Right now you can save 10% on one of Apple’s most expensive and best PCs, the Mac Studio, as long as you’re happy to get a refurbished model. Just three months after the powerful creative workstation was released, units are already appearing on Apple’s official refurbished store in the US (opens in new tab) and UK (opens in new tab) for a decent discount. The device that usually costs at least $1,999 / £1,999 can be picked up for $1,799 / £1,799 instead.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 HOURS AGO