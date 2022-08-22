12 best under-eye masks that tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles

They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. If that’s the case, what do our sleep-deprived, perpetually exhausted under-eye bags say about us?

Exhausted and burnt out are terms that instantly come to mind. But in our defence, our blinkers are put through an exponential amount of work. From staring at spreadsheets for hours on end to trying to keep them open on a Thursday night during a Netflix binge. Not to mention the plight of incoming hay fever season (joy) and the glorious allergies that come with the terrain. With this in mind, a bit of TLC is always a good idea.

Enter onto the scene under eye masks/patches. Originally created and popularised by K-beauty brands, they have become a welcome addition to the UK market, with well-loved high street brands such as Pixi and INC catching on to the trend.

We’re not at all surprised by their popularity, as they are a brilliant solution to perking up before a big night (or hiding the evidence of one). The masks usually come in the form of jelly-like half moon-shaped patches but are also available in a cloth form. They often come ready-soaked in a cocktail of powerful serum formulas which can tackle everything from puffiness and dehydration to anti-ageing concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Not only are they essentially a mini skincare treatment that can be done from the comfort of your bedroom, but they are also a great opportunity to zone out and take some time out for necessary self-care.

With so many different brands/price points/formulations, finding the right one for your particular under-eye area concerns can be a bit of a minefield. With this in mind, we’ve taken out the guesswork and trialled a wide selection – all with different claims and benefits.

How we tested

Over three weeks, we tested a wide range of under-eye patches to ensure that all requirements were covered – from intensive anti-ageing properties to overall hydrating boosts. We also selected items with varying price points to ensure that all budgets were catered for.

Our tester is in their mid/late thirties and suffers from sensitive, allergy-prone eyes with general puffiness and fine lines. It was crucial for each mask that made the cut to be suitable for sensitive, watery eyes and provide hydration. We were also keen to find products with extra benefits such as brightening and anti-ageing, but as it can usually take numerous repeated applications for any visual difference, we did not let this influence our reviews.

These are the best under-eye masks for 2022:

Best overall – Starskin the gold mask eye: £22, Feelunique.com

– Starskin the gold mask eye: £22, Feelunique.com Best for hydrating the under eyes – Rodial dragon’s blood jelly eye patches: £7.05, Amazon.co.uk

– Rodial dragon’s blood jelly eye patches: £7.05, Amazon.co.uk Best shape and size – Tired AF Cosmetics happy eyes ultra-hydrating eye mask: £11, Tiredafcosmetics.com

– Tired AF Cosmetics happy eyes ultra-hydrating eye mask: £11, Tiredafcosmetics.com Best for a quick fix – PopMask angel eyes under eye hydrogel patches: £15, Thepopband.com

– PopMask angel eyes under eye hydrogel patches: £15, Thepopband.com Best for nighttime – Inc.Redible party recharge soothing melatonin under eye masks: £15, Nailsinc.com

– Inc.Redible party recharge soothing melatonin under eye masks: £15, Nailsinc.com Best for sustainability – Haeckels bio-restore membrane eye treatment masks: £27.95, Countryattire.com

– Haeckels bio-restore membrane eye treatment masks: £27.95, Countryattire.com Best for organic ingredients – Juice Beauty stem cellular eye lift algae mask: £14, Juicebeauty.com

– Juice Beauty stem cellular eye lift algae mask: £14, Juicebeauty.com Best for luminosity – 111Skin rose gold illuminating eye mask: £75, 111skin.co.uk

– 111Skin rose gold illuminating eye mask: £75, 111skin.co.uk Best for depuffing – Pixi detoxifEYE depuffing eye patches: £22, Boots.com

– Pixi detoxifEYE depuffing eye patches: £22, Boots.com Best dark circles remedy – Bliss eye got this holographic foil eye masks: £3.15, Beautybay.com

– Bliss eye got this holographic foil eye masks: £3.15, Beautybay.com Best for retinol – Beauty Pro retinol under eye patch: £5, Beautypro.com

– Beauty Pro retinol under eye patch: £5, Beautypro.com Best for anti-ageing ingredients – Katherine Daniels instant effect eye masks: £65, Katherinedanielscosmetics.com

Starskin the gold mask eye

Rodial dragon’s blood jelly eye patches

Tired AF Cosmetics happy eyes ultra-hydrating eye mask

PopMask angel eyes under eye hydrogel patches

Inc.Redible party recharge soothing melatonin under eye masks

Haeckels bio-restore membrane eye treatment masks

Juice Beauty stem cellular eye lift algae mask

111Skin rose gold illuminating eye mask

Pixi detoxifEYE depuffing eye patches

Bliss eye got this holographic foil eye masks

Beauty Pro retinol under eye patch

Katherine Daniels instant effect eye masks

The verdict: Under-eye masks