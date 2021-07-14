Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

8 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

By David RS Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDz1M_0Po7XQvV00

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.

We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, had to clasp a printer in one hand while frantically trying to plug its wire into a USB port around the back of the computer. All the time being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.

No more! The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular. Almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.

It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with the option to print directly from tablets or smartphones alongside your desktop. Printer apps have improved dramatically too, now linking up seamlessly with Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.

Buying the printer is one thing, but be aware of ink costs. Most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially, so be sure to factor this into any purchase. There are ways of cutting this price with refills, but printing efficiency is a big element to consider.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best home printers in 2021 are:

  • Best for cheap ink – Epson ecotank ET-2710: £178, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for black and white printing – Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer: £129.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best Epson printer – Epson expression premium XP-7100: £149, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best portable printer for smartphones – Canon selphy square QX10: £149.99, Very.co.uk
  • Best for professional printing at home – HP officejet pro 7720 A3: £149.99, Hp.com
  • Best printer under £100 – Epson expression premium XP-6100: £89.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best Canon printer – Canon pixma TS8350: £119.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best for the home office – HP officeJet pro 9020: £184.08, Amazon.co.uk

Epson ecotank ET-2710

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVVQX_0Po7XQvV00

Best: For cheap ink

  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 375mm x 347mm x 179mm
  • App printing: Epson Connect, Google Cloud Print

For a more eco-friendly approach to printing, Epson has a great range of ecotank printers that use cartridge-free ink tanks, leading to a more efficient printing process that’s not only better for the planet, but also your wallet.

Like the other Epson printers on this list, the ET-2710 is easy to setup, with the clean Epson Connect app doing most of the work for you. The print quality and speed is at least on a par with any other printer on the list, and colour prints are especially vibrant. With no quality sacrificed for a more efficient and eco-friendly ink usage, more printers should be moving in this direction.

Buy now £178.00, Amazon.co.uk

Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMJXM_0Po7XQvV00

Best: Black and white printer

  • Print/scan/copy: Print
  • Dimensions: 438mm x 283mm x 519mm
  • App printing: AirPrint, Cortado Cloud Print, Google Cloud Print 2.0, iPrint&Scan, Brother Print Service Plugin, Mopria

The mono in the printer’s name refers to the fact that it’s a one-stop monochrome shop. If you need a printer that can rapidly whack out page after page of important black and white documents or your latest coming-of-age novel without breaking a sweat, this effort from Brother is one of the best out there.

Despite the large 250-sheet paper input, it’s a handy size for most tables, or to put under your desk. It’s also surprisingly quiet: Brother says that all the models within the HL range print at less than 50dB. We tested it late at night and felt more than comfortable doing so.

Buy now £129.99, Argos.co.uk

Epson expression premium XP-7100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jE96d_0Po7XQvV00

Best: Epson printer

  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 390mm x 339mm x 183mm
  • App printing: Epson Connect, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print

This is one of Epson’s best personal printers. It’s an all-in-one printer, meaning that documents and photographic prints are a doddle, including glossy photos, via the dual paper trays. There’s also a speciality slot at the back for printing on thicker paper.

Printing from the app is easy, but the XP-7100 also has a 10.9cm interactive touchscreen for PC-free printing from a memory card. The automatic document feeder means that you won’t need to stand over the printer feeding pages into it to be scanned. An added extra is the “ready print go” system, which alerts you when ink is running low, giving you enough time to order more before your pretty prints get stripy.

Buy now £149.00, Amazon.co.uk

Canon selphy square QX10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6o0I_0Po7XQvV00

Best: Portable printer for smartphones

  • Print/scan/copy: Print photos
  • Dimensions: 102mm x 143mm x 31mm
  • App printing: SELPHY Photo Layout

This is a very fun bit of kit. Almost a modern polaroid camera, simply pick a photo from your phone via the Canon app, frame how you like, and watch your square photo print in seconds. While it looks quite pricey on the surface, it’s a sophisticated machine: Canon claims that the high-quality prints will stay that way for 100 years (tested using an accelerated ageing method), so choose your photos wisely.

The portable mini-printer has a decent battery life, and feels sturdy enough to take with you on holiday. There are also options for filters and photo editing on the app for any last-minute airbrushing you need to do (don’t bother, you look great).

Buy now £149.99, Very.co.uk

HP officejet pro 7720 A3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRDft_0Po7XQvV00

Best: For professional printing at home

  • Print/scan/copy : All
  • Dimensions: 584.9mm x 444.8mm x 306.4mm
  • App printing: HP Smart, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria

Don’t let the “office” in its name fool you: the 7720 is a strong choice for a home wireless printer. It looks good, the HP Smart app is straightforward – the best app on the list – and print quality is high. Thanks to its wide format, the 7720 can print up to A3, with scan and copy up to legal size (slightly larger than A4).

The cartridges are quite expensive, but you do get great quality from them, and the optional high-yield cartridges let you print up to three times as many black-text and two times as many colour pages. The 7720 is also the perfect choice for professional-quality brochures and flyers at a decent price and in the comfort of your own home, producing water, smear, and fade-resistant prints.

Buy now £149.99, Hp.com

Epson expression premium XP-6100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBiP9_0Po7XQvV00

Best: Printer under £100

  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 349mm x 340mm x 142mm
  • App printing: Epson Connect, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print

Epson’s XP-6100 proves that a good printer doesn’t need to cost the earth. Another all-in-one unit, it’s compact and stylish enough to fit in most settings, as a professional printer or something for the family. Once again, the app is easy to navigate, and printing, scanning and copying are straightforward.

The dual front-loading paper trays hold A4 and photo paper respectively, and there’s an option for double-sided printing. There’s no touchscreen, but that’s no issue when you have your phone or the computer, and the buttons work well enough. It also serves to keep the cost down. All in all, a well-performing printer at a good price.

Buy now £89.99, Johnlewis.com

Canon pixma TS8350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnmCY_0Po7XQvV00

Best: Canon printer

  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 373mm x 319mm x 141mm
  • App printing: Canon app, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print

Canon is handy when it comes to producing good-looking printers, and the PIXMA is no exception. The sleek unit produces consistent prints, both in black and colour – helped along by the six ink cartridges, including the fancy-sounding photo blue. After fiddling with the wifi for a while, the Canon app is simple to use, and the 10.8cm touchscreen gives users another control option. The PIXMA is a strong option for anyone who needs a practical printer that looks the part.

Buy now £119.99, Argos.co.uk

HP officeJet pro 9020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZGcP_0Po7XQvV00

Best: For the home office

  • Print/scan/copy: All
  • Dimensions: 437mm x 396.3mm x 318.3mm
  • App printing: HP Smart, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria

The 9020 is a bit of a beast and is much bigger than the other printers in this list. What that comes with is a 35-page automatic page loader for hands-free copying, two 250-sheet paper trays that fit a full ream of paper, and the ability to scan both sides of a page at once.

The HP Smart app is a winner again here, helping you quickly access the files you want from Google Drive, Dropbox, the cloud or email – scanned pages can go the other way. It’s a big printer for big tasks, and the closest on this list to a proper office printer.

Buy now £219.90, Amazon.co.uk

Home printer FAQs

Do you need a single-function printer or an all-in-one?

If you’re working from home, an all-in-one (or multifunction) printer can save on precious desk space, but there are reasons why you might prefer a single-function printer. If you’re planning on printing a large number of documents at once or printing very regularly, it could be quicker and more cost-effective to invest in a dedicated laser printer with no scanning or faxing capability. Also bear in mind that your smartphone can scan to PDF, and that you probably can’t remember the last time you needed to send a fax.

That said, most of the best consumer-level inkjet printers are now multifunction by default. Even if you never plan on scanning, it’s more useful to choose a printer based on its other features: its size, capacity, whether it’s front-loading (and so requires less room), and whether it can print on both sides of the page.

Should you buy third-party ink or refill kits?

Printer ink is infamously more expensive than gold, caviar and vintage champagne, so it’s no surprise that many consumers turn to cheaper third-party ink and compatible cartridges to keep their printer running. These are usually the very same branded cartridges, simply refilled with fresh ink and sold under a different name.

Just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean they’re of inferior quality. Printer manufacturers might clutch their pearls and insist otherwise, but third-party ink from a reputable brand won’t damage your printer, void your warranty or impact the quality of your prints. Refill kits are less popular than they once were, owing to their tendency to spill and make an big mess. In most cases, a third-party cartridge will perform just as well as a more expensive cartridge bought from the printer’s manufacturer.

Should you buy a refurbished printer?

You should avoid buying a refurbished printer if you can. Printers are complex machines with many moving parts, and every last one of them is looking for an excuse to jam. The insides become worn down or gummed up with toner or ink over time, even — or sometimes especially — if the printer isn’t being used.

Generally speaking, printers are sold at a low price to lock customers into a brand of ink, so the cost savings of buying a refurbished, consumer-level printer aren’t worth the potential problems further down the line. If you do decide to buy a refurbished printer, check for a guarantee, recertification or fresh warranty from the manufacturer.

The verdict: Wireless printers

Your decision really depends on what you want from a printer. For a wireless printer that does everything you ask of it, produces high-quality mono and colour prints, saves on ink price and is better for the planet, the Epson ecotank ET-2710 is the best option. However, for a home office printer that prints black and white at an astounding pace, the Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer is perfect.

Voucher codes

For discounts on printers and more home tech, try the links below:

Whether you’re planning on heading back to the office or not, these are the best lightweight laptops on the market now

To print high quality photos at home try one of the printers from our choice of the best photo printers

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Wireless Earbuds#Home Office#Home Security#Usb#Apple Airprint#Argos Co Uk Best Epson#Hp#Canon#Epson Connect#Cortado Cloud Print#Google Cloud Print 2 0#Iprint Scan#Hl#Argos Co Uk Epson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsWATE

The best wireless IP security camera

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With a wireless security camera, you might expect to have simple installation and high-tech functionality. With some you do, but the term “wireless” can be deceptive — you may still need a cable for power. That, and other important details,...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Gosund Smart Home Devices Can Upgrade Your Home for Less

If you're looking at smart home technology to make life easier, you've probably considered smart plugs, doorbells, light switches, and smart plugs. Often, you'll be considering items from several manufacturers, but rather than risk incompatibility and other issues, it's wiser to build your smart home around a kit from the same manufacturer. With this in mind, Gosund smart home products with Alexa integration should be top of your list.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Wireless Printer not responding on Windows 11/10

Compared to Wired Printer, Wireless Printer sounds attractive, and since it can be accessed from any device, it adds to the convenience. Most Wifi printers are connected to the Home Network and work as expected, but not every time. Just like Wired Printer, Wireless Printer come with their own set of issues. While you can see them on the network, they don’t print, or when a setting is accessed, it becomes irresponsive. This guide will help you fix issues when the wireless printer is not responding. Knowing these will increase your chances of fixing the printer without calling someone.
Small Businessmomtastic.com

The Best Shipping Label Printers

Running your own e-commerce business can be an extremely rewarding and lucrative career, but there’s no shortage of obstacles along the way. Keeping up with finances, shipping out orders, and handling customer relations can be demanding parts of the job, but they can be almost impossible without the proper tools. One of those essential tools is a shipping label printer. Shipping labels are vital to any business that sends packages to customers directly. If you’re looking to streamline your business and purchase a shipping label printer, you’re in the right place. We’ve put together a list of the best ones available today so you can spend less time planning and more time doing.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Home office gadgets your desk setup needs right now

Working remotely can be a blessing: you avoid a long commute, probably have a flexible work schedule, and get to spend more time with the kids. But there are some downsides to home working, such as not having all the tech on hand that an office offers. Fortunately, we have 10 home office gadgets that make remote working just as productive as an office environment.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

The best wireless gaming keyboard in 2021

The best wireless gaming keyboard may not be as necessary as the best wireless gaming headset, or best wireless mouse. But if you're going for the full minimal desktop aesthetic, you'll want the full cable-free trifecta. Forgoing cables can offer the flexibility needed lounge gaming, or simply help keep your desk clear.
ElectronicsNBC4 Columbus

The best Brother printers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though we live in a digital age, we still need printed pages of paper. Though the majority of us use far less printed paper than we did a decade ago, it’s rare to find someone who has stopped using paper altogether.
Computersxda-developers

amped wireless setup | How do I setup my Amped Wireless Range Extender?

If a user is unable to open the setup wizard of his Amped router on the computer after typing setup.ampedwireless.com on the address bar of the browser, the first thing you need to check is whether your computer is even connected to your router’s network or not. If your computer is not connected to your router’s network, disconnect all the current devices connected to your router then reconnect it to your computer. Make sure you reboot your amped router before connecting it to your computer.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

This Dell monitor includes a webcam and a soundbar to streamline your work-from-home setup, but its price tag is only worth it if reducing clutter is your top priority

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Dell C3422WE is a work-from-home monitor with a built-in webcam, microphone, and soundbar. It's a sharp display with vibrant and accurate color, with a convenient webcam that's however lacking in image quality. All told, this monitor costs...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Verizon’s Fios Mix & Match Upgrade Covers Your Whole Home

If you aren’t the only person in your house that’s working from home, you know how difficult it can be to find a quiet spot to work in that still has a solid internet connection. Now, with Verizon’s new Mix & Match on Fios plans, you’ll be covered. The new...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best computer monitor stand: One trusty product to support every screen in your home office

Works better for flat monitors than curved options. The best computer monitor stands are much more productive than a pile of books stacked under the computer screen. These stylish desk accessories give your workspace personality with a purpose. The monitor stands are designed to elevate your screen to eye level, creating a more ergonomic workstation for your neck and back. Monitor risers also free up prime desktop real estate, giving you more space for supplies and cool desk accessories like charging stations, toys, and tiny succulents. Like all pieces of office furniture, monitor stands are available in a wide variety of styles with unique options and fun features. Some are designed for multiple monitors, some are made for keeping your desk clutter under control, and the best computer monitor stands do it all. Find the right monitor stand and raise your screen—and your work—to new heights.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Sony HT-A7000 soundbar brings 7.1.2 channel goodness to your home cinema setup

(Pocket-lint) - With more and more enjoying cinematic experiences at home, soundbars are upping their game to deliver the kind of high-end goods that people want. Sony's 2021 flagship, the HT-A7000, is one such soundbar: it's able to deliver 7.1.2 channels of output - that's five front speakers, including two upward firing overhead outputs; a built-in woofer for central bass; and two beam tweeters for enhanced surround - and decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based coded soundtracks.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

The Best Keyboards of 2021 to Upgrade Your Typing Experience

You could replace your keyboard with almost any keyboard, and it’ll work. But it’d be better to splurge a little on a nice keyboard that’ll make your everyday typing experience that much better. Here are our best keyboard picks!. The Best Keyboards of 2021. Why you should trust us: Our...
Computersmusicconnection.com

Upgrade your Home Studio Sessions!

Two Pro Audio experts share their advice on tools and techniques you can tap to take personal studio mixing and organization next-level. Thanks to the B&H Pro Audio for allowing us to make this panel free to the public!. You have a home personal studio, and maybe your mixes from...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Vissles V84 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard review

REVIEW – In my line of work, I do a ton of typing, and it’s simply a pleasure to review a mechanical keyboard when I can get the chance. Today we’re taking a hard look at the Vissels V84 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. What is it?. The Vissles V84 is a...
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

The best true wireless earbuds in India

True wireless earbuds have stormed the market at every price point in India. Moreover, the entry of Chinese smartphone brands and their focus on ecosystem expansion has democratized premium features, adding plenty of value for customers. However, not all earphones are built the same, and picking out a pair that offers the perfect fit for your use case can be daunting. We’ve compiled a list of the best true wireless earbuds available in India across various price points and feature sets.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Buying an SSD: What to Look For

If you are looking to switch to a solid-state disk (SSD) or upgrade your existing one, how do you choose the right SSD for your needs, and how do you even understand what to look for to begin with? Here we show you what to look for when buying an SSD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy