Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

11 best portable chargers and power banks: Top up your battery life while on the go

By David RS Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YE7ma_0Po7TsIt00

As the world begins to open up again, the problems and pitfalls of social life we were once used to will hit us hard and fast. Organising more than two people to meet in one place; calculating whose round it is (wondering if Gary will keep getting that expensive whisky each time); and making sure your phone is properly charged.

The latter is one of the biggest issues we all face when an evening goes on for longer than expected. The panic that washes over you as you rifle through your pocket, put your face to the screen and see 3 per cent flashing in red is an almost universal torment.

Make sure you can get in touch with friends, get home and take those much-missed group selfies into the early hours with a proper portable charger.

Not all portable chargers, or power banks, are created equal: some have super powerful batteries (the more milliamperes/hour, or mAh, the better), while others are lightweight, and yet have more functionality that you didn’t know you needed but now couldn’t do without.

We’ve tested each of the below for speed, weight and power. Without this round-up, we would’ve been without our phones more than once while sitting outside in the rain an hour’s walk from home.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best portable chargers 2021:

  • Best overall – Moshi iongo 5K duo, £69.95, Moshi.com
  • Best full system – Nolii, £47.98, Nolii.com
  • Best portable multi-charger – Belkin boost charge USB-C PD power bank 10K, £34.99, Belkin.com
  • Best charging power and speed – Anker powercore III Elite 25600 PD, £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best slimline charger – Moshi ionslim 5K USB-C, £54.95, Moshi.com
  • Best for a more subtle charger – Mophie powerstation mini, £29.95, Apple.com
  • Best for a more premium feel – Native Union jump+ powerbank, £84.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for wireless charging – Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless, £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for uninterrupted streaming – Belkin power bank 10K + stand, £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for a quick and slim charger – Anker powercore slim 10000 PD, £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for a mix of lightness and capacity – Mophie powerstation plus ,49.95, Zagg.com

Moshi iongo 5K duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vId6d_0Po7TsIt00

Best: Overall

Dimensions: 8.9cm x 5.1cm x 2.8cm

Charge ports: USB-C, Lightning

Battery: 5,000mAh

For the second year in a row, the iongo 5K duo reaches top spot with IndyBest. It has both USB-C and lightning cables built-in, so no fuss trying to wrap an extra cable around it, and a magnetic cover made of vegan leather snaps over to protect all the wiring. It looks great, is the most compact charger on the list, and has enough juice to fill your phone twice over. Plus, it offers “pass-through charging”, meaning you can recharge it and your phone at the same time.

Buy now £69.95, Moshi.com

Nolii couple battery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNzXE_0Po7TsIt00

Best: Full system

Dimensions: 11.2cm x 6.5cm x 0.9cm

Charge ports: Lightning

Battery: 3,000mAh

While the portable charger from Nolii is great in itself, charging reliably and quickly, as part of their overall system, it’s tough to beat for iPhone users. Nolii’s modular ecosystem of iPhone accessories really does make life simpler. The battery clicks onto the back of your phone case, holding fast and meaning no swinging charger if you need to make a phone call. The patented couple system means you can switch the battery out for modules like a cardholder or exercise band.

Buy now £47.98, Nolii.com

Belkin boost charge USB-C PD power bank 10K

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33t46q_0Po7TsIt00

Best: Portable multi-charger

Dimensions: 14.3cm x 7.46cm x 1.65cm

Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C

Battery: 10,000mAh

The boost charge series is one of the best power bank ranges available, and this USB-C option is the best of the bunch. It offers an 18W power delivery output, which can fast charge both iPhones and USB-C devices from 0-50 per cent in around 30 minutes. You can also charge another device at the same time thought the 12W USB-A port.

Buy now £34.99, Belkin.com

Anker powercore III elite 25600 PD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQUde_0Po7TsIt00

Best: Charging power and speed

The powercore III elite is a beast. Hidden inside its bulky frame is a 25,600mAh battery ready to refill an iPhone 11 more than five times, or give a MacBook a full charge with no hassle. You can also charge three devices simultaneously, thanks to the 60W USB-C port and two 18W USB-A ports. The power delivery tech also means your charging is sorted in no time at all.

Buy now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Moshi ionslim 5K USB-C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MVAl_0Po7TsIt00

Best: Slimline charger

Dimensions: 17.5cm x 10.9cm x 1.5cm

Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C

Battery: 5,000mAh

The ion slim 5K is a very well-named product. At 8.5mm thick, it’s the slimmest charger on the list, with the durable, aircraft-grade aluminium body fitting nicely in your pocket. Like all Moshi products, it looks sophisticated and delivers a strong performance, ans the 5,000mAh battery will easily deal with a couple of phones at a time.

Buy now £54.95, Moshi.com

Mophie powerstation mini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZuWd_0Po7TsIt00

Best for: A more subtle charger

Dimensions: 13cm x 6.8cm x 1.1cm

Charge ports: USB-C

Battery: 5,000mAh

Mophie makes lovely portable chargers, and the power station mini is a fine example of the brand’s design ethics. The fabric finish is different to most rivals and adds a subtlety to its looks that means it’ll be much less obvious that you’ve not planned your night ahead of time when you need to charge your phone in the middle of dessert.

Buy now £29.95, Apple.com

Native Union jump+ powerbank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XijZl_0Po7TsIt00

Best for: A more premium feel

Dimensions: 14.75cm x 7.25cm x 2cm

Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C wireless

Battery: 12,000mAh

Native Union is known for its quality products. In fact, you’ve probably seen the Hong Kong brand’s reinforced, weaved cables with neat, anti-tangle leather belts, or night cables with weighted knot at the end to keep the charger on the bedside table. This level of luxury and sophistication has been transferred to the power bank market.

The jump+ is a solid, premium portable charger, with fast charge power delivery and Qi wireless capability. For a wired charge, the cable is characteristically strong, comes with a leather strap and is Apple MFi certified. You’ll never need another portable charger again.

Buy now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Anker powercore III 10K wireless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd8Zk_0Po7TsIt00

Best for: Wireless charging

Dimensions: 14.9cm x 6.8cm x 1.9cm

Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C, wireless

Battery: 10,000mAh

Anker claims to have more than 55 million customers. It’s not a surprise, as its products regularly appear on lists like this one. The powercore III wireless is one of the best wireless portable chargers around: the Qi-certified wireless charging runs at 10W, almost as quickly as when wired. Speaking of, you can do that with this charger too, and charge your device wirelessly while you recharge the power bank itself.

Buy now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Belkin power bank 10K + stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F47kv_0Po7TsIt00

Best for: Uninterrupted streaming

Dimensions: 15cm x 7.6cm x 2cm

Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C

Battery: 10,000mAh

Sometimes, the simplest designs are the best. It’s true here: a good quality Belkin charger is given an extra lease of life with a simple attachment that pulls out and holds your device at the perfect angle for viewing. You’ll never need to wait to watch those TikTok compilation videos again.

Buy now £29.99, Belkin.com

Anker powercore slim 10000 PD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040ba5_0Po7TsIt00

Best for: A quick and slim charger

Dimensions: 14.9cm x 6.8cm x 1.4cm

Charge ports: USB-A, USB-C

Battery: 10,000mAh

Anker delivers again with the powercore Slim. The power delivery charges an iPhone 12 to 50 per cent in half an hour, while the slimline body helps with portability. It’s the brand’s slimmest 20W charger, and you can tell, fitting lightly and easily in a handbag or rucksack.

Buy now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Mophie powerstation plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZDXf_0Po7TsIt00

Best for: A mix of lightness and capacity

Dimensions: 6.9cm x 13cm x 1.5cm

Charge ports: Lightning, USB-A

Battery: 6,040mAh

The powerstation plus does the business both in terms of portability and power, offering a 6,040mAh battery in a light but durable case and a cleverly-integrated lightning cable. Mophie’s classic fabric finish makes this a stylish and powerful option for any iPhone user.

Buy now £49.95, Zagg.com

Portable charger FAQs

How small and light should it be?

There’s a balance to be found between portability and power: something super-small and lightweight is ideal to carry with you but may only give you a couple of hours’ extra juice. If you want to recharge your laptop, you need a bigger battery that’s powerful enough to handle the energy-hungry computer. It’ll also govern how quickly the recharge happens.

What connectivity options are there?

You need to make sure the charger is compatible with your needs. If you have an iPhone and that’s what your charger is for, then consider one with a lightning cable built-in so you don’t need to carry a separate cable as well. Or, if you’re an Android user, check if your phone has microUSB or the more recent USB-C as the port to plug into. Generally, USB-C is faster.

Most portable chargers have a USB-A (the larger connector we used to call USB until USB-C came along) as their output ports, though some opt for USB-C instead. Again, make sure what cable your device came with, but USB-A is still the most widespread charging cable.

What capacity should I go for?

Again, that comes down to the portability. The higher the capacity, the bigger the battery. Try for 5k (that’s a 5,000mAh battery) as a minimum as that will offer around two charges of a phone battery.

How about a battery case?

This is a highly effective way to be sure you don’t forget your portable charger, as it’s attached to your phone, but it does bulk it up.

How about solar?

This is a niche but pretty cool way to go. Some consist of solar panels alone, so can only charge during daylight hours, ideally in sunlight. Others have a battery so you can charge the panel in the day and use that to charge your phone at night.

The verdict: Portable chargers

Each charger on the list caters brilliantly to different needs, but for the right mix of portability, looks and charging power, the Moshi iongo 5K duo is the best option. For a solid, premium feel, the Native Union Jump+ Powerbank does the trick.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phone accessories and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for a new handset too? Read our round-up on the best mobile phone deals

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 11#Design#Battery Power#People Power#Iphone Users#Moshi Com#Nolii Com#Usb C Pd#Iii#K Usb C#K Wireless#Apple Com Best#Macbook#Apple Com Native Union#Lovely Portable Chargers#Wireless Battery#Battery Life#Lightning Battery#Usb C Battery#Power Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Solar Power
Related
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

Which portable generator is best for the beach?

Making your beach trip better with a portable generator. If you are looking to make your trip to the beach a little more comfortable, a portable generator is the way to go. They are available in solar and gas models, and each offers its own set of benefits and drawbacks.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Power up 3 devices at once with this sleek wireless charger

Moving forward in home tech seems to mean cutting cords and centralizing tasks. That’s why millions of Americans invest in smart home devices that permit voice control of their lights, electronics and appliances. These days, we need wireless charging options that can handle multiple devices simultaneously. Having one station to...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

SupBank Portable Power Bank with 217W Total Output

With dual PD USB-C ports and USB-A port, the SupBank 217W portable power bank is capable of charging 3 devices at the same time. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The SupBank is a powerful and practical power bank that measures 6.8 x 3.2 x 1.1 inches and weighs 15.4 oz. With the compact and lightweight design, you can take it with you anywhere, and it’s also completely airline compliant. Meanwhile, the tactile ridge texture makes it comfortable to touch.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Aligoo 293Wh 79200mAh Portable Power Station $148.49

Amazon has the Aligoo 293Wh 79200mAh Portable Power Station for a low $148.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "45O226WJ" (Exp Soon). This is originally $270, so you save 45% off list price. 300W 293Wh Pure Sine Wave Power Station. 79200mAh battery capacity; 3" LCD screen. Outlets: 1x AC, 2x DC,...
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Anker Nano II series brings powerful chargers for your devices

While you probably use your phone’s default charger for your device, there are also some third-party brands out there that can sometimes bring you more power. And now that brands like Apple and Samsung are not even including chargers in their flagship lines, all the more you can look to brands like Anker to juice up your devices. Anker is now introducing its new Nano II charger series that includes 30-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt variants. Depending on the model, you can charge phones, tablets, handheld consoles, and even laptops.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Megacellcharger 16 cell rechargerable battery charger from €124

Makers, developers or gadget enthusiasts that use rechargeable batteries on a regular basis may be interested in a new Megacellcharger currently available via Indiegogo InDemand. The Megacellcharger has been specifically created to save you hours of tedious work when measuring the capacity of used 18650 cells. Early bird pledges are...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Charge your phone with the power of the sun using BigBlue's 3-port charger on sale for $52

Turns out, and I know this will come as a surprise to some of you, that giant ball of fire in the sky can actually be harnessed to do produce some pretty good power. If you plan on being outside for a camping trip or a long hike and you want to ensure you always have a way to use your mobile devices, grab the BigBlue 3-port foldable solar panel charger while it's on sale for $51.80 at Amazon. This is the lowest price it has been in more than a year and well below its $70 street price. In 2020, the solar panel charger was going for as much as $85 at one point. The last few times it has dropped this low it never lasted long, so we expect this deal won't be around much longer either.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

USB-C just made even your most powerful chargers look obsolete

USB-C ports and their associated standards are continuing to prove incredibly flexible. Charging my phone, headphones, tablet, and laptop, all on the same charger, is pretty damn close to magic. But the USB-C port isn't all-powerful... at least not yet. The most powerful laptops, and other high-energy devices like desktop PCs, still need dedicated power supplies with old-fashioned connectors. That could change as soon as this year.
ElectronicsWZVN-TV

Choosing a portable charger

In today’s world, perhaps the most important thing to keep powered up during a weather emergency is your cell phone. Not only can you use it to communicate with friends and family, you can search information on the situation and even watch live broadcasts. So your selection of a portable...
Cell PhonesCNN

This portable iPhone 12 battery makes charging on the go super easy

Aside from a case, a portable battery is pretty much a requirement for a phone. For as good as the tech has progressed (vibrant screen, versatile cameras and zippy speeds), the battery doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. To solve the dreaded low battery warning, you’ll need an accessory.
AmazonAllentown Morning Call

Is the Jackery Explorer portable power station worth the cost?

These days, more and more electronics come along with us when we hit the road. Between phones, tablets, laptops and even small appliances, keeping everything charged can be a stress-inducing ordeal, especially if you’re out in the wilderness or limited to only a few wall outlets. Jackery Explorer power stations offer on-the-go charging for multiple devices and appliances, allowing you to have reliable power wherever you are. But with multiple price points and features, which Jackery power station is worth the cost for your needs?
TechnologyAllentown Morning Call

The best portable power station of 2021

If you find you are away from home more often and need to charge small appliances like laptops, phones or other devices, you should consider purchasing a portable power station. Simply put, a portable power station is a large, protected battery with traditional wall outlets rather than simple USB inserts.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Bang & Olufsen beosound explore review: Long battery life and superior outdoor sound in a portable package

Bang & Olufsen is known for engineering high-end speaker systems that look like they’ve just beamed down from an alien mothership. The Danish audio firm’s designs are distinguished by sharp angles, luxury materials and delicate silhouettes that wouldn’t look out of place at a modern art exhibition — but they’re not known for their ability to survive a fall. Bang & Olufsen make graceful speakers that, if you were to accidentally drop one on a hard marble floor, would land you in a lot of trouble. The company’s newest speaker, however, couldn’t be farther from the comfort of a climate-controlled...
TechnologyAllentown Morning Call

Best portable air conditioner of 2021

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, the top three summer activities are trips to the beach, taking a walk or hike and having a barbeque or picnic. However, when you must spend summer hours indoors, an air conditioner is a must to make your stay comfortable. The portable AC is an attractive option for keeping a small space or a single room cool and fresh.
Electronicsgadgethacks.com

This Portable Charger Can Completely Recharge Your Laptop

When you're working, in class, or just browsing the internet away from an outlet, the last thing you want is to string your devices along with a portable charger that can't recharge them as fast as you need. The Ultimate Charger: Portable Multi-Device Power Bank is exactly what it says it is — the ultimate portable charger that can power even a laptop at full speed, and it's on sale for $149.99 (it's normally $179.99).
Electronicsopereviews.com

Best Battery-Powered Hedge Trimmer Reviews 2021

When you’re making the switch away from gas or corded power to battery power, hedge trimmers are a great place to start. They’re not as power-hungry as mowers and chainsaws, so they can run a long time without strapping a monster-size battery to it. The best battery-powered hedge trimmer models make the transition easy and save you the frustrations of gas engines and extension cords.