Kristin Cavallari Loves These Affordable Sunglasses From Quay Australia

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If anyone knows how to grab headlines and own the Instagram game, it's Kristin Cavallari . After posting an instantly iconic snap with Laguna Beach costar and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti earlier this week, her social feeds have been the talk of the town.

The 33-year-old reality TV staple and Uncommon James designer has cemented her status as a style star — and that's precisely why fans flock to her Instagram for outfit inspiration. One area where she particularly shines? In the sunglasses department , of course!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

Get the Evasive polarized sunglasses for just $65 — exclusively from Quay Australia!

Although the California native and bonafide beach babe has a range of stunning sunnies in her collection (she's partial to Saint Laurent and recently collaborated with DIFF Eyewear ), we've always appreciated her picks from Quay Australia. The ultra-affordable brand has graced Cavallari's face many times — including back in 2017 (pictured above), when she wowed by the waves in this reflective pair. The glamour shot, captured by celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha , proves that the right shades will completely elevate a seaside look. We're obsessed!

More recently, Cavallari has embraced the forever fashionable Clubmaster frame, rocking this exact pair (below) from Quay Australia on a TV segment . If you decide to trial the trend, you'll be in fabulous company: The Clubmaster is an A-list staple, and has been spotted on stars like Katy Perry and Selena Gomez . Its retro look is endlessly flattering, and that's exactly what you'll get from Quay Australia's take on the timeless style.

Quay Australia

Get the Evasive polarized sunglasses for just $65 — exclusively from Quay Australia!

According to the brand , the polarized lenses help to reduce glare and improve clarity, which is especially beneficial in humid climates. If you're lucky enough to have a glamorous getaway on the calendar, or if you're simply looking to make a statement at your next backyard barbecue, these beauties are bound to be a hit. They are subtle, chic and will go with everything (literally, everything) in your wardrobe. From a bikini and cover-up combo to denim shorts and a boho-inspired blouse, these sunnies will be the cherry on top of a selfie ensemble that's guaranteed to break the internet — or at least generate multiple heart-eye emojis from your friends.

While we're big fans of designer deals and stocking up on the crème de la crème, there's just something about finding an affordable option that makes Us seriously happy. Let's be real — a pair of sunglasses is easy to lose, so it's best to save your coins and scoop up an option that won't break the bank. That's where Quay Australia comes in — and hey, if it's good enough for Cavallari, it's good enough for Us !

Get the Evasive polarized sunglasses for just $65 — exclusively from Quay Australia!

Not what you're looking for? Shop more sleek styles exclusively from Quay Australia here !

Check out more of our picks and deals here !