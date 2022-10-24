ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

50 Halloween Trivia Questions and Answers to Get You Ready for the Scariest Day of the Year

By Jessica Sager
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DQKF_0PnfHKQR00
iStock

Halloween isn't just for kids! The frighteningly fun holiday is a favorite for adults, too, though many people don't know the origins of many Halloween traditions, from trick-or-treating to costumes or carving pumpkins. So, if you think you know a lot of Halloween facts, show off how scary-smart you are about everything from the history of jack-o-lanterns to classic horror movies with these 50 Halloween trivia questions and answers!

50 Halloween Trivia Questions and Answers

Question: Where does the term "jack o'lantern" come from?

Answer: The term "jack o'lantern" originates from an Irish folktale about a cheap man named "Stingy Jack" who made a deal with the devil. Get the full, fun story here.

Question: Where is the world's longest haunted house?

Answer: The Haunted Cave in Lewisburg, Ohio, is a whopping 3,564 feet long and located 80 feet underground!

Question: Which film in the Paranormal Activity franchise was the most commercially successful?

Answer: Paranormal Activity 3.

Question: Why did women look in mirrors while walking downstairs at midnight on Halloween?

Answer: To see their boyfriends.

Question: What sort of mask does Michael Myers wear in the original Halloween?

Answer: Because the studio had such a small budget, they had to use the cheapest mask they could find. It was a $2 William Shatner mask that they spray-painted white.

Question: How many pounds of candy corn are produced each year?

Answer: A whopping 35 million pounds of candy corn is made every year—amounting to about 9 billion pieces.

Question: What vegetable is part of a tradition on the night before Halloween?

Answer: Cabbage is often used in pranks on Mischief Night, sometimes referred to as Cabbage Night. People would sometimes leave stinky, rotten cabbage near neighbors' doors.

Question: How much did Americans spend on Halloween in 2019?

Answer: $2.6 billion.

Question: What was the original title for Disney's Hocus Pocus?

Answer: Hocus Pocus was initially called Halloween House—and it was more horror than comedy.

Question: Only one holiday surpasses Halloween in annual consumer sales. What is it?

Answer: Christmas actually takes the cake!

Question: Why are black cats associated with Halloween (and bad luck)?

Answer: The Puritans associated black cats with witchcraft, leading to the onyx-colored felines' association with Halloween. In many other cultures, black cats are actually signs of good luck and are revered!

Question: When was Trick or Treat for UNICEF founded?

Answer: 1950.

Question: What was candy corn originally called?

Answer: Chicken Feed.

Question: Why did people start dressing up in Halloween costumes?

Answer: Many Europeans, including the Celtics, dressed in costumes to repel spirits that they believed came back to Earth on what we now know as Halloween.

Question: What medieval English tradition inspired trick-or-treating?

Answer: On All Souls Day, the poor would go "souling," knocking on doors and offering prayers for residents' deceased loved ones in exchange for food.

Question: What did Scottish women hang to see their future husbands on Halloween?

Answer: Wet sheets in front of a fire.

Question: What is Des Moines, Iowa's pre-Halloween festivity called?

Answer: In Des Moines, the night before Halloween is called Beggar's Night, in which kids go door-to-door telling jokes, reciting poems or dancing in exchange for sweets.

Question: Who was the first First Lady to decorate the White House for Halloween?

Answer: Mamie Eisenhower in 1958.

Question: What famous magician died on Halloween?

Answer: Harry Houdini.

Question: Why do some people wear clothes inside out on Halloween?

Answer: Some superstitions state that if you wear your clothes inside out and walk backward on Halloween, you'll see a witch at midnight.

Question: Why did some women throw apple peels behind them on Halloween?

Answer: Because they believed it would land in the shape of the first letter of their future husband's name.

Question: When is Halloween thought to have originated?

Answer: 4000 B.C.

Question: What Celtic tradition led to modern-day trick-or-treating?

Answer: For the celebration of Samhain, people would put treats or food out to pacify evil spirits.

Question: What is Hong Kong's Festival of Hungry Ghosts called?

Answer: Yue Lan

Question: What ancient Roman goddess is said to be honored on Halloween?

Answer: Pomona, the goddess of fruit and trees—many believe bobbing for apples on Halloween stemmed from Roman traditions to honor Pomona.

Question: When was Halloween first celebrated in the United States?

Answer: Around the 1840s when there was a flood of Irish immigrants fleeing from the potato famine.

Question: Where was the first city-wide Halloween celebration in the United States?

Answer: Anoka, Minnesota.

Question: What is the most commercially successful horror movie of all time?

Answer: It.

Question: What was used before pumpkins to make jack o'lanterns?

Answer: The Irish, who started the tradition, first used potatoes and turnips for jack o'lanterns before finding that pumpkins were actually much easier to carve. In England, large beets were sometimes used.

Question: Who sang the original "Monster Mash?"

Answer: Bobby Pickett.

Question: Where did the real Ichabod Crane live?

Answer: Believe it or not, it wasn't Sleepy Hollow, New York, but actually Staten Island.

Question: What was The Munsters' address?

Answer: 1313 Mockingbird Lane

Question: What candy was given to soldiers in battle in the Korean War?

Answer: Tootsie Rolls

Question: What is the most commercially successful horror franchise of all time?

Answer: Godzilla.

Question: What connection does Christianity have with Halloween?

Answer: All Saints Day (November 1) and All Souls Day (November 2) were created to integrate sacred pagan traditions that usually took place on or around October 31 into Christianity in hopes of getting pagans to convert.

Question: What was the original Halloween movie's working title?

Answer: The Babysitter Murders.

Question: What was Count Dracula's original name in the Bram Stoker classic?

Answer:

Count Wampyr.

Question: How many calories are in an average trick-or-treater's Halloween stash?

Answer: About 11,000.

Question: What classic horror movie creature's shape was based on the Oscar statuette?

Answer: The Creature From the Black Lagoon.

Question: What item is banned in California on Halloween?

Answer: Silly String.

Question: What is the "correct" spelling of Halloween?

Answer: Halloween was originally spelled "Hallowe'en," a contraction of "All Hallows Even."

Question: What two countries popularized Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating?

Answer: Scotland and Ireland.

Question: How many pieces of candy does the average house give to each trick-or-treater?

Answer: Two pieces.

Question: What horror movie was the first American film ever to show a toilet on screen?

Answer: Psycho.

Question: In what American state is it illegal to be a priest or nun for Halloween?

Answer: Alabama doesn't take clergy costumes lightly: According to Section 13A-14-4, "Whoever, being in a public place, fraudulently pretends by garb or outward array to be a minister of any religion, or nun, priest, rabbi or other member of the clergy, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $500.00 or confinement in the county jail for not more than one year, or by both such fine and imprisonment."

Question: One particular serial killer inspired Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Psycho and Silence of the Lambs. Who was it?

Answer: Ed Gein.

Question: What was the first horror movie to be nominated for an Academy Award?

Answer: The Exorcist earned a whopping 10 Oscar nominations in 1974, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for then-15-year-old Linda Blair.

Question: What is the most popular Halloween candy in America?

Answer: Skittles.

Question: Who was Wes Craven's first choice to play Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street?

Answer: David Warner.

Question: What were the first-ever fun-size candy bars?

Answer: Snickers and Milky Way.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

These 37 Awesome Dog Halloween Costumes Are Just Too Much Fun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. While humans tend to love scary costumes, the best dog Halloween costumes often lean on the cuter side of things. And with Halloween right around the corner, our social media feeds are starting to become full of the most adorable and funny dog costumes you can find. Dressing up at Halloween is one of the most enjoyable ways to participate in the spooky season. But why should it be only humans who get to enjoy the costume creativity that comes with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
COLORADO STATE
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
espnquadcities.com

Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted

Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
ELDON, IA
Star 93.9

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
Parade

Parade

59K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy