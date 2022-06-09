ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No one can match the views of this Atlanta area restaurant

By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAvJ7_0PmuQyTa00
57th Fighter Group Restaurant (57th Fighter Group Restaurant)

ATLANTA — Everyone loves a great view when dining. Whether it’s of the ocean, a river, the mountains or a great vantage point of the city, a great view enhances a night out.

But there’s one Atlanta restaurant that offers spectacular views that are truly unique.

57th FIghter Group is located on Clairmont Road in Atlanta. But it’s not the views of the city that set this restaurant apart. Instead, it’s the aircraft that distinguish 57th Fighter Group from the rest.

The restaurant sits at the end of Peachtree-Dekalb Airport’s south runways. That means diners will witness planes taking off and landing throughout a meal. Combine that with the historical aviation theme the restaurant embraces and diners will be treated to views of the history of aviation and present day aircraft.

“Our aviation theme, headsets and fantastic view of the runway makes the restaurant the ideal spot for aviation enthusiasts and pilots to fully immerse themselves in flight while on the ground,” the company notes on its website.

57th Fighter Group originally opened for business in 1981. It ranked as one of Atlanta’s most popular restaurants before the owners took a few years off. Following the time away, it was restored and reopened in 2009, featuring plenty of upscale dining options in addition to the views.

“Whether you are craving our award-winning prime rib, hand cut steaks, delicious seafood or any of our fantastic pasta, soup or salad dishes, you’ll be eating food of the highest quality prepared and served by a team of dedicated professionals,” the company’s website notes.

The restaurant includes a dining room, lounge and patio to allow guests to get even closer to all of the aviation action.

On the weekends, 57th Fighter Group offers dance parties on Friday and Saturday nights along with a Sunday brunch.

Comments / 1

