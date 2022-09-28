8 best dog collars to keep your four-legged friend safe and stylish

We tried these out on two very different dogs – a Bedlington terrier and an enormous Rhodesian Ridgeback (The Independent)

More people are choosing to become dog owners than ever before, and although there’s no denying that splashing out on new dog toys is a whole lot of fun, there are plenty of practical accessories which require a little more decision making. Collars are a case in point.

One of the first things you should do is measure your dog’s neck – not just so you know what size of collar to buy, but so you can keep track of how quickly your dog is growing, and will know when the collar might need changing.

The right collar should have plenty of room for adjustment, and you should be able to squeeze two fingers between the collar and your dog’s fur with ease. Regularly check the area of fur beneath the collar – if it looks as though fur has been rubbed away, or there’s any chafed skin on show, it’s time to invest in a different collar.

How we tested

Luckily, we’ve got two discerning test dogs at our disposal – a Bedlington terrier named Honey and an enormous Rhodesian Ridgeback called Barley. They’re two very different dogs with very different requirements – Barley is, quite simply, so strong that we suspect she might actually be a horse, while Honey is a pint-sized pooch with a penchant for accessorising (or at least, that’s what we tell ourselves every time we add to her already-bursting wardrobe).

Either way, as dog lovers who spend much of their time marching through the Surrey countryside with various dogs in tow, you can rest assured these collars were thoroughly tested. Comfort, style and practicality were all carefully assessed, and every single one of the collars below was given the seal of approval by our test dogs.

The best dog collars for 2022 are:

Best overall – Joules coastal pet collar: £12, Joules.com

– Joules coastal pet collar: £12, Joules.com Best for hipster hounds – Walk & Wear thunderbolt collar: £10.99, Popandted.co.uk

– Walk & Wear thunderbolt collar: £10.99, Popandted.co.uk Best for a splash of colour – Stocky and Dee rainbow handmade dog collar: £30, Stockyanddee.com

– Stocky and Dee rainbow handmade dog collar: £30, Stockyanddee.com Best for boho chic – Brightside classic slim dog collar by Holly&Lil: £58, Charleychau.com

– Brightside classic slim dog collar by Holly&Lil: £58, Charleychau.com Best for posh pooches – Holland and Cooper HC classic dog collar: £79, Hollandcooper.com

– Holland and Cooper HC classic dog collar: £79, Hollandcooper.com Best for durability – 3 Peaks lightweight mesh dog collar small/medium: £4.50, Petsathome.com

– 3 Peaks lightweight mesh dog collar small/medium: £4.50, Petsathome.com Best for classic style – Wainwright’s luxurious woven herringbone dog collar ink blue: £8, Petsathome.com

– Wainwright’s luxurious woven herringbone dog collar ink blue: £8, Petsathome.com Best for puppies – Pets at Home spotty dog collar medium purple: £4, Petsathome.com

Joules coastal pet collar

Best: Overall

Overall Sizes available : L

L Materials: N/A

N/A Colourways: Yellow stripe, red stripe

This gorgeous dog collar, with its hat trick of go-faster stripes, is built to last. It’s made from a thick, tough material and has sturdy metal fittings which not only allow for the attachment of ID tags but kept the lead firmly in place and ensured our test dog didn’t go for free-range walkabouts when she wasn’t meant to. We loved the fact that there are four sizes available, too. The best bit? For dogs (or dog owners, at least) partial to a bit of colour coordination, the collar can be paired with a dog lead from the same collection.

Walk & Wear thunderbolt collar

Best: For hipster hounds

For hipster hounds Sizes available : XS, S, M, L

XS, S, M, L Materials : Polyester

Polyester Colourways : 1

What mutt wouldn’t want to upgrade his or her wardrobe with an on-trend lightning bolt or two? Unlike many collars, this jazzy dog accessory, which comes in four sizes and features pink and orange lightning bolts printed onto water-resistant polyester, can be machine washed at 30 degrees. We love the ultra-soft neoprene inner lining, which isn’t just quick-drying but means minimal chafing, too, and the plastic clip stays securely in place without adding the extra weight associated with metal ones.

Stocky and Dee rainbow handmade dog collar

Best: For a splash of colour

For a splash of colour Sizes available : Toy breed, XS, S/Thin, S, M, L, XL

Toy breed, XS, S/Thin, S, M, L, XL Materials : Merino lambswool, cotton

Merino lambswool, cotton Colourways : Multicoloured

Although we’d like to reassure readers that our reviews are based on our own first-hand experience, not the thoughts of our dog, there’s no denying that our four-legged tester, Honey, had an instant attraction to this colourful handmade collar. It’s wonderfully thick and feels fabulously soft, especially on the inside. It’s also one of the classiest collars we’ve come across, and is adorned with a chic metal pendant bearing the brand’s logo, and a metal clasp which clicks solidly into place. There are a whopping seven sizes to choose from, and we love the fact that 50 per cent of the profits from every collar sold goes to Mrs Murrays Cat & Dog Home in Aberdeen.

