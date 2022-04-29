National Purebred Dog Day: These 10 Breed Specific Rescues Across The US Will Help You Adopt!

National Purebred Dog Day happens every year on May 1st. Lots of people have a favorite dog breed, and if you have a specific dog breed that you like, no one will fault you for that.

But before going to a breeder, please consider looking into some local breed specific rescues to find the dog of your dreams.

Many of the pups in breed specific rescues are purebreds, and some are, in fact, mixes of specific breeds. But take into consideration that a mixed breed dog will most likely look and behave very similar to your choice breed.

Let’s say you’ve done your research on Shih Tzus and decided that this is the breed for you, or you had a Labrador Retriever growing up and came to the decision that your family would not be complete without a Lab. You know exactly what breed of dog you want.

If you’ve taken everything into account, like vet bills, grooming, nail clipping, teeth brushing, and all other breed needs, and you feel that you’re ready to bring home a purebred, consider adopting from a breed specific rescue. You may just save a life!

Here are a few non-profit rescues for some of America’s top favorite dog breeds, from California to New York, in honor of National Purebred Dog Day.

1. Labrador Rescuers, For Labrador Retrievers

Located in San Diego, California is Labrador Rescuers, a rescue dedicated to rehabilitating and re-homing the most popular breed in America, the Labrador Retriever. They also care for Lab mixes.

Beautiful Labs are awaiting their forever homes!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Labrador Retrievers

2. Saving Paws Rescue, For German Shepherd & Belgian Malinois Dogs

Arizona has a safe haven for German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois Dogs called Saving Paws Rescue. The rescue runs 100 percent on the support of passionate volunteers who want the best for these dogs.

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

If you’d love a mountain hiking buddy, Colorado has a rescue called Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue, Inc. They match Golden Retrievers and Golden-like dogs with their perfect humans and provide foster care while the pups wait.

There are so many Golden Retrievers awaiting their forever homes!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Golden Retrievers

4. Lone Star Bulldog Club Rescue, For Bulldogs

If you’re in the Lone Star State of Texas and looking for a Bulldog, check out Lone Star Bulldog Club Rescue. They take all parts of a Bulldog’s personality into account when finding homes for them, so they’ll definitely guide you to the Bulldog buddy you’ve been wishing for.

Check out all the Bulldogs in their care!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Bulldogs

5. All Hounds On Deck, For Hound Dogs

Hound Dogs aren’t an individual breed on their own, but rather a group of breeds with some common traits. All Hounds on Deck of Louisiana can help you find the perfect Hound breed and dog for you, and they can also deliver dogs anywhere in the continental US or Canada.

Ain’t nothing but a bunch of Hound Dogs, seeking forever homes!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Hound Dogs

6. Sass Shih Tzu Rescue, For Shih Tzus

If you’re looking for a little dog with a lot of personality, Sass Shih Tzu Rescue in Urbana, Ohio can help you find your ideal pooch. All of their dogs get individual foster care until they can find permanent families of their own.

Their adorable Shih Tzus are waiting to meet you!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Shih Tzus

7. Taysia Blue Rescue, For Huskies & Malamutes

Taysia Blue Rescue helps to re-home Siberian Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes — and anything in between! Although they’re based in Nebraska, they also have pups in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, and beyond.

If you’ve got an active lifestyle and lots of energy, check out the Huskies and Malamutes waiting for homes!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Siberian Huskies

Find out more about Alaskan Malamutes

8. Seattle Beagle Rescue, For Beagles

In the Pacific Northwest you can find the Beagle you’ve been searching for with Seattle Beagle Rescue. The rescue relies entirely on volunteers who are passionate about caring for Beagles. They may even approve you to foster a pup of your own before you adopt.

If you don’t mind a pooch who sounds off from time to time, check out their Beagles!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Beagles

9. Poodle And Pooch Rescue, For Poodles

Maybe you’re looking for a dog who’s more on the hypoallergenic side. Poodle and Pooch Rescue in Central Florida can help. They rely completely on volunteers and fosters, and they even have programs to help special needs and senior dogs.

Browse their available dogs for your perfect Poodle!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Poodles

10. Green Mountain Pug Rescue, For Pugs

Looking for a small, laid-back pup who will fit in your apartment? Then you should meet a Pug at Green Mountain Pug Rescue. They have adoptable Pugs with volunteers based in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and parts of New York.

Take a look at their Pugs who’d love to snuggle up with you in a forever home!

You can find out more about this rescue on their website

Follow them on Instagram

Find out more about Pugs

Look at all these cuties! There are so many adorable dogs, purebred and mixed, who just need a family to call their own. If you are looking for a specific dog breed, check your area for a specific rescue.

For a fraction of the cost of going to a breeder, you can adopt and give a home to an amazing dog who needs a family. So many beautiful dogs need homes. I wish I could take them all!

Do you have a favorite dog breed? Would you consider adopting from a breed specific rescue on National Purebred Dog Day? Let us know in the comments below!

