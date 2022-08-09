Best cheap laptop deals in August 2022

Right now is a good time to be hunting for cheap laptop deals as multiple major retailers are selling powerful machines at fantastic prices with several of our favorite laptops receiving significant discounts.

Retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and HP all have some fantastic laptops deal running right now. Some of the strongest deals currently running come courtesy of Best Buy. The tech retailer is offering up to $500 off select Window laptops . Alternatively, if you're after a MacBook, Best Buy also has plenty of deals for you including this MacBook Pro 13" (2020) at $300 off.

Below you'll find our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals currently available (Alternatively, why not also check out our guide to the best Chromebook deals ).

Back to school sales have landed and back to school laptop deals are always among the most in-demand offers every single year. 2022 is looking no different with retailers already slashing the price of some of the top-selling machines out there. From budget-friendly Chromebooks to power MacBooks, and even gaming laptops that come alive once all the homework is done. If you need a laptop for back to school season you've picked the perfect time to start shopping.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $89 @ Best Buy

ASUS 14" Chromebook: was $269 now $109 @ Best Buy

Asus 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $99 @ Best Buy

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $134 @ Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $127 @ Amazon

Gateway 11.6" Laptop: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

Lenovo 14 S330 Chromebook: was $239 now $174 @ Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook C340: was $309 now $175 @ Walmart

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $220 @ Amazon

Asus Chromebook C203XA: was $249 now $204 @ Amazon

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $253 @ Amazon

HP 15z: was $469 now $319 @ HP

Asus Vivobook 15.6" Laptop: was $449 now $359 @ Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop: was $599 now $429 @ Best Buy

Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $549 now $399 @ Samsung

Asus Vivobook 17.3 Laptop: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Teclast F15 Pro Gaming Laptop: was $539 now $479 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop certainly isn't a powerhouse, don't expect to be playing the latest releases at max settings, but if you want a device for less demanding titles, it's a sold machine. It sports a 10th Gen Intel i3 chipset, Ice Lake GT1 graphics, 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

HP Envy 15.6" laptop: was $909 now $599 @ Best Buy

This 15.6-inch HP Envy laptop had dropped $310 at Best Buy. It's a 2-in-1 machine which makes it can be folded back into a tablet style device and comes equipped with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $769 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: was $1,049 now $787 @ Best Buy

As part of its sale on Intel laptops, this Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha laptop is almost $300 off. It sports a 13.3-inch QLED touch-screen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $736 @ Amazon

Asus ZenBook 14" Laptop: was $719 now $569 @ Best Buy

As part of its massive savings on Windows Laptops, Best Buy is offering $150 off this Asus ZenBook. It features a 14-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $929 now $599 @ Walmart

Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop: was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy

As part of Best Buy's ongoing sale on Intel powered machines, this Lenovo Yoga 7i machine is currently $300 off. Alongside a 15.6-inch touch screen display, this laptop sports a Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop: was $1,549 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $1,489 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus w/ RTX 3080: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Razer Blade 14: was $2,799 now $2,369 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air M1 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1/512GB): was $1,249 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ B&H Photo

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,249 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro (early 2020): was $1,799 now $1,529 @ Best Buy

Here's another MacBook Pro deal at Best Buy, $270 off this early 2020 model with a 512GB SSD to boot. It's not the most recent M1 chip machine but it does sport an Intel processor and a gorgeous 13-inch display. A $500 saving makes this one of the best laptop deals currently available. View Deal

14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro w/8-core CPU): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Although the same on the outside, this set of specs makes the MacBook Pro an absolute beast, thanks to the more powerful M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. You'll also get an entire 1TB of SSD storage. This deal saves you $200 in total. Note that the offer only applies to the Space Gray color option.

MacBook Pro 14" (2021): was $1,999 now $1,908 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Best Buy

MS Store laptop deals: up to $500 off @ MS Store

HP laptop deals: up to $430 off laptops

Best Buy laptop deals: up to $500 off select Window laptops @ Best Buy

The best overall laptop under $500 you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.76 pounds

Strong performance Long battery life Bright, 1080p display Affordable Middling graphics Questionable build quality

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops under $500. It features a bright, 1080p display, strong 8th Gen Core i3 processing performance, and offers 9 hours of battery life. The affordably priced Aspire 5 is much thinner than its sibling, the Aspire E 15. The Aspire 5 is the best sub-$500 laptop currently available.

2. Acer Aspire E 15

The laptop with the most ports

CPU: Intel Core i3-8130U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 1TB 5,400-rpm HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15 x 10.2 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 5 pounds

Strong performance Lots of ports Good battery life Very affordable Bulky design Filled with bloatware

Normally priced under $400, the Acer Aspire E 15 features an 8th Gen Core i3 processor, an ample number of ports and a minimalist, yet premium design. It has a DVD writer, USB Type-C port, 9 hour battery and springy, well-spaced, comfortable keys. Simply put, it's as premium as an affordable laptop can get.

3. HP Stream 11

The cheapest Windows laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.8 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Long battery life Better performance than competitors Insanely cheap Washed out low-res display Awful webcam

Don't let its cute, candy-hued exterior fool you. The $200 HP Stream 11 delivers long battery life, great audio, and strong performance for the price. HP cuts some corners by using a dim display and the laptop's bottom gets uncomfortably warm, but the lightweight Stream 11 is one of the best sub-$200 Windows laptops on the market. It's also a solid choice for kids.

4. HP Chromebook x2

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core m3-7Y30 | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600 | Size: 11.5 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Bright, high-res display All-day battery life Comfortable typing experience Solid sound A bit heavier than other convertibles Thick bezels Core m3 CPU isn't the fastest

The HP Chromebook x2 packs features that most cheap laptops don't like a color rich 2400 x 1600 display and solid stereo speakers. What's more, the Chromebook x2's keyboard is comfortable to use and its battery lasts up to 9 hours between charges. For creatives, It includes HP's Active Pen, making it one of the best value Chromebooks you can buy.

5. Acer Swift 1

The best lightweight laptop

CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N5000 | GPU: Intel UHD 605 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.7 x 9.0 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Lightweight aluminum chassis Long battery life Wide range of ports Decent webcam Excellent value Dim, dull display A few build-quality quirks

If you're looking for a sleek and lightweight portable laptop under $500, the Acer Swift 1 is a solid choice. This 14-inch 1080p laptop has an all aluminum exterior, ample ports, and 10 hours of battery life for under $400. Its Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and 4GB of RAM hardware is enough for multitasking. Overall, the Acer Swift 1 is a solid choice for a lightweight sub-$500 laptop.

Best cheap laptop deals retailers

