Health

My Back Hurt From Sitting at the Office All Day Until I Got a Posture-correcting Seat Cushion

By Sarah Morlock, Taylor Galla and Allison Bowsher
 1 day ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Millions of Americans experience back pain exacerbated by sitting upright in office chairs all day long. The problem is so bad that one-half of all working Americans report experiencing back pain symptoms every year.

Standing desks have gone a long way to relieve this problem, but if you still suffer from pain in your spine thanks to office work, you should consider investing in an extra seat cushion for your office chair. These pads are designed to take the pressure off the coccyx, allowing your backbone the support it needs to stay in a chair eight hours a day. In addition, these pillows naturally encourage the correct sitting position , preventing fatigue and giving you an improved posture.

But, in order to reap all the benefits from a seat cushion, you’ll have to pick the one that is right for you and your body. In general, seat cushions are available in the following shapes:

  • Donut
  • Square
  • Circular
  • Wedge
  • U-Shaped
  • Ergonomic

All in all, the best office seat cushions are a comfortable answer that has helped many office workers escape their never-ending back pain.

1. Purple Royal Seat Cushion

BEST OVERALL

The Purple Royal Seat Cushion transforms uncomfortable, hard, office seats and stools into sitting spaces you’ll be able to enjoy for your whole working day. This simple-looking cushion is made up of two parts, an outer cover, and a purple grid. The cover is machine washable and includes handles for portability, while the grid, which can be hand washed when needed, has been engineered to relax under pressure to accommodate all kinds of users. The durable grid structure promotes airflow through the cushion, ensuring it remains temperature neutral in warm and cool environments. Check out our complete review for a more comprehensive look at this impressive office seat cushion option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjcU6_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Purple Royal Seat Cushion $79.00

2. PharMeDoc Seat Cushion

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT

Designed to relieve pressure from the tailbone, the PharMeDoc Seat Cushion is contoured to the average backside and fits in an office chair with ease. Promising to eliminate lower backaches, this product can also work to realign the spine and improve posture. As an added benefit, the cushion won’t lose its shape over time thanks to its well-made construction. Get this portable, lightweight cushion and enjoy a comfortable seat wherever you go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eTUR_0PoaIunY00


Buy: PharMeDoc Seat Cushion $17.95

3. Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Seat Cushion

GOOD FOR SORE HIPS

Improve your posture and relieve hip pain at the same time with the Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Seat Cushion. Designed by a team of ergonomist specialists, the Cushion Lab cushion is designed to help relieve hip pressure and put users in alignment to sit with proper posture. The gripping bottom helps to keep the cushion in place and the extra-dense charcoal memory foam is odor resistant. Available in several colors, the Cushion Lab cushion provides comfort all day and can be paired with the company’s Back Relief Lumbar Pillow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Autq_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Seat Cushion $82.00

4. ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion

BEST REVIEWS

With over 51,000 five-star reviews, you know the ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion is doing something right. The U-shaped cushion sports an ergonomic design that contours to your body, while the high-density memory foam and gel composition add to your comfort by relieving pressure and encouraging a proper sitting position. Underneath, the cushion includes a non-slip surface to help it remain in place during use. Furthermore, the cushion’s compact size is great for taking with you, whether you need it in a car, on your daily commute or at your weekly sports game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSH78_0PoaIunY00


Buy: ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $43.95 (orig. $49.95) 12% OFF

5. TEMPUR-PEDIC Seat Cushion for Home and Office

BEST MEMORY FOAM

If you want a good night’s rest, you sleep on a Tempur-Pedic mattress, so it only makes sense that if you want a good day’s seat, you sit on a Tempur-Pedic cushion. The company that has been making customers feel comfortable for decades has created a seat cushion that gives every user a custom fit. Using the company’s proprietary Tempur material, the seat cushion conforms to the user’s body and instantly relieves pressure. The cushion is designed to work on every surface, making it a great option for office chairs, couches, car seats, and beyond. We also like that the cooling cover is machine washable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YB9sa_0PoaIunY00


Buy: TEMPUR-PEDIC Seat Cushion for Home and Office $89.99

6. Gorilla Grip Original Premium Chair Cushions

BEST MULTIPACK

If you’re looking for a pack of seat cushions to share with a household or coworkers, you’ll definitely want to consider these Gorilla Grip Original Premium Chair Cushions. The pack is available with a choice of two, four or six 16-by-16-inch cushions that are filled with high-quality memory foam. They’re also available in a range of colors for matching your interiors. On the underside, there’s a non-slip surface to prevent slipping and sliding as you sit, while the honeycomb microfiber top cover delivers both comfort and durability in this well-reviewed cushion choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSbHv_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Gorilla Grip Original Premium Chair Cushions $43.99 (orig. $49.99) 12% OFF

7. BackJoy SitSmart Core Traction Posture Seat

BEST FOR COMMUTERS

In order to relieve pressure on the back, it’s important to have proper posture, which is exactly what the BackJoy SitSmart Core Traction Posture Seat helps users achieve. The BackJoy helps users engage their core and pelvis, which in turn helps them maintain proper posture. Thanks to the seat’s built-in finger grips, which allow for easy adjusting, and the sculpted front pommel, the BackJoy takes the guesswork out of a correct posture. Suitable for most users up to 300 pounds, the lightweight BackJoy is ideal for travel and can be used in office chairs, car seats, on planes and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQz11_0PoaIunY00


Buy: BackJoy SitSmart Core Traction Posture Seat $49.99

8. Leesa Seat Cushion

BEST COOLING CUSHION

No one likes a (literal) hot tush, which is why we like the Leesa Seat Cushion. The Leesa is designed with memory foam and ventilation channels, which together create a cooling and responsive cushion that has increased airflow for maximum comfort. The foam insert features 2” of high endurance foam and 1” of memory foam that helps contour the cushion to the user. The CertiPur certified cushion features a removable cover that is machine washable for easy care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLdMc_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Leesa Seat Cushion $79.00

9. XSIUYU Extra-Large Gel Seat Cushion

LARGEST CUSHION

If a larger surface area is what you’re looking for this seat cushion is a great option. It’s 18″ x 17″ x 1.57″ so if you’ve got a large desk chair it’ll most likely cover most of it. It’s made of TPE thermostatic gel material so it’s cool to sit on and the honeycomb structure of it stimulates airflow. It’s got a double-cushioned design so it’s extra supportive and is designed to reduce pressure on the lower back as well. It comes with a storage bag for easy transport so you can travel with it or leave it at the office for consistent daily use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7FUG_0PoaIunY00


Buy: XSIUYU Extra-Large Gel Seat Cushion $27.98

10. Ergonomic Innovations Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion

BEST WEDGE

The Ergonomic Innovations Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion provides comfort and encourages a good sitting position at the same time. The wedge pillow gives you a little in-seat boost and features a coccyx cutout to further encourage good posture as you sit. The pillow also includes a non-slip base and a built-in strap to hug your chair and prevent unwanted movement during use. Inside, three layers made up of a breathable mesh, soft memory foam top and a durable supportive base combine to keep you comfortable for hours at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1x5z_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Ergonomic Innovations Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion $59.95

11. FORTEM Seat Cushion & Lumbar Support Set

BEST FOR LUMBAR SUPPORT

If you’re in need of both pelvic and lumbar support, this cushion set should do the trick. The seat cushion helps relieve pressure from the coccyx and the lumbar support cushion supports your back’s natural curve. The seat cushion has a non-slip bottom and a carrying handle, and the lumbar support has adjustable elastic straps in the back so you can fit it to most office chairs. They’re both designed to help prevent slouching and promote healthy posture, and they’re both lightweight so they’re easy to travel with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHMeb_0PoaIunY00


Buy: FORTEM Seat Cushion & Lumbar Support $34.99 (orig. $36.99) 5% OFF

12. Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Combo

BEST COMBO

It’s not always just your butt that could do with some extra care when you’re sitting in your work chair which is why the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Combo includes both a seat and lumbar cushion. Each ergonomically-shaped cushion is made from 100% pure gel-infused memory foam and includes a washable soft cover to ensure your cushions always smell great. They also include ventilation holes for better airflow, are heat-responsive and are hypoallergenic to boot. These cushions are ideal for office chairs, car seats and any other seat with a fixed backrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOuya_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Combo $64.95

13. Ergonomic Innovations Donut Tailbone Pillow

BEST DONUT

If you’ve ever had hemorrhoids or hurt your tailbone, you’ve likely had to use a donut pillow. The unique construction of these cushions ensures your tailbone isn’t put under pressure at any point, and they aren’t just for the sick and injured. Every office worker can benefit from using one thanks to the ability of donut pillows to provide back pain relief. This particular design is especially firm for maximum support and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upvT6_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Ergonomic Innovations Donut Tailbone Pillow $59.95

14. Cylen Memory Foam Seat Cushion

BAMBOO-CHARCOAL INFUSED

This cushion has two unique features: its bamboo-charcoal-infused material and memory foam interior. The bamboo charcoal provides ventilation in the much-needed area around your bottom. On the other hand, memory foam ensures a comfortable user experience. But if you aren’t satisfied for any reason, Cylen provides a 60-day no-hassle return as well as a five-year warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbCMo_0PoaIunY00


Buy: Cylen Memory Foam Seat Cushion $29.99

15. Kieba Coccyx Seat Cushion

ALSO CONSIDER

With its combination of ultra-premium memory foam and soothing gel technology, the Kieba Coccyx Seat Cushion will provide relief for your back no matter where you choose to sit. It sports a firm density to guarantee support while the versatile design allows it to be used on almost any seat, including planes, cars, buses and wheelchairs. In addition, the removable cover makes this particular cushion easy to wash and keep clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qCqf_0PoaIunY00

Buy: Kieba Coccyx Seat Cushion $29.85 (orig. $99.99) 70% OFF

SPY connects you with the latest top-rated products in tech, style, grooming, fitness and home essentials. Our expert team of editors and product reviewers have researched and vetted over 100,000+ products to bring you only those worth your money. Our job is to do the research for you so you can spend time enjoying your purchase rather than shopping for it. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn't buy ourselves.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

