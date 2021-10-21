CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

These 28 Funny Dog Halloween Costumes Are Just Too Much Fun, And There’s Still Time To Order Before October 31!

By Alex Aronson and Loren Cecil
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CG7ZA_0PpmPlDF00

While humans tend to love scary costumes, the best dog Halloween costumes often lean toward the cuter side of Halloween fancy dress. Already, our social media feeds are full of funny dog costumes, and Halloween is the perfect excuse to dress up your pup in a hilarious outfit.

Dressing up at Halloween is one of the most enjoyable ways to get involved in the spooky seasonal fun. Together with other Halloween traditions , such as decorating the house , telling ghost stories and trick-or-treating , fancy dress is a Halloween must-do. But why should it be only humans who get to enjoy the costume creativity that comes with Halloween? What about our four-legged friends? Fear not (even on Halloween), as these days, amongst the unbelievable amount of dog accessories available online, you’ll also find a number of the best dog Halloween costumes.

There are plenty of adorable and funny dog costume ideas for Halloween, and we’re here to help you find the perfect outfit for your doggo.

What Types of Dog Costumes Can You Buy for Halloween?

It’s worth keeping in mind that some dogs don’t like to wear costumes . If this is the case with your dog, maybe spend the extra time making your costume look better. However, given the extensive range of dog Halloween costumes available, and the different ways they stay secured to your dog, there is likely some form of costume that will work with even the most reluctant of dogs. Here are the main styles of dog costume to look out for:

  • Frontal Costume – Costumes that create an optical illusion when seen from the front
  • Full Bodysuit – Costumes that cover the entire torso and all four legs
  • Half Bodysuit – A costume that covers just the front legs and breast
  • Harness – Simple strapping around the whole body, often combined with a funny prop
  • Headwear – A hat, usually with a chin strap for better security

Nothing is more adorable than a dog in one of the best Halloween costumes. But, before you invest in a Halloween costume for your canine, it’s essential to consider the size and style in mind to suit your puppy properly .

Below we have rounded up the best dog Halloween costumes available to order online. Just remember, no one knows your pup better than you, so make sure to select the right fit, or your little monster might rip it off in a matter of seconds and turn the costume of your choice into a rather expensive chew toy. Now, keep reading for our favorite funny dog costumes for Halloween 2021.

1. Nacoco Pet Guitar Costume

BEST OVERALL

“Is that Jason Mraz?” Oh, wait. Nope, it’s your dog! This costume instantly turns your dog into the coolest, most suave pup on the entire block. Several sizes fit dogs from 11 to 22 pounds, and each costume comes with a harness-like outfit that includes stuffed arms and a guitar on the front.

You may have seen this exact outfit on Tik Tok, where videos of small pups wearing this Halloween costume for dogs have gone super viral. Frontal dog costumes like these create an adorable optical illusion that will delight absolutely everyone. Just look at this little guy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlakX_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Nacoco Pet Guitar Costume $18.99

2. NACOCO Cowboy Rider Dog Costume

EDITOR’S PICK

This cowboy rider dog costume is genuinely one of our favorites. It’s adorable, funny and it’s sure to get you some laughs. It also happens to be one of the easier costumes to secure onto your dog. It likely won’t bother them as much as something that has to wrap around their head or go over their arms, so it’s an excellent option for squirmy pups who don’t love to dress up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWbE3_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: NACOCO Cowboy Rider Dog Costume $11.99 (orig. $12.98) 8% OFF

3. Dino Rider Halloween Costume for Dogs

CLEVEREST COSTUME

This adorable dog costume makes it look like there’s a tiny dinosaur riding and controlling your dog. It’s the kind of simple yet genius idea that pet owners won’t be able to resist, and it will make for great social media posts. Best of all, because it’s little more than a strap, your dog won’t be absolutely miserable in their Halloween costume. This dinosaur riding dog Halloween costume costs just $10, can be delivered in time for Halloween and comes in sizes for all types of doggos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSTWh_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Dino Riding Dog Costume $10.00

4. KZHAREEN Halloween Dog Bandana

BEST ACCESSORY

Covering the majority of your dog in a Halloween costume is a bit OTT for some people, which is why the KZHAREEN Halloween Dog Bandanas are the choice for owners looking for a subtler touch. The pack contains four pumpkin-printed neck scarves, each of which features an individual pattern. This multi-pack allows your pup to wear a different bandana on different occasions, or if you’re lucky enough to have an entire pack of dogs, each dog gets to have their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TUtm_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: KZHAREEN Halloween Dog Bandana $13.99

5. Lion Mane Dog Costume

CLASSIC COSTUME

There are few dog costumes for Halloween more popular than this: a lion’s mane. It’s a simple costume idea that won’t leave your dog feeling too constricted, and it’s absolutely adorable. You can find lion mane dog costumes from all your favorite costume shops , and online we’ve found great options from both Amazon and Target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMKCQ_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Lion Mane Dog Costume (Large Dogs) $14.58 (orig. $27.99) 48% OFF


Buy: Lion Mane Dog Costume (Small Dogs) $10.00

6. Dog Octopus Costume for Halloween

TOO ADORABLE

This funny Halloween costume for dogs is too adorable for its own good. We can’t promise that your dog will like this costume. In fact, they’re almost guaranteed to hate it. However, it’s just too cute to leave off this list, and we think you’ll agree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4pGQ_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Dog Octopus Costume $19.99

7. Rubie’s Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit

CHILD FRIENDLY PICK

If you’re conscious of scaring the kids but still want to give your dog a weirder-than-usual outfit, consider this Rubie’s Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit. While children might find this costume cuddly and cute, most adults will find it a little strange and creepy, especially at Halloween. Your dog’s two front paws fit inside the teddy bear’s legs, giving the impression it is walking as your dog moves. Meanwhile, the attached fake arms bob along during any movement, adding to the teddy’s real-life walking appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUeXg_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Rubie’s Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit $24.99

8. Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume

BEST PUMPKIN COSTUME

The pumpkin is a classic Halloween costume. It’s probably the first thing your parents dressed you up as, and it’ll be just as cute on your dog as it was on baby you. This one comes in a wide variety of sizes to fit almost any dog, and pup owners who purchase it give it primarily 5-star reviews, so you know you’re getting a good deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ow9NH_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Retro Camper Dog Costume $16.99

9. Rypet Dog Bat Costume

BEST VALUE

The Rypet Dog Bat Costume is a simple yet eye-catching choice of fancy dress costume for your dog this Halloween. It’s also a smart choice for pet owners who want an outfit that minimizes the amount of interference and potential discomfort your dog will feel when wearing the costume. It boasts a high-quality construction and comes backed by almost 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. Plus, its budget-friendly price tag of under $10 makes it a modest investment, which, even if your dog does reject, won’t hurt your wallet too badly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJab8_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Rypet Dog Bat Costume $13.99

10. Rubie’s Ghostbusters Movie Costume

BEST MOVIE INSPIRED

Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters ! The retro throwback to a comedy classic makes your little pup seem like the coolest guy or gal in town. This work shirt features an officially licensed Ghostbusters logo patch attached to the sleeve, but it’s the inflatable ghost-hunting backpack that seals the whole deal. Now, if you’ve got more than one pup, it’s even better because you could dress the entire gang as the entire Ghostbusters team. Group costume, anyone?

ON SALE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRw0D_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Rubie’s Ghostbusters Movie Costume $14.99

11. Dog Shark Fin Costume

JAWS INSPIRED

The sight of a shark fin poking out above the water is sure to inspire fear in anyone who sees it. But when people see a shark fin poking above the kitche counter or snack table, they’re going to have the opposite reaction — pure delight. For dogs that are always on the hunt for floor snacks, this is our favorite funny dog costume for Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2uaH_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Dog Shark Fin Costume $10.00

12. Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume

MOST HUMOROUS

There is no more iconic Halloween costume for dogs than the classic, all-American hot dog suit. It works particularly well if you happen to have a dachshund, but it also comes in larger sizes to make any dog into a tasty Halloween treat. Customers love it, and you can make it a family affair with some good old ketchup and mustard costumes for the human members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422a2H_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume $16.99

13. QBLEEV Formal Tuxedo Suit

BEST MULTI-USE

Every haunted house needs a creepy butler to do the job of answering the door on Halloween, so why not let it be your dog wearing this QBLEEV Formal Tuxedo Suit. A triangle of crisp white shirt pops through the all-black surrounding as a little black bow tie completes the outfit. Furthermore, this dog costume is a fun idea for Halloween, but you can easily use it on other dress-up-worthy occasions, such as weddings, birthdays or even the local dog pageant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ujyx_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: QBLEEV Formal Tuxedo Suit $12.29

14. Robot Halloween Dog and Cat Costume

BEST ROBOT

Turn heads with this shiny silver robot Halloween costume for dogs or cats. It comfortably fits onto the head and front paws of your pup, and it’ll undoubtedly garner some positive attention along your trick-or-treating route, thanks to the fun metallic design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMxLX_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Robot Halloween Dog and Cat Costume $12.99

15. Mummy Dog and Cat Costumes

BEST MUMMY

We had to throw in a more traditional Halloween costume for dogs with this classic mummy outfit. It’s a more spooky, Halloween-y look than some of the other options on this list, and the hook-and-loop closures make it easy to strap onto any pup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXlTH_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Mummy Dog and Cat Costumes $12.99

16. Monster Halloween Dog and Cat Costume

BEST MONSTER

If you want your pup to look like the little (cute, not scary) monster that he is, this is the perfect getup. It’s more of a “ Monsters, Inc. ” vibe than a spooky monster vibe, but who doesn’t love the gang from “Monsters, Inc.”? This doggy costume comes in multiple sizes to fit most pets, is easy to take on and off, and may even keep them nice and warm if it’s particularly cold on Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09d6OB_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Monster Halloween Dog and Cat Costume $12.99

17. California Costume Collections Black and Orange Spider Pup Costume

BEST SPIDER

Turning your pup into a creepy crawler can actually look terrifying. If you saw this thing charging at you from across the room, it could induce some bizarre nightmares. This fuzzy polyester bodysuit (in the orange and black colors of Halloween, no less) is available in sizes XS to large, meaning you can have anything from a miniature spider up to a Golden Tarantula, er, Retriever chasing you around the yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JRzf_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: California Costume Collections Black and Orange Spider Pup Costume $23.87 (orig. $31.52) 24% OFF

18. Zack & Zoey Sequin Devil Dog Costume

BEST DEVIL

This Halloween, turn your dog into a cute little devil with the Zack & Zoey Sequin Devil Dog Costume. This isn’t just any devil costume, though; it’s covered from top to bottom in eye-catching sequins, ensuring no one will miss your dog walking into a room. The cape features two velcro fastenings, one which connects under the neck and one which ties under the body to provide a comfortable and secure hold around your dog. In addition, the outfit comes with a two-horned headband which is held in place by an elastic loop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAiJP_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Zack & Zoey Sequin Devil Dog Costume $41.83

19. Impoosy Pet Dog Wizard Costume

BEST FOR POTTERHEADS

You’re a wizard (insert dog name here)! With the Impoosy Pet Dog Wizard Costume, you can make your dog’s Harry Potter dreams come true. Complete with circular glasses and a Gryffindor-inspired tie, this Halloween dog costume has magical attention to detail and a charming amount of creativity about it. In addition, the cape-style jacket is more comfortable for your dog to wear than most other styles of dog costume, even when they’re on a long walk or riding on the back of a broomstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOiMd_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Impoosy Pet Dog Wizard Costume $24.99

20. Retro Camper Dog and Cat Costume

RETRO PICK

Renovating a retro camper to travel the world became even more of a fad during the pandemic, but it’s always been a pretty cool thing to do. This year, it’ll be particularly relevant to dress your pet up in this little retro Halloween costume for dogs. It’s also another one that’s pretty unique, so chances are you won’t see any other pups out there in the same outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJTcz_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Retro Camper Dog Costume $13.00

21. Impoosy Halloween Dog Costume

BEST HORROR-INSPIRED

They say all dogs go to heaven, but when your dog’s wearing this Impoosy Halloween Dog costume, it might be hard to believe that. The juxtaposing ‘Good Dogs’ dungarees and blood-smeared knife make this American-Psycho-meets-Chuckie Halloween costume for dogs a real treat for any horror film enthusiast. Plus, it’s available in sizes from small to extra-large, making it suitable for a range of different breeds and sizes of dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UITo3_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Impoosy Halloween Dog Costume $23.99

22. Zoo Snoods Baby Alien Dog Costume

BEST SNOOD

Decide you must buy this Zoo Snoods Baby Alien Dog Costume. One significant benefit of this dog Halloween costume is that it only makes contact with your dog’s head rather than the entire body; this makes it better suited to dogs who like to keep their legs and tail free. And although this costume isn’t official Star Wars merchandise, surely you can help but see the resemblance to a particular baby or Jedi master? Mando and Baby (dog) Yoda anyone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHpM7_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Zoo Snoods Baby Alien Dog Costume $15.99 (orig. $16.99) 6% OFF

23. Rubie’s Star Wars Classic Jedi Robe

BEST FOR STAR WARS FAN

The internet has been obsessed with Baby Yoda (see above). And for a good reason. Baby Yoda is absolutely adorable. While most Baby Yoda costumes are selling out outrageously fast, this Star Wars Classic Jedi robe is a solid substitution. It’s a pretty simple bodysuit that isn’t too tight-fitting, so your dog will still be plenty comfortable. Plus, it’s got an attached hood just like the one donned by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIgmS_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Ruble’s Star Wars Classic Jedi Robe $49.99

24. Rubie’s Squirrel Pet Costume

NOVELTY PICK

A man’s best friend loves chasing squirrels down the street, so why not let them dress up as their favorite thing in the entire world? (Besides you, of course.) This downright adorable costume comes with a squirrel bodysuit complete with a bushy tail and faux arms holding a nut. It also comes with a matching headpiece that hooks under the chin, so it won’t constantly fall off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvG5d_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Rubie’s Squirrel Pet Costume $18.49

25. California Costume Collections Brown UPS Dog Costume

MOST RANDOM

We’ve got news for you. Your best buddy has a buddy … and it’s the delivery man. And why not dress your pup up as their favorite pal? The hilarious UPS-branded half-bodysuit only covers the front legs and breast area, so it’s more likely to stay on longer than a full bodysuit, depending on your pup’s tolerance, of course. It’s available in three sizes and comes with a UPS hat (with perfectly placed ear cutouts). It’s all about the details, so a set of faux arms holding a delivery package attached to the suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZCM6_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: California Costume Collections Brown UPS Dog Costume $29.04

26. Avocado Toast Dog and Cat Costume

VEGETARIAN PICK

Want a trendy costume? What’s more on-trend than avocado toast? This adorable costume will surely impress the millennials, but it will also probably make anyone laugh. It’s unique, fun, and effortlessly pops around your pup’s neck.

Read More: Best Halloween Costumes for Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyvrH_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Avocado Toast Dog and Cat Costume $10.00

27. Rubie’s DC Comics Pet Costumes

BEST FOR DC FANS

What’s one of the best dog Halloween costumes, you ask? Well, our pets do more for us than we know, so perhaps you should dress them as the heroes that they are. As everyone knows, heroes come in different shapes and sizes, which is why these superhero Halloween costumes for dogs come in all different sizes – from small to 3XL. In addition to the adorable Wonder Woman costume shown here, Rubie’s also offers a deep DC heroes lineup featuring Superman, Flash, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2GnB_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: DC Comics Wonder Woman Pet Costume $28.40 (orig. $31.99) 11% OFF

28. Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane and Tail

BEST ANIMAL

If you don’t have much luck getting your canine to fit into a full-body costume, then this lion’s mane might do the trick. The furry wig fits neatly around your dog’s face and neck, instantly transforming him (or her) into the king of the jungle. The wig works with medium or large dogs, and it comes in brown (as pictured) or brown/black mix – giving you the option to best match the natural colors of your little lion.

See More Halloween C ostume Ideas for Dogs HERE .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWZ7g_0PpmPlDF00


Buy: Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane $14.58 (orig. $27.99) 48% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

Table of Contents 1. Amazon 2. Target 3. Walmart 4. Party City 5. Walgreens 6. Oriental Trading Spooky season is the perfect excuse to have candy in the house at all times. You, your kids and really any visitors will expect to be offered some sweets. It’s basically a necessity. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the best places to buy Halloween candy online. Unless you want to disappoint your neighborhood trick-or-treaters, you’ll want to order plenty of the best Halloween candy before October 31 arrives. Whether you prefer a chewy sour treat or some chocolatey goodness, you can actually stock up on all of your...
INTERNET
SPY

The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2021

We’ll admit it — Halloween is our favorite time of the year — even more than Christmas. We all get one night to dress up as someone or something completely different from our ordinary selves and feel smarter, sexier, stronger, or more interesting than we do in our daily lives. And if you regularly binge-watch Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming or TV service like us, then you probably already have an idea of who you’d like to morph into for Halloween 2021.  To help you narrow down your look for this year’s festivities, we’ve compiled a list of the best...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them

“Squid Game” is just about the hottest series on Netflix right now (and maybe ever, if Deadline’s reporting is true), and everyone is watching it, talking about it, or, it seems — dressing as someone from it for Halloween. The dangerous-and-delicious candy from episode 3 has already reached cult status and even become its viral “Squid Game” Honeycomb Candy Challenge. So, it’s no wonder the Korean limited series has made a demand for last-minute “Squid Game” Halloween costumes reach a fever pitch. Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits, red jumpsuits with fencing masks,...
TV & VIDEOS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Little Dog Who Needed A Miracle Looks So Different Now | The Dodo

Woman fosters dog whose skin looked like stone. With a little love and care, she looks like a new dog!. Check out Sky Sanctuary Rescue on Facebook for updates on Blondie: thedo.do/skysanctuary. You can help Sky Sanctuary Rescue save more animals here: thedo.do/skysanctuarydonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Costumes#Dog Toy#Halloween Costume#Pet Costumes#Frontal Costume#Harness
goodmorningamerica.com

17 Halloween costumes that your kids will actually be excited about wearing

With Halloween right around the corner, there are so many options for last minute kids' costumes, ranging from traditional to creative. From fan favorites such as superheroes to classic go-tos such as witches, vampires and zombies, we stirred up the most adorable and creative dress-ups for your "boo" crew. Keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
InspireMore

30 Adorable Baby Animals Who Will Give You An Instant Mood Boost

When we need a pick-me-up, looking at pictures of adorable animals online always does the trick. Since the only things better than animal pictures are baby animal pictures, here are 30 newborns who only want to brighten your day. How could we be sad or upset when we know these sweethearts are out there?
PETS
goodshomedesign.com

People Are Making Ghosts Out of Chicken Wire For Halloween and They All Look So Real

Halloween is just around the corner, and even though the pandemics might prevent people from trick or treating this year, it does not mean that decorating your house needs to be postponed too. If you want to scare your neighbors or simply bring a bit of the Halloween spirit in your yard, you can make these amazing ghost shapes out of chicken wire.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
News4Jax.com

These 7 hilarious Halloween costumes will make all your friends LOL

Sure, Halloween is considered a spooky holiday, but it’s also an opportune time to show off some humor. I mean, really, no witch costume will ever trump a giant, blow-up dinosaur costume -- at least not when it comes to getting all the laughs at your friend's costume party. Here...
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

7 Baby Halloween Costumes From TikTok That'll Leave You Completely Smitten

Spooky season is officially upon us! There’s no better way to show off your Halloween spirit than planning out the right costume. And if you have a beautiful baby in your family, getting your infant in on the fun always ups the ante. From baby fairy costumes to food-inspired get-ups, dressing up your little one is an adorable way to showcase your creativity. And we're here to show you how to get the job done!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
fox9.com

Tips for picking a safe Halloween costume for your dog

One thing many pet parents look forward to every Halloween is dressing up their pets for the holiday. The Animal Humane Society shares some tips for what to consider when picking out a costume for your dog.
PETS
disneyfoodblog.com

Stop Procrastinating and Order Your Disney Halloween Costume While It’s On Sale!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Can you believe we’re almost halfway through October? Have you decorated for Halloween yet?. In Disney World, we’ve been shopping Halloween merchandise for awhile now! But if you’re still...
SHOPPING
CBS News

The most perfect dog Halloween costumes for 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Time is running out to plan your family's 2021 Halloween costumes. And if you're looking to dress up the whole...
PETS
Elite Daily

12 Halloween Costumes For Redheads That Are Fiery And Fun

Natural or not, red hair sets you up to be able to pull off some very specific Halloween costumes. Given that less than 2% of the global population has red hair, there aren’t many TV or movie characters who share the unique color — but this gives you the opportunity to dress up as something distinct that incorporates your fiery locks. For some inspo, peep these easy Halloween costumes for redheads you can choose from for the ultimate no-stress look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

These 'Squid Game' Halloween Costumes Are Just Creepy Enough

Every year, there’s a new trend in Halloween costumes. In 2020, there was everything from Harley Quinn and Fortnite to PJ Masks and Poppy from Trolls to frontline workers. And now, just in time for this All Hallow’s Eve, there’s the onslaught of Squid Game Halloween costumes. If you’re one of the few people who haven’t watched the Netflix series, well, you’d better red light, green light it to get your costume in time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

How To Dress Up As Cruella This Halloween For Under $50

The movie ‘Cruella’ took the world by storm this year & to celebrate, we rounded up all of the best costumes you can rock this Halloween based on the character, for under $50. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Last Minute Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy, Movie Picks and More

Ready for spooky season? October 31st is sneaking up quickly, and our shopping carts are full of Halloween essentials!. After last year's somewhat of a Halloween hiatus, Halloween 2021, which falls on Sunday night, is bringing back the fun. Whatever your Halloween weekend plans are -- whether you're heading to the movie theater to watch Halloween Kills, a haunted house, a scary Halloween event, trick-or-treating with the kids or hosting a small Halloween party with close friends -- ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween night.
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy