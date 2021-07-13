The 20 Best Country Songs About Summer

Celebrate America with these 13 great country songs by hitmakers Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings and more. All 13 of the songs listed in the above video (find a playlist below) make us proud to be American. Which is your favorite? Keith and Paisley actually have two songs apiece on this list, and we're pretty sure you'll be able to guess them. Darryl Worley's post September 11 hit, Lee Greenwood's iconic American song and a lesser-known, but still impactful, track from Faith Hill also make this list.