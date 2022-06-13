ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best pre-built computer for Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022

By Rich Edmonds
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a big hit for simulator games. The title uses real-world data streamed from the cloud to create one of the most realistic world environments available in gaming. While you don't need a beefy RTX 3090 GPU to play it, having quite the capable gaming rig will make this game more immersive, which is where these pre-built desktop PCs come into play. Here are our top choices for the best pre-built computer for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

These pre-built computers are fantastic fits for Flight Simulator 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPdCJ_0PnbvFVo00

HP OMEN 30L gaming PC

High-end gaming PC

The OMEN 30L is a serious gaming machine. The most affordable model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, AMD RX 5500 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Alternatively, the highest spec features an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, and 32GB of RAM, depending on the graphical settings you're planning for Flight Sim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ld0C3_0PnbvFVo00

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition

Gaming laptop

A laptop pre-built, ready to go anywhere you wish. The Razer Blade 15 is slim, packed with powerful gaming hardware and excellent display options. This model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, and 16GB of RAM, but it's customizable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJPXG_0PnbvFVo00

AVGPC Q-Box Series gaming PC

Budget gaming PC

There's no GPU inside this gaming PC, but the excellent AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor has fantastic integrated graphics processing. The Q-Box can run Flight Simulator and other top PC games without issue, helped by 8GB of DDR4 RAM , 500GB SSD, and an AIO liquid cooler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckoYM_0PnbvFVo00

Skytech Shiva gaming PC

Reach the skies

This Shiva gaming PC from Skytech has it all for a good value build. Inside, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor, which is still more than current, NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These specs are great for Microsoft Flight Simulator and other PC games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BGyb_0PnbvFVo00

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master

Mid-settings flight

Packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G at 3.9GHz with 8GB DDR4 RAM at 3000MHz, this mid-range PC also features a decent AMD Radeon RX 6600 as its GPU. Incredible value for an easy start with Flight Simulator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxVoY_0PnbvFVo00

MSI Aegis ZS

Mid-range alternative

MSI offers an alternative for a mid-range Flight Sim pre-build with the Aegis ZS. An AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU pairs with 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, and a Radeon RX 6700 XT handles the graphics. The 500GB SSD could fill up fast with DLC, so consider upgrading to a bigger SSD .

Back to the top ^

Choosing a PC for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is an ambitious game. Still, it doesn't have seriously high system requirements for playing on anything but the best gaming desktop PC . All you need is an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU, Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GTX 700 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. All of our recommended PCs in this collection meet these requirements.

If we were to offer a single recommendation, we'd go with the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master. Not only does it look sleek, but it's also got everything packed inside that you'll need, including an RX 6600 GPU and Ryzen 5 5600G processor at an affordable price. It's possible to even upgrade the PC at a later date with a more capable Ryzen and NVIDIA GPU if you want to play some more demanding games with RTX features like DLSS .

Should you have the available budget and wish to go all out from the get-go, the Skytech Shiva has enough to handle the game without destroying your bank balance. It's also completely made from standard parts, allowing you to swap out, sell, and upgrade parts as you desire.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Asus laptop for $150 is the best laptop deal you’ll find today

If you’re in the market for an affordable, go-anywhere computing device, Best Buy has a great deal on an Asus 14-inch laptop right now. Currently you can save $110 on the Asus R410 Laptop, which brings its price down to a super affordable $150. Any laptop for $150 is one of the best laptop deals you’ll come across, and this Asus 14-inch laptop is no slouch when it comes to performance and capability. Read on for more details on this steal of a laptop deal.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo laptop — normally $370 — is down to $129 today

A few years ago, it would be hard to believe you could get a fully-featured laptop for under $150. However, thanks to Chrome OS, there are solid laptops for school and work that you can pick up for rock-bottom prices. If you’re a parent looking for an affordable computer for your child, we found one of the best student laptop deals at Walmart. Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $129, a massive $241 discount from the regular price of $370. This is one of the cheapest laptop deals available online today. Keep reading to find out why this Chromebook is a great pick.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim#Pc Gaming#Gpu#Omen#Intel Core I7
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: Two with HD resolution, and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

How to get a free 5G phone from Verizon

What's better than a great phone deal? A free phone! For a limited time, you can get a free 5G from Verizon. Choose from the top-rated smartphones like the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, iPhone 12, Galaxy S20 FE, and more. As part of Verizon's promotion, you can get Apple's $429...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Microsoft has accidentally released Windows 11 for unsupported PCs

Microsoft released the final version of its next big Windows 11 update (22H2) to Release Preview testers on Tuesday, and accidentally made it available to PCs that aren’t officially supported. Oops. Twitter and Reddit users (via Neowin) were quick to spot the mistake, with hundreds of Windows Insiders able...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best prepaid cell phones 2022

Prepaid carriers can save you a lot of money in the long run, but to get the best value, you need to pay for your phone in full. Luckily, cheap phones keep getting better and some are even promising years of software updates.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s M2-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro opens for preorders on June 17th

During its WWDC 2022 event last week, Apple revealed its M2 chip and the redesigned MacBook Air, which got most of the attention, though it won’t be the first laptop with the new CPU that you can buy. Apple will also offer the M2 inside the familiar frame of its still Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch Macbook Pro, which will be available for preorders starting this Friday, June 17th, before the new MacBook Air goes on sale in July.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Dell, Lenovo and HP kill laptops with hard disk drives, marking the end of an era

The biggest laptop vendors in the world no longer sell laptops with hard disk drives, at least in the US. Research carried out by TechRadar Pro on Dell.com, Lenovo.com and HP.com across more than 100 laptop models revealed that HDD have been eliminated entirely from product lines due a combination of chassis rationalization, lack of demand for laptops with hard disks and falling component prices (eMMC and SSD).
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Mendocino rears its head on UserBenchmark with 12.7% gains in multi-core over average Ryzen 3 5300U and terrible iGPU performance

Back during Computex 2022, AMD announced the Mendocino APU for low-end "everyday" laptops with a major focus on all-day battery life. We have seen AYA announce the NEO AIR Plus, which is the first Mendocino-powered gaming handheld. Now, we are getting to see a Mendocino APU listed on UserBenchmark (ahem!).
COMPUTERS
Windows Central

Windows Central

42
Followers
346
Post
931
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy