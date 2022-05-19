Dough Boys

Sandy’s has a drive-thru and a walk-up window in their original location on Barton Springs that’s perfectly located between downtown, Zilker Park, and South Congress. But despite their prime spot, the prices seem to have stayed mostly the same over the decades and it’s hard to spend more than $10 here. The burger itself is small, so we’d recommend ordering two or getting a double. Leaving Sandy’s with a greasy brown bag, driving towards the Austin skyline, and shoving your burger into your face with your free hand is about as classic an Austin experience as you can get. The frozen custard is pretty good, too.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO