McCarthy is addicted to losing. Twenty-one Republicans did not vote for the House speaker hopeful on the fourth, fifth, and sixth ballots on Wednesday. Twenty voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who was the only Republican to vote for McCarthy on Tuesday before changing his vote on the third ballot, while one, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) voted “present” after having voted for McCarthy on Tuesday. McCarthy’s new batch of failed attempts comes hours after former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to publicly rally Republicans behind him, imploring them to “NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT &...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

99K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy