ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

12 best under-eye masks that tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles

By Sara Pollock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIDbz_0Po53XLh00

They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. If that’s the case, what do our sleep-deprived, perpetually exhausted under-eye bags say about us?

Exhausted and burnt out are terms that instantly come to mind. But in our defence, our blinkers are put through an exponential amount of work. From staring at spreadsheets for hours on end to trying to keep them open on a Thursday night during a Netflix binge. Not to mention the plight of incoming hay fever season (joy) and the glorious allergies that come with the terrain. With this in mind, a bit of TLC is always a good idea.

Enter onto the scene under eye masks/patches. Originally created and popularised by K-beauty brands, they have become a welcome addition to the UK market, with well-loved high street brands such as Pixi and INC catching on to the trend.

We’re not at all surprised by their popularity, as they are a brilliant solution to perking up before a big night (or hiding the evidence of one). The masks usually come in the form of jelly-like half moon-shaped patches but are also available in a cloth form. They often come ready-soaked in a cocktail of powerful serum formulas which can tackle everything from puffiness and dehydration to anti-ageing concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Not only are they essentially a mini skincare treatment that can be done from the comfort of your bedroom, but they are also a great opportunity to zone out and take some time out for necessary self-care.

With so many different brands/price points/formulations, finding the right one for your particular under-eye area concerns can be a bit of a minefield. With this in mind, we’ve taken out the guesswork and trialled a wide selection – all with different claims and benefits.

How we tested

Over three weeks, we tested a wide range of under-eye patches to ensure that all requirements were covered – from intensive anti-ageing properties to overall hydrating boosts. We also selected items with varying price points to ensure that all budgets were catered for.

Our tester is in their mid/late thirties and suffers from sensitive, allergy-prone eyes with general puffiness and fine lines. It was crucial for each mask that made the cut to be suitable for sensitive, watery eyes and provide hydration. We were also keen to find products with extra benefits such as brightening and anti-ageing, but as it can usually take numerous repeated applications for any visual difference, we did not let this influence our reviews.

These are the best under-eye masks for 2022:

  • Best overall – Starskin the gold mask eye: £22, Feelunique.com
  • Best for hydrating the under eyes – Rodial dragon’s blood jelly eye patches: £7.05, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best shape and size –  Tired AF Cosmetics happy eyes ultra-hydrating eye mask: £11, Tiredafcosmetics.com
  • Best for a quick fix – PopMask angel eyes under eye hydrogel patches: £15, Thepopband.com
  • Best for nighttime – Inc.Redible party recharge soothing melatonin under eye masks: £15, Nailsinc.com
  • Best for sustainability – Haeckels bio-restore membrane eye treatment masks: £27.95, Countryattire.com
  • Best for organic ingredients – Juice Beauty stem cellular eye lift algae mask: £14, Juicebeauty.com
  • Best for luminosity – 111Skin rose gold illuminating eye mask: £75, 111skin.co.uk
  • Best for depuffing – Pixi detoxifEYE depuffing eye patches: £22, Boots.com
  • Best dark circles remedy – Bliss eye got this holographic foil eye masks: £3.15, Beautybay.com
  • Best for retinol – Beauty Pro retinol under eye patch: £5, Beautypro.com
  • Best for anti-ageing ingredients – Katherine Daniels instant effect eye masks: £65, Katherinedanielscosmetics.com

Starskin the gold mask eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxcit_0Po53XLh00

Rodial dragon’s blood jelly eye patches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STvF9_0Po53XLh00

Tired AF Cosmetics happy eyes ultra-hydrating eye mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zskfU_0Po53XLh00

PopMask angel eyes under eye hydrogel patches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bq7Sh_0Po53XLh00

Inc.Redible party recharge soothing melatonin under eye masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AizTN_0Po53XLh00

Haeckels bio-restore membrane eye treatment masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzX8N_0Po53XLh00

Juice Beauty stem cellular eye lift algae mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yh4uQ_0Po53XLh00

111Skin rose gold illuminating eye mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijtzv_0Po53XLh00

Pixi detoxifEYE depuffing eye patches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StqaS_0Po53XLh00

Bliss eye got this holographic foil eye masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viSyR_0Po53XLh00

Beauty Pro retinol under eye patch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kc7nr_0Po53XLh00

Katherine Daniels instant effect eye masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFiFf_0Po53XLh00

The verdict: Under-eye masks

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

The Best Wrinkle-Fighting Serums For a Line-Free Complexion

We all know providing your skin with the TLC it deserves is definitely a commitment—but one well worth it, if you ask us. Of course, one of the pesky signs of aging that many of us (myself included) are trying to dodge are fine lines and wrinkles. Now, let’s be clear: aging is normal and natural, and there’s nothing wrong with having wrinkles, period. with that being said, if you can soften the look of aging by using one of the best wrinkle serums on the market, why not? Whether you’ve developed them from the natural aging process, stress or dehydration,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say

This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrinkles#The Masks#Beauty Brands#Dark Circles#Tlc
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately

As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Well+Good

‘I’m a Makeup Artist, and These Are the 3 Golden Rules for Faking a Smooth Finish on Textured Skin’

Whether it's wrinkles, acne scars, or enlarged pores, everyone has a bit of texture on their skin—and (despite what Instagram filters may have you believe) no amount of makeup can make it disappear. But with proper application, you can make sure you're not making the texture more apparent, explains Emily Amick, a makeup artist in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Soap for Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis)? Try a Non-Soap Cleanser Instead

If you have atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, chances are you’re looking for a way to clean your skin that won’t aggravate your symptoms. “Ultimately the wrong cleanser can make eczema worse, contributing to dryness, irritation, and inflammation,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology and an associate professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Treatments For Dark Spots, Once And For All

Typically caused by sun exposure and general aging, hyperpigmentation is a common beauty issue that many of us will run into at some point in our lives. While dark spots shouldn’t be reason for alarm, you may find yourself wishing for a more even skin tone. Luckily, there are many treatments and products out there that can help you target this particular problem. But which ones will work the best?
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale

I’ve got good news and bad news: The end of summer is imminent, but so are the consequential sales. As our favorite season comes to a close, plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts to stock our fall wardrobes and refresh our post-summer skincare stashes. But for some, such as Dermelect’s sitewide flash sale, you better act fast—it only runs for two days, which means time is already running out to grab its best-selling product (and any others) for less with code YOU30. The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far the brand’s most popular item, and for...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Charlotte Tilbury’s New Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Is a Liquid Dream for Normal and Combination Skin Types

Out of all the essentials in a makeup bag, your trusty concealer is your most valuable player. It’s a hardworking, multipurpose product that allows for very little room for error. A great concealer should go completely undetected: It must be pigmented, but not heavy. Long-wearing, but not cakey. It should be sticky enough to stay in place, yet liquid-y enough to blend and look natural. Essentially, a concealer formulation needs to be absolutely perfect or else it’s absolutely wrong.  As a cystic acne survivor and current dark undereye circle sufferer, concealer is one of my favorite makeup products to test and...
MAKEUP
shefinds

3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin

Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Even Night Shift Workers Swear By This Eye Balm That ‘Magically Takes Away Under-Eye Circles’

Stress, work, late nights—anything can easily derail a good night’s rest, leading to annoyances like puffy eyes and dark circles. The good news, however, is that skincare is there to act as a band-aid, a quick fix, a visible solution, if you will, for not hitting the hay as long as you’d like. Our top pick for getting the job done in a flash? Tula’s legendary Glow & Get It Eye Balm, a cooling and brightening formula catered to faking better lifestyle choices.  The eye balm provides a “lit-from-within glow” to the delicate area, offering an “instant pick-me-up” that leaves the...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Serum For Glowing Skin Refines Pores, Reduces Lines & Primes Skin

Maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion can be quite a chore if you don’t have a skincare routine in place that you love. Most times, keeping your complexion healthy requires a ton of time and expensive products, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead of relying on multiple products for firm, radiant, and smooth skin, make sure you have these Victoria Beckham-approved serum in your cabinet. The former Spice Girl, turns to them to keep her skin bouncy and youthful. And for a limited time, the Glow Drops are 15 percent off with the exclusive code HOWL15. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s...
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the $4 IKEA Item Kourtney Kardashian and I Both Swear By, and It’s Always on My Bar Cart

Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. I don’t have much in common with the Kardashians, but that hasn’t stopped me from watching their shows over the years. I wouldn’t say I’m a fan that lives for the weekly episodes, but every once in a while, I’ll binge a season once it’s available. Whatever you think about the sisters and their rise to fame and becoming bona fide business moguls, the one thing I will say is that they have pretty good taste in interiors — or, at least, their A-list designers, from Martyn Lawrence Bullard to Clements Design, do.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

The Independent

808K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy