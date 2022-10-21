Saatva mattress sale: Get up to $500 off a luxury bed-topper today

The latest Saatva mattress sale enables customers to save up to $500 on a new bed-topper . Most of the mattresses in Saatva's range are included in this Big Weekend Flash Sale, and there are some great deals on offer. The biggest savings can be made on the adjustable Solaire mattress, but there are plenty of other discounts to catch your eye.

We're particularly fond of the Saatva Classic, which tops our best mattress list right now – find out more about it in our Saatva Classic review . In the current Saatva mattress sale, a Classic mattress in a queen size costs $1,595 rather than the standard $1,795.

If past years are anything to go by, Saatva should feature in this year's Black Friday mattress deals in November. But will the discounts be as good as the ones in this current Saatva mattress sale? We offer our prediction further down the page. Another couple of things to note are that Saatva has extended its trial period from 180 nights to 365 nights, and upped its warranty from 15 years to a lifetime, so the extras are pretty enticing too. Read on for a closer look at the best Saatva mattress deals available right now.

Saatva mattress sale: the best deals to shop now

Saatva Classic mattress: $200-$250 off, discounts on most sizes

Best all-rounder - The Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress, and our favorite of the Saatva lineup. It's comfortable in all sleeping positions, and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. There are three different firmness options to choose between (soft, luxury firm and firm), and it comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. The current sale knocks $200 off most sizes (there's no discount on the twin, and split models have $250 off), taking the queen to $1,595. That's not the lowest price we've seen on these mattresses, but it's still decent value. View Deal

Loom & Leaf mattress: $200-$250 off at Saatva

Premium memory foam - If you fancy a memory foam mattress, the Loom & Leaf is Saatva's most luxurious option. This bed is handcrafted in the US from eco-friendly materials, and is designed to contour to your body to relieve pressure on aching joints. The foam is gel-infused to help prevent it from trapping body heat. The current Saatva sale has discounts across the board, ranging from $200 off smaller sizes to $250 off larger sizes. A queen is $1,995 with this discount. View Deal

Saatva Latex Hybrid: $200-$250 off all sizes

Weightless sleep feel - The Saatva Latex Hybrid is built with non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials. The Latex offers some of the body-contouring feel of memory foam, but tends to sleep cooler, and there's a spring layer for a little bounce, too. The current deal knocks at least $200 off all sizes, meaning the queen size is now $1,845. View Deal

Which Saatva mattress should you choose?

Saatva makes nine different mattresses. For an in-depth look at the top three bestsellers, head to our Saatva Classic vs Loom & Leaf vs Saatva Latex Hybrid comparison article. Here's a quick rundown.

The flagship hybrid innerspring Saatva Classic mattress is the cheapest of this brand's hybrids, and a great choice for most people because it comes in three different firmness options (soft, luxury firm and firm) and two depths (11.5 or 14,5 inches). The best firmness and depth for you depends on your body and sleep needs. We rate it amongst the best luxury mattresses around.

If you're looking for something you can sink into while you sleep, try the 12-inch premium memory foam Loom and Leaf mattress - it comes in two different firmness options and there's usually a good discount on this one too. Meanwhile, the 12-inch organic Saatva Latex Hybrid or 10-inch natural Zenhaven Latex mattresses are very durable thanks to the natural latex, and great for anyone looking for a non-toxic, sustainable sourced option (for more latex options, see our best organic mattress guide).

Alternatively, if you and your partner prefer different levels of firmness, take a look at 13-inch Solaire Adjustable . It has 50 firmness settings on each side and individual controls, so you each personalize the mattress to your preference.

The Saatva HD is a medium-firm, heavy duty, hybrid innerspring mattress for bigger bodies - it's been designed to support anyone weighing between 300 and 500lbs. Finally, the Saatva Youth is for children aged between three and 12, and the Saatva Crib is designed to support babies and toddlers (the latter has a shorter trial period of 45 nights). You'll find more information about each mattress below, along with today's best Saatva prices.

Saatva also makes a range of luxury bedding, including one of the best comforters for year-round use, plus luxury bed sheets, a plush weighted blanket, a range of bed pillows , and one of the best mattress toppers for adding extra comfort to your existing bed – read our Saatva Mattress Topper review for more on that one.

While Saatva remains excellent value when you compare prices to the rest of the luxury mattress market, we have seen prices slowly creeping up over the course of 2022. There's been some positive changes, too, though. Saatva now includes a 1-year trial with its mattresses, which is a marked increase from its previous 180-night trial. Plus, Saatva now provides a lifetime warranty instead of the 12-25 year guarantee that used to be standard. And free white glove delivery hasn't gone away, either – a perk that other companies only include with an additional fee.

More Saatva mattress deals

The best Saatva mattress for most sleepers - it's so comfy

Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Split Cal King | Depth: 11.5" or 14.5" | Turn: No | Filling : Hybrid - memory foam and coil | Comfort: Plush Soft to Firm | Trial: 365 nights | Warranty: 15 years | RRP: $935 - $2,450

Best balance of luxury and price Excellent support and comfort Choice of depth and firmness Durable Motion transfer on softer models

The Saatva Classic is the flagship of Saatva's luxury lineup. It's a hybrid innerspring mattress, available in three different firmness levels: soft, luxury firm (aka medium) and firm. Saatva says 80% of people choose luxury firm. Plus, it also has two different thicknesses to choose between, making it one of the most customizable Saatva mattresses there is - which means it the best choice for most people.

A spine aligning design and plush Euro pillow top work hard to keep your back, hips, and shoulders supported and cushioned, while the foam encasing around the mattress makes it reliably durable as well, and will prevent it sagging over time.

Like all Saatva mattresses, the Classic comes with free premium white glove delivery and setup. Saatva will deliver the mattress to the room of your choice, and remove your old one too.

For reference, in the last Saatva Black Friday sale the price of the Saatva Classic dropped to $1,436 from $1,595 for a queen size. We expect the price to fall for this year's Black Friday, but current supply chain issues across the mattress industry make it harder to predict by how far - as a guess, we think we may see a queen on sale for $1,199-$1,299 after a discount.

2. Saatva Loom and Leaf mattress deals

A great-value ultra-premium memory foam mattress

Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Split Cal King | Depth: 12" | Turn: No | Filling : Memory foam | Comfort: Medium or firm | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | Warranty: $1,049 – $2,876

Cushioning memory foam Different firmness options Renewably sourced Great spine support

High-density memory foam layers offer exceptional contouring support in the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress. Saatva's bespoke Spinal Zone Gel is concentrated in the center third of the mattress for further support, and spread throughout the rest of the mattress for a cooler sleeping experience. You also have two levels of firmness to choose between, with Relaxed Firm (aka medium) being the most popular.

We predict the Loom & Leaf will be on sale for between $1,499 and $1,599 for a queen size in the Saatva Black Friday sale this year. Last year it hit $1,799, down from $1,999, which is a good precedent.

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress deals

An all-natural, organic mattress combining latex with springs

Best for: Eco-conscious buyers; all sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12" | Turn: No | Filling : Talalay latex and coil | Comfort: Medium firmness | Trial: 365 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | RRP: $2,024 - $2,424

Extremely durable Naturally cool Hypoallergenic Sustainably sourced Might be too firm for lighter bodies

If you're looking for the comfort and durability of a luxury natural latex mattress but still want the contouring support of coils, the Saatva Latex Hybrid is worth considering. A responsive latex layer provides back support and pressure relief, while individually wrapped coils contour to give your body extra support.

The coils also minimalize motion transfer, making the Latex Hybrid a good choice for anyone with a restless partner too. There's a breathable cotton cover to prevent you from overheating as well. However, above all else the Saatva Latex Hybrid is an all-natural, organic mattress. It's naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and free of harmful chemicals.

This one also popped up in last year's Saatva Black Friday sale, with prices dropping from $1,849 to $1,664 for a queen.

4. Saatva Zenhaven Mattress deals

Two firmness levels in one flippable, luxury latex mattress

Best for: Eco-conscious people; allergies | Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 10" | Turn: Yes | Filling : Talalay Latex | Comfort: Luxury Plush to Gentle Firm | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | RRP: $1,574 - $3,370

Like two mattresses in one Great pressure point support Hypoallergenic Super durable

Boasting a five-zone Talalay latex comfort layer, the Saatva Zenhaven Latex mattress kicks things up a notch, offering uplifting, pressure-free support, cool sleep, and durability. It's also flippable: advanced two-in-one comfort technology means the mattress has two different comfort levels - softer and firmer. Just flip it to find the side you prefer. The Zenhaven is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and doesn't include any harmful chemicals either.

In last year's Black Friday mattress sale, you could get a queen-size Zenhaven for $2,246, reduced from $2,495. That was still higher than what we saw in the Memorial Day and July 4th sales, which reduced the price to $2,199.

5. Saatva Solaire Adjustable mattress deals

A customizable mattress with 50 different firmness options

Best for: Customization | Sizes: Twin XL to Split Cal King | Depth: 13" | Turn: No | Filling : Talalay latex and gel-infused memory foam | Comfort: 50 levels of personalization | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | RRP: $2,297 - $4,695

50 firmness options Personal settings on each side Pressure point support Cooling, gel-infused memory

The Solaire Adjustable is one of the most premium mattresses Saatva has in its catalog. You pay a little more here, but with personalized firmness controls that allow people on both side of the bed to choose the exact comfort level they want from 50 options, you get a lot for your money.

Technically an airbed, the Solaire has six layers of Talalay latex, gel-infused memory foam, organic cotton, vulcanised air chambers and moisture barriers, all of which support the slightly higher price tag as well. It's the most expensive of the entire range, so it's a good idea to take advantage of a Saatva mattress sale and grab this top of the line product for a little less.

Price-wise, we've seen the Solaire Adjustable mattress for as much as $2,945 for a queen (down from $3,045) - that was in late October 2021. Saatva, like most mattress companies, hikes its prices up just before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, before then discounting them in November.

In last year's Saatva Black Friday sale, the Solaire Adjustable mattress was on offer for $2,588 for a queen, down from $3,045. However, in the Memorial Day sales it was only reduced to $2,845.

6. Saatva HD mattress deals

The best Saatva mattress for those weighing over 300lbs

Best for: Bigger bodies | Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 15.5" | Turn: No | Filling : Talalay latex and open coils | Comfort: Medium firmness | Trial: 365 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime warranty | RRP: $1,699 – $3,270

Super durable Breathable and cool Five-zone pressure point relief

The Saatva HD mattress is designed for anyone weighing between 300 and 500lbs, with tempered 12.5 gauge steel open coils that are 25% stronger than the industry standard giving extra support and cooler sleep. There's also a five-zone Talalay latex layer that provides excellent comfort and relief across pressure points, and spinal support gel in the center third of the mattress.

During the 2021 Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, the price of a queen dropped from $2,695 to $2,426.

Do I need a Saatva mattress promo code?

You don't need a Saatva promo code to claim your savings when there's a Saatva mattress sale, as all discounts are automatically applied at checkout. Plus, our price comparison technology is constantly pulling in the lowest prices from around the web, so you can be sure you're getting the best Saatva deal possible – you don't even need to go hunting for Saatva coupons.

Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: Price history and advice

In previous Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, all eight models dropped to their lowest prices at some point during the holiday shopping season, making these Black Friday mattress deals the best time to buy a Saatva mattress.

This didn't neccessarily happen on Black Friday or Cyber Monday themselves, though. For example, last year there was a flash Saatva mattress sale before Black Friday, during which Saatva knocked $275 off its range. The offer switched back to a $200 discount when the official Saatva Black Friday sale launched. We haven't seen a flash sale from the brand this year.

We think that’s because of the supply chain issues plaguing the mattress industry. On average, Saatva’s mattresses now cost around $200 more than they did last November. They are also slightly more expensive than they were over the summer, following a recent $20 price hike.

Even with the current 10-15% discount (rolled over from the recent Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale), these are the highest prices of the year so far. By comparison, last year you could buy a queen size Saatva Classic mattress for just $1,199 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

So if you need a new mattress now, or don't want to risk shipping delays by ordering so close to Christmas, Saatva's mattresses are excellent value with or without a discount (you’d pay a lot more for similar quality in-store).

Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2022: What to expect

One good way to predict the best Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022 is to look back at previous years. In the 2021 Saatva Black Friday sale, for example, Saatva offered a 15% discount on orders worth over $2,750, or a 10% discount on orders below that amount.

The year before that, Saatva cut $200 off the price of its luxury mattresses when you spent over $1,000. For context, that cut the cost of a queen size of Saatva's cheapest mattress, the Classic, from $1,399 to $1,199. However, that wasn't a special Black Friday discount - or Cyber Monday mattress deal - from Saatva. Yes, it was a good discount. It beat the previous year's by $50 ($150 off then), and given that Saatva's luxury mattresses already undercut the competition on price, an extra $200 off was good value.

But Saatva ran the same $200 discount for much of the year (and has continued to run it for the majority of this year). We saw it in the Memorial Day mattress sales , the July 4 mattress sales , and the Labor Day mattress sales too.

Twin - $798.30 (was $887)

Twin XL - $988.20 (was $1,098)

Full - $1,345.50 (was $1,495)

Queen - $1,435.50 (was $1,595)

King - $1,795.50 (was $1,995)

Split king - $1,976.40 (was $2,196)

Cal king - $1,795.50 (was $1,995)

Split Cal king - $1,976.40 (was $2,196)

The discounts only tell us part of the story, though, because Saatva - like most other brands - adjusts the pricing of its mattresses regularly throughout the year. That means that the price after a $200 discount in one sale might well be different to that in another sale.

We've been tracking the cost of all Saatva's mattresses this year, and have displayed our findings in the table below, using a queen size as the benchmark. As you can see, the lowest Saatva mattress prices this year happened in the President's Day sales in February, with a queen-size Classic returning to the previous Black Friday price of $1,199. In the Memorial Day and 4th of July sales, the price was actually $100 more - even though the discount was the same in all four sales.

So what does this mean for the 2022 Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sale? Well, we hope to see the price of a queen-size Classic drop back down to $1,199 but considering the supply chain issues disrupting the mattress industry, that low pricing may not return again.

We're constantly searching the Saatva mattress sales, so you'll see the best Saatva mattress deals and biggest Saatva promo codes right here, so bookmark this page and keep checking back.

Saatva mattress price tracker Mattress Black Friday 2021 President's Day (Feb 2021) Memorial Day (May 2021) July 4th (July 2021) Summer sales 2021 Black Friday (2020) Saatva Classic mattress Sale price: $1,435 Sale price: $1,199 Sale price: $1,299 Sale price: $1,299 Sale price: $1,374 Sale price: $1,199 Reg price: $1,595 Reg price: $1,399 Reg price: $1,499 Reg price: $1,499 Reg price: $1,574 Reg price: $1,399 Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress Sale price: $1,799 Sale price: $1,499 Sale price: $1,599 Sale price: $1,599 Sale price: $1,699 Sale price: $1,499 Reg price: $1,999 Reg price: $1,699 Reg price: $1,799 Reg price: $1,799 Reg price: $1,899 Reg price: $1,699 Saatva Zenhaven mattress Sale price: $2,245 Sale price: $2,199 Sale price: $2,199 Sale price: $2,199 Sale price: $2,274 Sale price: $2,199 Reg price: $2,495 Reg price: $2,399 Reg price: $2,399 Reg price: $2,399 Reg price: $2,474 Reg price: $2,399 Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress Sale price: $1,664 Sale price: $1,599 Sale price: $1,159 Sale price: $1,599 Sale price: $1,649 Sale price: $1,599 Reg price: $1,849 Reg price: $1,799 Reg price: $1,799 Reg price: $1,799 Reg price: $1,849 Reg price: $1,799 Saatva Solaire Sale price: $2,588 Sale price: $2,595 Sale price: $2,845 Sale price: $2,845 Sale price: $2,845 Sale price: $2,595 Reg price: $3,045 Reg price: $2,795 Reg price: $3,045 Reg price: $3,045 Reg price: $3,045 Reg price: $2,795 Saatva HD mattress Sale price: $2,425 Sale price: $2,399 Sale price: $2,399 Sale price: $2,399 Sale price: $2,474 Sale price: $2,399 Reg price: $2,695 Reg price: $2,599 Reg price: $2,599 Reg price: $2,599 Reg price: $2,674 Reg price: $2,599

So what does this mean for the 2022 Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sale? Well, we expect to see the price of a queen-size Classic drop back down to $1,199. (We hope to see a Black Friday mattress topper deal on Saatva's topper this year too.) But we'd love to see that brilliant $275 discount again at some point in 2022, with prices dropping even lower than $1,199...

If they do, you'll find the discount here first. We're constantly searching the Saatva sales: you'll see all today's best Saatva mattress deals and biggest Saatva promo codes right here, so bookmark this page and keep checking back.

Are Saatva mattresses worth buying?

In a word, yes. Saatva mattresses are handcrafted in America and offer premium levels of support and sleep comfort for a much lower price than what you would pay for comparable models sold only in-store. The reason why Saatva is able to offer such reasonable prices on its luxury mattresses is because it doesn’t have bricks and mortar stores, save for two Viewing Rooms (one in DC, one in NY).

So we think Saatva mattresses are worth buying if you want a luxury bed without paying luxury prices. The sleep specialist makes eight different models and with a range of high quality materials too, including memory foam, innersprings, and natural latex. The latter is the best choice for anyone wanting a natural mattress for healthier sleep.

Can you return a Saatva mattress?

Yes. Saatva offers a 365-night mattress trial period, which now matches brands like Nectar and DreamCloud. It's more than enough to get you through the expert-recommended three weeks and will allow you to test the mattress throughout all seasons.

So if you shop the Saatva Black Friday sale and pick up a mattress for less, yet you don’t love it before the one-year period is up, you can return it. The brand will refund your money and collect the mattress. However, Saatva charges a $99 returns fee, while other brands offer free shipping and returns.