Brightside classic slim dog collar by Holly&Lil

Best: For boho chic

For boho chic Sizes available : 10.5in - 20in

10.5in - 20in Materials : Cow leather

Cow leather Colourways : Turquoise, orange, pink, red, lime

We love the faux fur effect of this eye-wateringly-bright dog collar, which comes with a cute heart-shaped pendant bearing the brand’s logo. Although there isn’t the additional layer of extra-soft material on the inside which many collars have, the buttery soft feel of the leather means there’s no chance of chafing. And the five generously-sized buckle holes ensure there’s plenty of room for adjustment.

Holland and Cooper HC classic dog collar

Best: For posh pooches

For posh pooches Sizes available : Medium or Large

Medium or Large Materials : Leather, faux pony skin, gold metal hardware

Leather, faux pony skin, gold metal hardware Colourways : Chestnut and tweed, black and leopard

This leopard-print collar, designed for medium to large dogs, is a great option for mutts who like to take a walk on the wild side. Yes, it’s expensive, but if you’re the owner of a seriously posh pooch then a cheap nylon collar is unlikely to cut it. In short, with its gold buckle and use of genuine leather, it looks and feels like the kind of collar one of the queen’s corgis would wear.

It’s practical too, with six holes for size adjustment and an accompanying leaflet providing detailed care instructions. There’s no additional patch of material on the inside of the collar, but this is another one made with leather of such softness that it’s simply not needed.

3 Peaks lightweight mesh dog collar small/medium

Best: For durability

For durability Sizes available : XS-S, S-M, L-XL

XS-S, S-M, L-XL Materials : N/A

N/A Colourways : Black and yellow



Rating: 7/10

If practicality is a priority, it’s hard to beat this collar, which has an ultra-bright reflective trim for better visibility on night-time walkies, and is made from a lightweight, breathable material for maximum comfort on long walks. There’s an ID barrel in which your dog’s details can be placed, and the sturdy D-ring means that your dog – not your lead – will be the only thing which goes walkabout.

Wainwright's luxurious woven herringbone dog collar ink blue

Best: For classic style

For classic style Sizes available : XS, S, M, L

XS, S, M, L Materials : N/A

N/A Colourways: Ink blue

As much as we’d love to kit our doggies out in designer gear, doing so isn’t cheap, which is why we’re particularly impressed with this beautiful dog collar. With a gorgeous herringbone design on the outside and buttery soft leather on the inside, it’s a collar which combines comfort with style, and the combination of four sizes and five buckle holes makes this collar perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Pets at Home spotty dog collar medium purple

Best: For puppies

For puppies Sizes available : Medium

Medium Materials : Nylon

Nylon Colourways : Purple

Who doesn’t love a purple polka-dot collar? Actually, the honest answer to that is probably your dog given that dogs are colour blind, but that’s beside the point. This wallet-friendly collar, designed with medium-sized dogs in mind and the ultra-tough nylon material – paired with a sturdy D-ring clip for leads and a quick release buckle – makes it ideal for dogs who aren’t afraid of a little rough and tumble.

Dog collars FAQs

What’s the best way to clean a dog collar?

Even if your pet hasn’t been out on a muddy dog walk or spent the day swimming in the sea, the collar it wears will eventually absorb enough skin oils, dirt and grime to warrant a thorough clean. But, every collar is different and, as such, needs to be cleaned according to the material it is made from, whether that’s leather or synthetic.

While some brands will state if a synthetic collar is machine washable, it’s best to clean by hand if you’re unsure. Simply put a little dog shampoo into a bowl of hot water and soak the collar for 10 to 20 minutes before giving it a light scrubbing – paying special attention to any crevices where dirt and grime can hide. Rinse the collar under warm water, then place it on a flat surface or hang it by the buckle to dry.

When it comes to leather collars, some can be cleaned as described above but others fair less well if they are soaked in water. If you prefer to err on the side of caution, use a little saddle soap on a cloth and scrub the collar clean, wiping away any additional soap and letting the collar air dry away from direct sun, as this can cause cracks. Still sound too risqué? Check the collar’s tag for specific cleaning instructions and warnings.

The verdict: Dog collars

We loved Joules coastal pet lead, simply because it gets everything right – it’s stylish and practical, and comes in a wide range of sizes, with plenty of room for adjustment on each one. Walk & Wear’s thunderbolt collar might just be the most stylish collar we’ve come across (although we loved the tough-but-breathable material too). While Stocky and Dee’s rainbow handmade dog collar in a beautiful accessory which comes with an added feel-good factor – a donation to a Scottish dog rescue centre.

