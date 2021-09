September is here, which means kids are heading back to school and many Canadians are slowly beginning to return to the office. This also means a return to more rigid routines and busier schedules, which makes being in the thick of training for your goal race that much more challenging. When you have a packed weekly calendar of meetings, workouts and kids’ music lessons and sports practices, figuring out what to put on the table every night for dinner can be an overwhelming task. Runner and sports dietitian Stephanie MacNeill understands this all too well, and so has offered us some tips to take the stress out of meal planning so you can fuel your training without the headaches.