These 37 Awesome Dog Halloween Costumes Are Just Too Much Fun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While humans tend to love scary costumes, the best dog Halloween costumes often lean on the cuter side of things. And with Halloween right around the corner, our social media feeds are starting to become full of the most adorable and funny dog costumes you can find.

Dressing up at Halloween is one of the most enjoyable ways to participate in the spooky season. But why should it be only humans who get to enjoy the costume creativity that comes with Halloween? Together with other Halloween traditions, such as decorating the house , telling ghost stories and trick-or-treating , getting your dog dressed up for the holiday is a Halloween must-do.

That said, we’re here to help you find the best dog Halloween costumes on the internet. So whether you plan to go all out with the best family costume or best couple costume to include your dog, or just want to give your dog a festive look with a simple Halloween bandana, we’ve got you covered.

Keep scrolling to check out the top dog Halloween costumes of 2022.

Types of Halloween Dog Costumes

It’s worth keeping in mind that some dogs don’t like to wear costumes . If this is the case with your dog, maybe spend the extra time making your costume look better. However, given the extensive range of dog Halloween costumes available, and the different ways they stay secured to your dog, there is likely some form of costume that will work with even the most reluctant of dogs. Here are the main styles of dog costumes to look out for:

Illusion Dog Costumes — We love these funny dog costumes, which create a fun optical illusion when seen from the front (making it look like your dog is a teddy bear or guitar player, for example)

— We love these funny dog costumes, which create a fun optical illusion when seen from the front (making it look like your dog is a teddy bear or guitar player, for example) Full Bodysuit — Costumes that cover the entire torso and all four legs

— Costumes that cover the entire torso and all four legs Half Bodysuit — A costume that covers just the front legs and breast

— A costume that covers just the front legs and breast Harness — Simple strapping around the whole body, often combined with a funny prop

— Simple strapping around the whole body, often combined with a funny prop Headwear — A hat, usually with a chin strap for better security

Nothing is more adorable than a dog in one of the best Halloween costumes. But before you invest in a Halloween costume for your canine, it’s essential to consider the size and style to best suit your puppy.

We’ve rounded up the best Halloween costumes of the year, but just remember, no one knows your pup better than you, so make sure to select the right fit. There’s no point in brainstorming dog Halloween costume ideas if your little monster is simply going to rip his or her costume off in a matter of seconds. You don’t want your adorable costume to become an expensive chew toy. With that in mind, it’s time to check out the best dog costumes for Halloween 2022.

1. Nacoco Pet Guitar Costume

BEST OVERALL

“Is that Jason Mraz?” Oh, wait. Nope, it’s your dog, and they’re wearing one of the best small dog Halloween costumes. This costume instantly turns your dog into the coolest, most suave pup on the entire block. Several sizes fit dogs from 11 to 22 pounds, and each costume comes with a harness-like outfit that includes stuffed arms and a guitar on the front.

You may have seen this exact outfit on Tik Tok, where videos of small pups wearing this Halloween costume for dogs have gone super viral. Frontal dog costumes like these create an adorable optical illusion that will delight absolutely everyone. Just look at this little guy!

Buy: Nacoco Pet Guitar Costume $15.99 (orig. $25.99) 38% OFF

2. Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Dog Costume

HONORABLE MENTION

If your dog can tolerate a more full-coverage costume, this is definitely one of the best dog Halloween costumes of the year since the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 just got released. Dress your pet up as Winifred Sanderson in this purple and green sorceress outfit complete with a bewitching wig and let them put a spell on you. The wig is held on by a chin strap, while a hook & look fastener keeps your dog secure.

Buy: Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Dog Costume $39.99

3. NACOCO Cowboy Rider Dog Costume

EDITOR’S PICK

This cowboy rider dog costume is genuinely one of our favorites, and it’s one of the all-time great funny dog costumes. It’s adorable, funny and sure to get you some laughs. It also happens to be one of the easier costumes to secure onto your dog. It likely won’t bother them as much as something that has to wrap around their head or go over their arms, so it’s an excellent option for squirmy pups who don’t love to dress up.



Buy: NACOCO Cowboy Rider Dog Costume $12.99 (orig. $13.99) 7% OFF

4. Evil Clown Dog Costume

KILLER CLOWN COSTUME

The killer clown is a classic in horror films, so why not let your pet take part in the fun? Dress your pup us as an unhinged clown with a knife – while this look might be scary on a person, those puppy eyes will probably invite more hugs than screams. The stuffed paws also give the illusion that they’re walking on two legs, making for a fantastic photo op.

Buy: Evil Clown Dog Costume $24.99

5. KZHAREEN Halloween Dog Bandana

BEST ACCESSORY

Covering the majority of your dog in a Halloween costume is a bit OTT for some people, which is why the KZHAREEN Halloween Dog Bandanas are the choice for owners looking for a subtler touch. The pack contains four pumpkin-printed neck scarves, each of which features an individual pattern. This multi-pack allows your pup to wear a different bandana on different occasions, or if you’re lucky enough to have an entire pack of dogs, each dog gets to have their own.

Buy: KZHAREEN Halloween Dog Bandana $9.99 (orig. $10.99) 9% OFF

6. Coomour Wizard Halloween Costume

This generic wizard costume will allow you to dress your dog as Harry Potter this Halloween. It comes with a cape with a tie, and adorable pair of glasses. Offered in varying colors, you can choose your favorite of the Hogwarts house colors.

Buy: Coomour Wizard Halloween Costume $19.99

7. Lion Mane Dog Costume

CLASSIC COSTUME

There are few dog costumes for Halloween more popular than this: a lion’s mane. It’s a simple costume idea that won’t leave your dog feeling too constricted, and it’s absolutely adorable. While lion costumes for dogs come in all sizes, we think these are the best large dog Halloween costumes. You can find lion mane dog costumes from all your favorite costume shops , and we’ve included options from Amazon and Chewy below.

Buy: Lion Mane Dog Costume (Large Dogs) $14.58

Buy: Lion Mane Costume for Pets $11.99

8. Dog Octopus Costume for Halloween

TOO ADORABLE

This funny Halloween costume for dogs is too adorable for its own good. We can’t promise that your dog will like this costume. In fact, they’re almost guaranteed to hate it. However, it’s just too cute to leave off this list, and we think you’ll agree.

Buy: Dog Octopus Costume $20.99

9. Rubie’s Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit

CHILD FRIENDLY PICK

If you’re conscious of scaring the kids but still want to give your dog a weirder-than-usual outfit, consider this Rubie’s Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit. While children might find this costume cuddly and cute, most adults will find it a little strange and creepy, especially at Halloween. Your dog’s two front paws fit inside the teddy bear’s legs, giving the impression it is walking as your dog moves. Meanwhile, the attached fake arms bob along during any movement, adding to the teddy’s real-life walking appearance.

Buy: Rubie’s Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit $26.52

10. Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume

BEST PUMPKIN COSTUME

The pumpkin is a classic Halloween costume. It’s probably the first thing your parents dressed you up as, and it’ll be just as cute on your dog as it was on baby you. This one comes in a wide variety of sizes to fit almost any dog, and pup owners who purchase it give it primarily 5-star reviews, so you know you’re getting a good deal.

Buy: Pumpkin Dog Costume $16.99

11. Avocado Dog Costume

VEGETARIAN PICK

Want a trendy costume? What’s more on-trend than avocado? This adorable costume will surely impress the millennials, but it will also probably make anyone laugh. It’s unique, fun, and effortlessly pops around your pup’s body.

Read More: Best Halloween Costumes for Cats

Buy: Avocado Dog Costume $29.99

12. Zoo Snood Rhino Dog Costume

MOST ADORABLE COSTUME

If your dog doesn’t have the patience to wear a full costume, a snood should be your go-to alternative. It’s cozy, minimally invasive on their personal space, and can still provide a transformation. This rhino costume is available in several sizes and turns your pup into an adorable horned creature. A refreshing alternative to the unicorn costume, this snood also keeps your pet’s neck and ears warm. The medium size should fit bulldogs, corgis, beagles and similarly sized dogs.

Buy: Zoo Snood Rhino Dog Costume $21.99

13. Fladorepet Dog Halloween Costume

COZIEST PICK

Turn your canine into a mini dinosaur with this cozy fleece jacket which doubles as a costume, making it one of the best dog Halloween costumes for finicky canines. Ideal for bigger dogs that don’t love headbands and snoods around the ears, this is perfect. As opposed to most pull-over costumes, this one has buttons in the front, which makes it a lot easier to take on and off. Pair with a human dinosaur onesie for the most adorable duo costume in the world.

Buy: Fladorepet Dog Halloween Costume $28.90

14. Pandaloon Panda Puppy Dog Pet Costume

BEST PANADA

Can you even imagine seeing your pup dressed up in this walking panda costume from Pandaloon? It’s made of plush black and white fabric with reinforced feet and comes with a velcro bamboo piece that is held in the walking panda’s hand. Designed with an adjustable fit, it covers a chest girth of about 10-17 inches and fits pets between 13-14.5 inches long.

Buy: Pandaloon Panda Puppy Dog Pet Costume $37.00

15. Rubie’s Costume Company Sushi Dog Halloween Costume

BEST FOR SUSHI LOVERS

A hilarious jumpsuit and hat combination, Rubies sells this creative sushi costume for all sizes of dogs and is sure to have Fido winning “Best Dog Halloween Costume” this year. On reviewer mentions that the largest size runs a little small, but could still fit their Samoyed dog. For this reason, we recommend this for smaller to medium-sized dogs. If you have multiple pups, dress them as matching sushi rolls.

Buy: Rubie’s Costume Company Sushi Dog Halloween Costume $14.31+

16. Pet Krewe Oscar The Grouch Costume

BEST SESAME STREET PICK

Even if your pet isn’t a grouch, you can dress them up in an Oscar the Grouch costume which is the ultimate choice for anyone that grew up with Sesame Street. Although you could DIY it with cardboard, this low-effort costume is comfier for dogs and comes with a cute matching hat. The body part fits similarly to a harness while the hat has a chin strap that helps secure it. According to Amazon reviewers, it’s more durable than other dog Halloween costumes.

Buy: Pet Krewe Oscar The Grouch Costume $17.49 (orig. $24.99) 30% OFF

17. California Costumes Pretty as a Peacock Dog Costume

PRETTIEST PICK

The best dog Halloween costumes of 2022 would definitely have to include this vibrant and plush Pretty as a Peacock costume which comes complete with tail feathers and a hysterical headpiece to match. If your pup is pretty and they know it, it’s really a no-brainer. For anyone who doesn’t want to dress their dog up in a scary or Halloween-themed costume, this is a great alternative.

Buy: California Costumes Pretty as a Peacock Dog Costume $23.87

18. Demagorgon Demodog Stranger Things Dog Costume

BEST STRANGER THINGS COSTUME

Since Season 4 was released earlier in 2022, it’s only fitting that your dog transform into a Demogorgon with this embroidered snood. There’s even an adorable “Adopt a Demodog” detail embroidered on the side, making this perfect for rescue dog parents. A well-made option that’ll last for years, a happy customer comments, “ The item is so well made, edges are super clean, the material is soft and sturdy.” The customer service from this Etsy seller is also stellar, based on reviews.

Buy: Demagorgon Demodog Stranger Things Dog Costume $32.00+

19. Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume

BEST UNDER $20 PICK

Dress your dog up as the cutest animal on the farm with this aww-inducing Happy Cow costume which comes complete with removable udders and felt-like horns on a separate hood. There’s also a built-in leash hole so you can show your canine off on walks for the whole neighborhood to see. Plus, with its under $20 price tag, this is one of the best dog Halloween costumes since it’s both affordable and low-maintenance for last-minute buyers.

Buy: Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume $16.99

20. Zoo Snoods Yoda Dog Costume

BEST SNOOD

Decide you must. Buy this Zoo Snoods Baby Alien Dog Costume, you will. One significant benefit of this dog Halloween costume is that it only makes contact with your dog’s head rather than the entire body; this makes it better suited to dogs who like to keep their legs and tail free. And although this costume isn’t official Star Wars merchandise, surely you can help but see the resemblance to a particular baby or Jedi master? Mando and Baby (dog) Yoda anyone?

Buy: Zoo Snoods Baby Alien Dog Costume $16.99

21. Rubie’s Star Wars Classic Jedi Robe

BEST FOR STAR WARS FANS

Sometimes, the best dog Halloween costume ideas reflect your interests, which is why we love these Star Wars Halloween costumes for dogs. Plus, because it comes from Rubie’s, one of the most trusted Halloween costume brands, you don’t have to worry about bootleg merchandise (just check out the “Baby Alien” costume above). This dog costume is a pretty simple bodysuit that isn’t too tight-fitting, so your dog will still be plenty comfortable. Plus, it’s got an attached hood just like the one donned by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Buy: Ruble’s Star Wars Classic Jedi Robe

22. Rubie’s DC Comics Pet Costumes

BEST FOR DC FANS

What’s one of the best dog Halloween costumes, you ask? Well, our pets do more for us than we know, so perhaps you should dress them as the heroes that they are. As everyone knows, heroes come in different shapes and sizes, which is why these superhero Halloween costumes for dogs come in all different sizes – from small to 3XL. In addition to the adorable Wonder Woman costume shown here, Rubie’s also offers a deep DC heroes lineup featuring Superman, Flash, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and others.

Buy: DC Comics Wonder Woman Pet Costume $27.93 (orig. $31.99) 13% OFF

23. Rypet Dog Bat Costume

BEST VALUE

The Rypet Dog Bat Costume is a simple yet eye-catching choice of fancy dress costume for your dog this Halloween. It’s also a smart choice for pet owners who want an outfit that minimizes the amount of interference and potential discomfort your dog will feel when wearing the costume. It boasts a high-quality construction and comes backed by almost 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. Plus, its budget-friendly price tag of under $10 makes it a modest investment, which, even if your dog does reject, won’t hurt your wallet too badly.

Buy: Rypet Dog Bat Costume $16.99

24. Rubie’s Ghostbusters Movie Costume

BEST MOVIE INSPIRED

Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters ! The retro throwback to a comedy classic makes your little pup seem like the coolest guy or gal in town. This work shirt features an officially licensed Ghostbusters logo patch attached to the sleeve, but it’s the inflatable ghost-hunting backpack that seals the whole deal. Now, if you’ve got more than one pup, it’s even better because you could dress the entire gang as the entire Ghostbusters team. Group costume, anyone?

ON SALE!

Buy: Rubie’s Ghostbusters Movie Costume $21.39 (orig. $22.94) 7% OFF

25. Pet Krewe Dog Shark Costume

JAWS INSPIRED

The sight of a shark fin poking out above the water is sure to inspire fear in anyone who sees it. But when people see a shark fin poking above the kitchen counter or snack table, they’re going to have the opposite reaction — pure delight. For dogs that are always on the hunt for floor snacks, sharks are some of our favorite funny dog costumes for Halloween.

Buy: Pet Krewe Dog Shark Costume $19.99 (orig. $24.99) 20% OFF

26. Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume

MOST HUMOROUS

There is no more iconic Halloween costume for dogs than the classic, all-American hot dog suit. It works particularly well if you happen to have a dachshund, but it also comes in bigger sizes, making it one of the best large dog Halloween costumes. Looking for a group costume? Make it a family affair with some good old ketchup and mustard costumes for the human members of your boo crew.

Buy: Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume $16.99

27. Malier Formal Tuxedo Suit

BEST MULTI-USE

Every haunted house needs a creepy butler to do the job of answering the door on Halloween, so why not let it be your dog wearing this Formal Tuxedo Suit. A triangle of crisp white shirt pops through the all-black surrounding as a little black bow tie completes the outfit. Furthermore, this dog costume is a fun idea for Halloween, but you can easily use it on other dress-up-worthy occasions, such as weddings, birthdays or even the local dog pageant.

Buy: Malier Formal Tuxedo Suit $12.99

28. Robot Halloween Dog and Cat Costume

BEST ROBOT

Turn heads with this shiny silver robot Halloween costume for dogs or cats. It comfortably fits onto the head and front paws of your pup, and it’ll undoubtedly garner some positive attention along your trick-or-treating route, thanks to the fun metallic design.

Buy: Robot Halloween Dog and Cat Costume $12.99

29. Mummy Dog Pet Halloween Costume

BEST MUMMY

We had to throw in a more traditional Halloween costume for dogs with this classic mummy outfit. It’s a more spooky, Halloween-y look than some of the other options on this list, and the hook-and-loop closures make it easy to strap onto any pup.

Buy: Mummy Dog Pet Halloween Costume $13.99

30. Monster Halloween Dog and Cat Costume

BEST MONSTER

If you want your pup to look like the little (cute, not scary) monster that he is, this is the perfect getup. It’s more of a “ Monsters, Inc. ” vibe than a spooky monster vibe, but who doesn’t love the gang from “Monsters, Inc.”? This doggy costume comes in multiple sizes to fit most pets, is easy to take on and off, and may even keep them nice and warm if it’s particularly cold on Halloween.

Buy: Monster Halloween Dog and Cat Costume $12.99

31. California Costume Collections Black and Orange Spider Pup Costume

BEST SPIDER

Turning your pup into a creepy crawler can actually look terrifying. If you saw this thing charging at you from across the room, it could induce some bizarre nightmares. This fuzzy polyester bodysuit (in the orange and black colors of Halloween, no less) is available in sizes XS to large, meaning you can have anything from a miniature spider up to a Golden Tarantula, er, Retriever chasing you around the yard.

Buy: Spider Pup Costume $29.99

32. Boutique Devil Dog Headwear

BEST DEVIL

This Halloween, turn your dog into a cute little devil with the Zack & Zoey Sequin Devil Dog Costume. This isn’t just any devil costume, though; it’s covered from top to bottom in eye-catching sequins, ensuring no one will miss your dog walking into a room. The cape features two velcro fastenings, one which connects under the neck and one which ties under the body to provide a comfortable and secure hold around your dog. In addition, the outfit comes with a two-horned headband which is held in place by an elastic loop.

Buy: Bootique Devil Dog Headwear $10.49

33. Impoosy Pet Dog Wizard Costume

BEST HARRY POTTER DOG COSTUME

You’re a wizard (insert dog name here)! With the Impoosy Pet Dog Wizard Costume, you can make your dog’s Harry Potter dreams come true. Complete with circular glasses and a Gryffindor-inspired tie, this Halloween dog costume has magical attention to detail and a charming amount of creativity about it. In addition, the cape-style jacket is more comfortable for your dog to wear than most other styles of Halloween dog costumes, even when they’re on a long walk or riding on the back of a broomstick.

Buy: Impoosy Pet Dog Wizard Costume $22.99

34. Action Hero Pet Costume

ACTION HERO COSTUME

Allow your dog to channel his inner Rambo with this hilarious action hero costume. It comes with an easy-to-put-on costume that ties around your pup’s neck, a wig with headband and foam gun that attaches to the stuffed arm. Illusion costumes like this are always hilarious, and your friends are sure to get a kick out of these funny dog costumes (even if your pup isn’t a fan).

Buy: Action Hero Pet Costume $34.99+

35. Impoosy Halloween Dog Costume

BEST HORROR-INSPIRED

They say all dogs go to heaven, but when your dog’s wearing this Impoosy Halloween Dog costume, it might be hard to believe that. The juxtaposing ‘Good Dogs’ dungarees and blood-smeared knife make this American-Psycho-meets-Chuckie Halloween costume for dogs a real treat for any horror film enthusiast. Plus, it’s available in sizes from small to extra-large, making it suitable for a range of different breeds and sizes of dog.

Buy: Impoosy Halloween Dog Costume $20.99

36. Rubie’s Squirrel Pet Costume

NOVELTY PICK

A man’s best friend loves chasing squirrels down the street, so why not let them dress up as their favorite thing in the entire world? (Besides you, of course.) This downright adorable costume comes with a squirrel bodysuit complete with a bushy tail and faux arms holding a nut. It also comes with a matching headpiece that hooks under the chin, so it won’t constantly fall off.

Buy: Rubie’s Squirrel Pet Costume $30.95

37. California Costume Collections Brown UPS Dog Costume

MOST RANDOM

We’ve got news for you. Your best buddy has a buddy … and it’s the delivery man. And why not dress your pup up as their favorite pal? The hilarious UPS-branded half-bodysuit only covers the front legs and breast area, so it’s more likely to stay on longer than a full bodysuit, depending on your pup’s tolerance, of course. It’s available in three sizes and comes with a UPS hat (with perfectly placed ear cutouts). It’s all about the details, so a set of faux arms holding a delivery package attached to the suit.

Read More: Even More Halloween C ostume Ideas for Dogs

Buy: California Costume Collections Brown UPS Dog Costume $17.73 (orig. $19.71) 10% OFF