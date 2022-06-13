Best pre-built computer for Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a big hit for simulator games. The title uses real-world data streamed from the cloud to create one of the most realistic world environments available in gaming. While you don't need a beefy RTX 3090 GPU to play it, having quite the capable gaming rig will make this game more immersive, which is where these pre-built desktop PCs come into play. Here are our top choices for the best pre-built computer for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

These pre-built computers are fantastic fits for Flight Simulator 2022

HP OMEN 30L gaming PC

High-end gaming PC



The OMEN 30L is a serious gaming machine. The most affordable model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, AMD RX 5500 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Alternatively, the highest spec features an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, and 32GB of RAM, depending on the graphical settings you're planning for Flight Sim.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition

Gaming laptop

A laptop pre-built, ready to go anywhere you wish. The Razer Blade 15 is slim, packed with powerful gaming hardware and excellent display options. This model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, and 16GB of RAM, but it's customizable.

AVGPC Q-Box Series gaming PC

Budget gaming PC



There's no GPU inside this gaming PC, but the excellent AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor has fantastic integrated graphics processing. The Q-Box can run Flight Simulator and other top PC games without issue, helped by 8GB of DDR4 RAM , 500GB SSD, and an AIO liquid cooler.

Skytech Shiva gaming PC

Reach the skies



This Shiva gaming PC from Skytech has it all for a good value build. Inside, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor, which is still more than current, NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These specs are great for Microsoft Flight Simulator and other PC games.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master

Mid-settings flight

Packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G at 3.9GHz with 8GB DDR4 RAM at 3000MHz, this mid-range PC also features a decent AMD Radeon RX 6600 as its GPU. Incredible value for an easy start with Flight Simulator.

MSI Aegis ZS

Mid-range alternative

MSI offers an alternative for a mid-range Flight Sim pre-build with the Aegis ZS. An AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU pairs with 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, and a Radeon RX 6700 XT handles the graphics. The 500GB SSD could fill up fast with DLC, so consider upgrading to a bigger SSD .

Choosing a PC for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is an ambitious game. Still, it doesn't have seriously high system requirements for playing on anything but the best gaming desktop PC . All you need is an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU, Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GTX 700 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. All of our recommended PCs in this collection meet these requirements.

If we were to offer a single recommendation, we'd go with the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master. Not only does it look sleek, but it's also got everything packed inside that you'll need, including an RX 6600 GPU and Ryzen 5 5600G processor at an affordable price. It's possible to even upgrade the PC at a later date with a more capable Ryzen and NVIDIA GPU if you want to play some more demanding games with RTX features like DLSS .

Should you have the available budget and wish to go all out from the get-go, the Skytech Shiva has enough to handle the game without destroying your bank balance. It's also completely made from standard parts, allowing you to swap out, sell, and upgrade parts as you desire.