ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kylie Jenner Through the Years: A Look Back in Photographs

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E!

No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney , Khloé , Kim and Kendall , Kylie is a serious force to be reckoned with in her own right.

In March 2019, she became the world’s youngest “ self-made billionaire ” thanks to her uber-successful business ventures in makeup, with Kylie Cosmetics, and fashion, with Kendall + Kylie. (Although Forbes later revoked the title , estimating in May 2020 that she is actually worth just under $900 million.)

Further cementing Kylie’s place in history is her own spinoff series on E!, Life of Kylie , and her undeniable social media footprint. Kylie boasted more than 140 million followers on Instagram alone in August 2019, and as of July 2019, the multihyphanate was taking in a whopping $1.2 million per Instagram post .

The businesswoman has also managed to captivate the world with her personal life. Kylie has kept tongues wagging with high-profile relationships with rapper Tyga , whom she dated on-and-off from 2015 to 2017 , and Travis Scott , whom she began dating in April of 2017. She went on to welcome her first child , daughter, Stormi Webster , with Scott in February 2018.

Prior to becoming a mom, she also had the world guessing about her pregnancy status, keeping mum even after Us Weekly confirmed her big news in September 2017.

The on-again, off-again couple announced their split in October 2019. They announced two years later that baby No. 2 was on the way, going on to welcome a baby boy in February 2022.

"They are so in love with each other," a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. "They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch. They are very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands on and keep their family at the forefront at all times. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."

The insider added at the time: "Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life. Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together."

Scroll down to relive the makeup mogul’s biggest moments through the years!

Comments / 8

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Tyga
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kylie Cosmetics#Multihyphanate
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares personal footage from birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kris Jenner Just Debuted a Sleek Bob After Years of Rocking Her Signature Pixie Cut

While we're used to the Kardashian-Jenner clan constantly switching up their looks, Kris Jenner has long been considered ol' reliable when it comes to her signature pixie cut. Even when the matriarch tried on an icy platinum blonde color years ago (and almost instantly became a meme because of it), she still kept the same cropped cut we all know and love. Well, it seems the momager was finally ready to change things up during her last salon appointment, and — in true Kar-Jenner fashion — took to social media to debut her new 'do.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

119K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy