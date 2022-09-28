ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

8 best dog collars to keep your four-legged friend safe and stylish

By Tamara Hinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YbYT_0Po9cJWd00
We tried these out on two very different dogs – a Bedlington terrier and an enormous Rhodesian Ridgeback (The Independent)

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts

More people are choosing to become dog owners than ever before, and although there’s no denying that splashing out on new dog toys is a whole lot of fun, there are plenty of practical accessories which require a little more decision making. Collars are a case in point.

One of the first things you should do is measure your dog’s neck – not just so you know what size of collar to buy, but so you can keep track of how quickly your dog is growing, and will know when the collar might need changing.

The right collar should have plenty of room for adjustment, and you should be able to squeeze two fingers between the collar and your dog’s fur with ease. Regularly check the area of fur beneath the collar – if it looks as though fur has been rubbed away, or there’s any chafed skin on show, it’s time to invest in a different collar.

How we tested

Luckily, we’ve got two discerning test dogs at our disposal – a Bedlington terrier named Honey and an enormous Rhodesian Ridgeback called Barley. They’re two very different dogs with very different requirements – Barley is, quite simply, so strong that we suspect she might actually be a horse, while Honey is a pint-sized pooch with a penchant for accessorising (or at least, that’s what we tell ourselves every time we add to her already-bursting wardrobe).

Either way, as dog lovers who spend much of their time marching through the Surrey countryside with various dogs in tow, you can rest assured these collars were thoroughly tested. Comfort, style and practicality were all carefully assessed, and every single one of the collars below was given the seal of approval by our test dogs.

The best dog collars for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Joules coastal pet collar: £12, Joules.com
  • Best for hipster hounds – Walk & Wear thunderbolt collar: £10.99, Popandted.co.uk
  • Best for a splash of colour – Stocky and Dee rainbow handmade dog collar: £30, Stockyanddee.com
  • Best for boho chic – Brightside classic slim dog collar by Holly&Lil: £58, Charleychau.com
  • Best for posh pooches – Holland and Cooper HC classic dog collar: £79, Hollandcooper.com
  • Best for durability – 3 Peaks lightweight mesh dog collar small/medium: £4.50, Petsathome.com
  • Best for classic style – Wainwright’s luxurious woven herringbone dog collar ink blue: £8, Petsathome.com
  • Best for puppies – Pets at Home spotty dog collar medium purple: £4, Petsathome.com

Joules coastal pet collar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFs8d_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes available : L
  • Materials: N/A
  • Colourways: Yellow stripe, red stripe

This gorgeous dog collar, with its hat trick of go-faster stripes, is built to last. It’s made from a thick, tough material and has sturdy metal fittings which not only allow for the attachment of ID tags but kept the lead firmly in place and ensured our test dog didn’t go for free-range walkabouts when she wasn’t meant to. We loved the fact that there are four sizes available, too. The best bit? For dogs (or dog owners, at least) partial to a bit of colour coordination, the collar can be paired with a dog lead from the same collection.

Walk & Wear thunderbolt collar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJbAC_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: For hipster hounds
  • Sizes available : XS, S, M, L
  • Materials : Polyester
  • Colourways : 1

What mutt wouldn’t want to upgrade his or her wardrobe with an on-trend lightning bolt or two? Unlike many collars, this jazzy dog accessory, which comes in four sizes and features pink and orange lightning bolts printed onto water-resistant polyester, can be machine washed at 30 degrees. We love the ultra-soft neoprene inner lining, which isn’t just quick-drying but means minimal chafing, too, and the plastic clip stays securely in place without adding the extra weight associated with metal ones.

Stocky and Dee rainbow handmade dog collar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzrlY_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: For a splash of colour
  • Sizes available : Toy breed, XS, S/Thin, S, M, L, XL
  • Materials : Merino lambswool, cotton
  • Colourways : Multicoloured

Although we’d like to reassure readers that our reviews are based on our own first-hand experience, not the thoughts of our dog, there’s no denying that our four-legged tester, Honey, had an instant attraction to this colourful handmade collar. It’s wonderfully thick and feels fabulously soft, especially on the inside. It’s also one of the classiest collars we’ve come across, and is adorned with a chic metal pendant bearing the brand’s logo, and a metal clasp which clicks solidly into place. There are a whopping seven sizes to choose from, and we love the fact that 50 per cent of the profits from every collar sold goes to Mrs Murrays Cat & Dog Home in Aberdeen.

Brightside classic slim dog collar by Holly&Lil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9Dj3_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: For boho chic
  • Sizes available : 10.5in - 20in
  • Materials : Cow leather
  • Colourways : Turquoise, orange, pink, red, lime

We love the faux fur effect of this eye-wateringly-bright dog collar, which comes with a cute heart-shaped pendant bearing the brand’s logo. Although there isn’t the additional layer of extra-soft material on the inside which many collars have, the buttery soft feel of the leather means there’s no chance of chafing. And the five generously-sized buckle holes ensure there’s plenty of room for adjustment.

Holland and Cooper HC classic dog collar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj526_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: For posh pooches
  • Sizes available : Medium or Large
  • Materials : Leather, faux pony skin, gold metal hardware
  • Colourways : Chestnut and tweed, black and leopard

This leopard-print collar, designed for medium to large dogs, is a great option for mutts who like to take a walk on the wild side. Yes, it’s expensive, but if you’re the owner of a seriously posh pooch then a cheap nylon collar is unlikely to cut it. In short, with its gold buckle and use of genuine leather, it looks and feels like the kind of collar one of the queen’s corgis would wear.

It’s practical too, with six holes for size adjustment and an accompanying leaflet providing detailed care instructions. There’s no additional patch of material on the inside of the collar, but this is another one made with leather of such softness that it’s simply not needed.

3 Peaks lightweight mesh dog collar small/medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cMiZ_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: For durability
  • Sizes available : XS-S, S-M, L-XL
  • Materials : N/A
  • Colourways : Black and yellow

Best: For durability

Rating: 7/10

If practicality is a priority, it’s hard to beat this collar, which has an ultra-bright reflective trim for better visibility on night-time walkies, and is made from a lightweight, breathable material for maximum comfort on long walks. There’s an ID barrel in which your dog’s details can be placed, and the sturdy D-ring means that your dog – not your lead – will be the only thing which goes walkabout.

Wainwright's luxurious woven herringbone dog collar ink blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTsbP_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: For classic style
  • Sizes available : XS, S, M, L
  • Materials : N/A
  • Colourways: Ink blue

As much as we’d love to kit our doggies out in designer gear, doing so isn’t cheap, which is why we’re particularly impressed with this beautiful dog collar. With a gorgeous herringbone design on the outside and buttery soft leather on the inside, it’s a collar which combines comfort with style, and the combination of four sizes and five buckle holes makes this collar perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Pets at Home spotty dog collar medium purple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWKK2_0Po9cJWd00
  • Best: For puppies
  • Sizes available : Medium
  • Materials : Nylon
  • Colourways : Purple

Who doesn’t love a purple polka-dot collar? Actually, the honest answer to that is probably your dog given that dogs are colour blind, but that’s beside the point. This wallet-friendly collar, designed with medium-sized dogs in mind and the ultra-tough nylon material – paired with a sturdy D-ring clip for leads and a quick release buckle – makes it ideal for dogs who aren’t afraid of a little rough and tumble.

Dog collars FAQs

What’s the best way to clean a dog collar?

Even if your pet hasn’t been out on a muddy dog walk or spent the day swimming in the sea, the collar it wears will eventually absorb enough skin oils, dirt and grime to warrant a thorough clean. But, every collar is different and, as such, needs to be cleaned according to the material it is made from, whether that’s leather or synthetic.

While some brands will state if a synthetic collar is machine washable, it’s best to clean by hand if you’re unsure. Simply put a little dog shampoo into a bowl of hot water and soak the collar for 10 to 20 minutes before giving it a light scrubbing – paying special attention to any crevices where dirt and grime can hide. Rinse the collar under warm water, then place it on a flat surface or hang it by the buckle to dry.

When it comes to leather collars, some can be cleaned as described above but others fair less well if they are soaked in water. If you prefer to err on the side of caution, use a little saddle soap on a cloth and scrub the collar clean, wiping away any additional soap and letting the collar air dry away from direct sun, as this can cause cracks. Still sound too risqué? Check the collar’s tag for specific cleaning instructions and warnings.

The verdict: Dog collars

We loved Joules coastal pet lead, simply because it gets everything right – it’s stylish and practical, and comes in a wide range of sizes, with plenty of room for adjustment on each one. Walk & Wear’s thunderbolt collar might just be the most stylish collar we’ve come across (although we loved the tough-but-breathable material too). While Stocky and Dee’s rainbow handmade dog collar in a beautiful accessory which comes with an added feel-good factor – a donation to a Scottish dog rescue centre.

Looking for ways to keep your pooch clean? Check out our guide to the best dog grooming products

Voucher Codes

£200 off select holidays over £2000 with this TUI promo code

Save 25% on orders over £20 with Premier Delivery - ASOS discount code

5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code

Save 25% off peels with this The Body Shop discount code

Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount

Comments / 0

Related
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
petpress.net

10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends

Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
PETS
msn.com

The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets

Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
PETS
People

These Are the 8 Best Dog Treats of 2022, According to Veterinarians

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People love to spoil their dogs (cue Kaley Cuoco and Justin Theroux!), but choosing what kind of treat to buy for your furry friend can be overwhelming.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Products#Dog Grooming#Collars#Faux Fur#Pet Owner#Honey
Refinery29

The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality

Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
PET SERVICES
Seacoast Current

New England, if You Smell Cucumbers in Your House, Here’s Why You Should Get Out Fast

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We typically let our noses guide us on a daily basis toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells, and away from the disgusting. However, THIS smell is crucially important, and not one you want to mess around with.
GARDENING
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
PETS
msn.com

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train

THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
PETS
96.1 The Eagle

Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022

Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
PETS
Daily Beast

Treat Your Pets to Luxurious Comfort with This Spacious, Modern, and Collapsible Crate

Whether you're training a new pet or looking for a dedicated space for your furry friend to rest their head, KindTail’s collapsible pet crates are paws down, an amazing option. Made out of toxin-free materials, these pet crates are beautifully designed nesting spaces for your fur babies. The crate comes in four colors, has no sharp edges, is lightweight, and can be collapsed for convenient storage.
PETS
Daily Mail

Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
ENVIRONMENT
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile

The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
PETS
msn.com

Can Dogs Eat Bologna? The Surprising Answer

It can be tough to figure out what’s safe for your dog to eat and what’s not. Some people might tell you you can give your dog bologna, while others say it’s a big no-no. So, can dogs eat bologna? The answer may surprise you! In this cle, we’ll look behind canine diets and find out once and for all whether or not dogs can eat bologna.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy