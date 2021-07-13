The 20 Best Country Songs About Summer
Is there anything better than country music in the summer? From classics like Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" to recent hits, such as Luke Bryan's "One Margarita" and Carrie Underwood's "Southbound," country summer songs are the perfect playlist soundtrack to summer vacations, road trips to the lake and even long days spent working in the sun. As the hot days of summer stretch on, pour yourself an iced tea, find some shade and enjoy this list of our 20 favorite country songs about summer.www.wideopencountry.com
