Barks and Boos: The Best Halloween 2021 Costumes For Dogs

Nothing is more adorable than a dog in a Halloween costume. It’s a scientific fact that simply cannot be negated. While we humans spend a fair amount of time picking out the best Halloween costumes for ourselves (and that’s fair), let’s not forget about our four-legged babies who also want to stir up some tricks ‘n’ treats. And it goes without saying that the best dog Halloween costumes are clever, original, and reflect their little personalities.

While humans have a love of scary Halloween costumes , we think you should lean into the cuteness of it all when shopping for the best dog costumes for Halloween. Also keep in mind that a lot of dogs don’t like to wear Halloween costumes, but you might be able to find one your pup can tolerate. And before you invest all this money into a Halloween costume for your canine, it’s important to keep size, fit and style in mind. Now, believe it or not, there are a few different styles of dog Halloween costumes:

Full bodysuit costumes – covering the entire torso and all four legs

Half bodysuits costumes – covering just the front legs and breast

Harness costumes – strapping around the entire body

Hats with chin straps

Just remember, no one knows your pup better than you, so make sure to select the right fit, or your little monster might rip it off in a matter of seconds – turning the costume into an expensive and probably non-returnable chew toy. Below are some spooktacular selections for the best dog Halloween costumes.

1. Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane

If you don’t have much luck getting your canine to fit into a full-body costume, then this lion’s mane might just do the trick. The furry wig fits right around their face and neck, instantly transforming your pup into the king of the jungle. The wig works with medium or large dogs, and it comes in brown (as pictured) or brown/black mix – giving you the option to best match the natural colors of your little lion.

Buy: Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane $13.58

2. Nacoco Pet Guitar Costume

“Is that Jason Mraz?” Oh, wait. Nope, it’s your dog! This costume instantly turns your dog into the coolest, most suave pup on the entire block. There are several sizes that fit dogs from 11 to 22 pounds, and each costume comes with a harness-like outfit that includes stuffed arms and a guitar on the front.

Buy: Nacoco Pet Guitar Costume $15.99

3. Rubie’s Squirrel Pet Costume

A man’s best friend loves chasing squirrels down the street, so why not let them dress up as their favorite thing in the entire world? (Besides you, of course.) This downright adorable costume comes with a squirrel bodysuit complete with bushy tail and faux arms holding a nut. It also comes with a matching headpiece that hooks under the chin, so it won’t constantly fall off.

Buy: Rubie’s Squirrel Pet Costume $18.49

4. Rubie’s DC Comics Pet Costumes

What’s one of the best dog Halloween costumes, you ask? Well, our pets do more for us than we know, so perhaps you should dress them as the heroes that they are. As everyone knows, heroes come in different shapes and sizes, which is why these superhero Halloween costumes for dogs come in all different sizes – from small to 3XL. In addition to the adorable Wonder Woman costume shown here, Rubie’s also offers a deep DC heroes lineup featuring Superman, Flash, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and others.

Buy: DC Comics Wonder Woman Pet Costume $24.99

5. Monster Halloween Dog and Cat Costume

If you want your pup to look like the little (cute, not scary) monster that he is, this is the perfect getup. It’s more of a Monsters, Inc. vibe than a spooky monster vibe, but who doesn’t love the gang from Monsters, Inc. ? This doggy costume comes in multiple sizes to fit most pets, is easy to take on and off, and may even keep them nice and warm in case it’s particularly cold this Halloween.



Buy: Monster Halloween Dog and Cat Costume $12.99

6. Rubie’s Star Wars Classic Jedi Robe

The internet has been obsessed with Baby Yoda … and for a good reason, too. It’s absolutely adorable. While most of the Baby Yoda costumes are selling out outrageously fast, this Star Wars Classic Jedi robe is a solid substitution. It’s a pretty straightforward bodysuit that isn’t too tight-fitting, so your dog will still be plenty comfortable. Plus, it’s got an attached hood just like the one donned by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Buy: Ruble’s Star Wars Classic Jedi Robe $21.99

7. California Costume Collections Black and Orange Spider Pup Costume

Turning your pup into a creepy crawler can *actually* look terrifying. If you saw this thing charging at you from across the room, it could induce some bizarre nightmares. This fuzzy polyester bodysuit (in the orange and black colors of Halloween, no less) is available in sizes XS to large, meaning you can have anything from a miniature spider all the way up to a Golden Tarantula, er, Retriever chasing you around the yard.

Buy: California Costume Collections Black and Orange Spider Pup Costume $27.77

8. California Costume Collections Brown UPS Dog Costume

We’ve got news for you. Your best buddy has a buddy … and it’s the delivery man. And why not dress your pup up as their favorite pal? The hilarious UPS-branded half-bodysuit only covers the front legs and breast area, so it’s more likely to stay on longer than a full bodysuit, depending on your pup’s tolerance of course. It’s available in three sizes and also comes with a UPS hat (with perfectly placed ear cutouts). It’s all about the details, so attached to the suit is a set of faux arms holding a delivery package.

Buy: California Costume Collections Brown UPS Dog Costume $16.79

9. Rubie’s Ghostbusters Movie Costume

Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters ! The retro throwback to a comedy classic makes your little pup seem like the coolest guy or gal in town. This work shirt features an officially licensed Ghostbusters logo patch attached to the sleeve, but it’s the inflatable ghost-hunting backpack that seals the whole deal. Now, if you’ve got more than one pup, it’s even better because you could dress the whole gang as the entire Ghostbusters team. Group costume, anyone?

Buy: Rubie’s Ghostbusters Movie Costume $18.42

10. Robot Halloween Dog and Cat Costume

Turn heads with this shiny silver robot Halloween costume for dogs or cats. It comfortably fits onto the head and front paws of your pup, and it’ll definitely get some attention along your trick-or-treating route thanks to the fun metallic design.



Buy: Robot Halloween Dog and Cat Costume $12.99

11. NACOCO Cowboy Rider Dog Costume

This is truly one of our favorite dog costumes. It’s incredibly cute and funny. It’s sure to get you some laughs, and it also happens to be one of the easier costumes to secure onto your dog. It likely won’t bother them as much as something that has to wrap around their head or go over their arms, so it’s a great option for squirmy pups who don’t love to dress up.

12. Avocado Toast Dog and Cat Costume

Want a trendy costume? What’s trendier than avocado toast? This adorable costume will surely impress the millennials, but it will also probably make anyone laugh. It’s unique, fun, and extremely easy to pop around your pup’s neck.



Buy: Avocado Toast Dog and Cat Costume $10

13. Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume

The pumpkin is a classic Halloween costume. It’s probably the first thing your parents dressed you up as, and it’ll be just as cute on your dog as it was on baby you. This one comes in a wide variety of sizes to fit almost any dog, and pup owners who purchase it give it mostly 5-star reviews, so you know you’re getting a good deal.



Buy: Retro Camper Dog Costume $13

14. Retro Camper Dog and Cat Costume

Renovating a retro camper to travel the world became even more of a fad during the pandemic, but it’s always been a pretty cool thing to do. It’ll be particularly relevant this year to dress your pet up in this little retro Halloween costume for dogs. It’s also another one that’s pretty unique, so chances are you won’t see any other pups out there in the same outfit.



Buy: Retro Camper Dog Costume $13

15. Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume

There is no more iconic Halloween costume for dogs than the classic, all-American hot dog suit. It works particularly well if you happen to have a dachshund, but it also comes in larger sizes to make any dog into a tasty Halloween treat. Customers love it, and you can make it a family affair with some good old ketchup and mustard costumes for the human members.



Buy: Frisco Hotdog Dog & Cat Costume $16.99

16. Mummy Dog and Cat Costumes

We had to throw in a more traditional Halloween costume for dogs with this classic mummy outfit. It’s a more spooky, Halloween-y look than some of the other options on this list, and the hook-and-loop closures make it easy to strap onto any pup.



Buy: Mummy Dog and Cat Costumes $12.99

