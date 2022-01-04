North Carolina school closings and delays as threat of morning freeze remains

Many school districts are adjusting their schedules after Monday's extreme weather. Though snow has moved out, many counties are concerned about refreezing overnight and the threat of black ice in the morning.

Wake County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday, the district informed parents on Monday night.

Durham Public Schools will open for students on a two-hour delay Tuesday. Before-school programs will also open on a two-hour delay.

Year-round schools, which are still on intersession, are not affected.

Orange County Schools will be closed Tuesday because of the threat of icy roads. Chatham County Schools said it will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday because of concerns about black ice.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday. This includes in-person and virtual learning.