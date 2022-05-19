ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Dough Boys

By Raphael Brion
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dough Boys is a wood-fired Neapolitan pizza truck at Meanwhile Brewing Company in South Austin. The pizza dough is made...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Bat City Gelato

Bat City Gelato in North Austin serves house-made gelato and frozen desserts like sorbet, gelato pops and cakes, as well as affogato. They’re constantly rotating flavors in and out—if you see something you like, you better order it—and they’ll even sometimes take customer requests. There are often classic flavors like salted caramel, pistachio, and stracciatella, as well as more creative options like butterbeer for the Harry Potter nuts and Samoas for the Girl Scout Cookie fans.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Patrizi’s

The people behind the much loved Eastside pasta trailer Patrizi’s opened a brick and mortar location in the Cuernavaca neighborhood in West Austin. The counter service restaurant serves breakfast (with panzerotti), lunch (with salads and sandwiches on house-made focaccia), and dinner, with no waiting in epic lines hopefully.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Haymaker

Haymaker is a sports bar off Manor Road with a large patio and more TVs than you can count (inside and out). There’s a pretty solid menu of burgers, wings, and sandwiches, plus shareable bites like poutine that aren’t as easy to find in Austin. They also have pretty affordable drink specials every night of the week.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sandy's Hamburgers

Sandy’s has a drive-thru and a walk-up window in their original location on Barton Springs that’s perfectly located between downtown, Zilker Park, and South Congress. But despite their prime spot, the prices seem to have stayed mostly the same over the decades and it’s hard to spend more than $10 here. The burger itself is small, so we’d recommend ordering two or getting a double. Leaving Sandy’s with a greasy brown bag, driving towards the Austin skyline, and shoving your burger into your face with your free hand is about as classic an Austin experience as you can get. The frozen custard is pretty good, too.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy