Best laptops for college students in 2022

The best laptops for college students are powerful enough to let you tackle all your school projects, with enough portability and power capacity to get you through a full day of classes. Whether you're going back to school in person or attending classes remotely, having the right laptop is key.

Our best college laptop picks all share a few common traits. They have excellent battery life, which is crucial when running between classes on campus all day. These laptops are also affordable, with many models under $1000 — though we've also listed some higher-priced laptops that are great investments.

If you're worried about spending over $1,000, know that our picks are made with your future in mind. The MacBook Pro isn't cheap, for example, but mine has lasted for 8 years, which is enough time for undergrad and graduate school (or for applying to your first jobs out of college).

Read on for our picks of the best college laptops you can buy now.

Back to school laptops for students

Right now we recommend the Acer Swift 3 with AMD chips as the best laptop for most college students. This svelte little 14-inch laptop is (relatively) cheap and durable, yet still manages to deliver excellent performance and battery life. The 1080p display is a bit dim, but as long as you don't try to use it outdoors too often it shouldn't be an issue.

The Asus Zenbook 13 is also quite good, and has many of the same strengths: it's quite affordable, and its AMD chips deliver outstanding performance and battery life. It can get a bit more expensive than the Swift 3, but if you can afford it the extra expense is worth it for the 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, as it makes everything look better. The one big drawback to the Zenbook 13 OLED? No headphone jack.

If you'd like an Apple laptop for school, we recommend the MacBook Air M1. It's thin and light, with plenty of speed for schoolwork and amazing battery life (14+ hours) thanks to the Apple M1 chip which drives it. We're waiting for Apple to release a successor, but in the meantime the M1-powered 2020 MacBook Air is the best Apple laptop for most college students.

The best laptops for college students

The best college laptop under $700

Display: 14 inches; 1920x1080 | CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U | GPU: AMD Radeon graphics | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Amazing battery life Powerful performance Affordable Display is a little dim Speakers aren't great

College students learning to make a dollar stretch can learn a lesson from the Acer Swift 3. That lesson? You don't need to pay a premium for great performance. Its AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU is snappy and it's got exceptional battery life (11:09) — all packed into a lightweight design. Plus, its USB Type-C, HDMI and USB-A ports mean you're able to do more with any adapters or dongles.

On top of that, its keyboard is great for typing out term papers, with quiet, clicky keys that won't irritate your roommate. Just don't expect it to replace your Bluetooth speaker: we wish its audio had a bit more kick. Its slightly dim display isn't great for Netflix either, but its mix of performance and price is so strong that you'll be able to look past that minor concern.

Read our full Acer Swift 3 (AMD) review .

The best cheap college laptop with OLED

Display: 13.3-inch 1080p OLED | CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U | GPU: Integrated Radeon graphics | RAM: 8 GB | Storage: 512 GB | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Stellar battery life Beautiful 1080p OLED display Great performance Middling sound quality Inconsistent webcam No headphone jack

If you're looking to spend between $500-$1,000 the AMD-equipped Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is an excellent value, offering an eye-catching 1080p OLED display and exceptional battery life in a slim, lightweight package for less than a thousand bucks.

Sure, the speakers aren't amazing, the webcam leaves something to be desired, and there's no headphone jack (though it does ship with an adapter), but these are stumbling blocks you can work around. If you need a zippy little ultraportable with a great screen that will last you through a full day of classes and then some, you can't do better than the OLED-equipped Asus Zenbook 13 at this price.

Read our full Asus Zenbook 13 OLED review .

The best Chrome tablet for students

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 | RAM: 4-8GB | Storage: 64-128GB eMMC | Display: 11 inches, 2,000 x 1,200 pixels | Dimensions: 10.16 x 6.48 x 0.31 inches | Weight: 1.2/2.1 lbs (tablet only/tablet + cover)

Bright, sharp display 10+ hours of battery life Packed-in keyboard cover is decent Surprisingly loud for a Chrome tablet Still no headphone jack Lackluster cameras Keyboard cover uncomfortable for sustained typing

If your schoolwork can be handled with a Chromebook, the Lenovo Duet 3 (or Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, depending on where you buy it) is a great Chrome tablet that can be yours for as low as $359. This is effectively a bigger, more expensive follow-up to the Chromebook Duet Lenovo released in 2020, a surprisingly capable and inexpensive Chrome tablet.

We loved the original Duet for its great battery life, solid performance and decent packed-in keyboard cover, all of which could be had for roughly $250. Lenovo's new Duet 3 costs a bit more, but it also delivers a bigger, brighter display, more ports, and the added power of a beefier Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip. It's one of the best Chrome tablets you can buy, and the fact that Lenovo includes the keyboard cover at no extra cost helps it double as a surprisingly effective 2-in-1 Chromebook.

Read our full Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook review .

4. Dell XPS 13

The best Windows laptop for students

Display: 13.4 inches; 1920x1080, 3840x2160, or 3.5K OLED | CPU: 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-i7 | GPU: Intel UHD to Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Storage: 256GB-2TBGB SSD | Weight: 2.64 pounds

Gorgeous, immersive display -- especially if you spring for the 3.5K OLED option Comfortable keyboard Great overall performance Slim, attractive chassis Battery life could be better Slim port selection Grainy 720p webcam

If you've got a decent budget and want a compact, powerful Windows laptop that will last you through a few years at school, the Dell XPS 13 is a great choice. It's one of our favorite laptops thanks to its excellent performance, beautiful display, and svelte design. While the battery life isn't as good as some other laptops of similar price, it's usually more than enough to get you through a day of classes without scrambling for a charger.

Plus, in 2021 Dell began offering the XPS 13 with a 3.5K OLED touchscreen option. If you can afford the upgrade (it's usually a couple hundred bucks extra, around the same price as the non-OLED 4K screen configuration) it's well worth the investment, as the OLED's deep, inky blacks, vibrant colors, and high contrast ratios really shine when mounted in the XPS 13's thin-bezelled InfinityEdge design.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 OLED review .

Not interested in OLED? Don't miss our Dell XPS 13 (2020, 11th Gen) review .

The best college laptop for iPhone users

Display: 13.3 inches; 2,560 x 1,600 | CPU: Apple M1 | GPU: Integrated 8-core GPU | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Storage: 256GB-2TB SSD | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Remarkably fast performance Strong legacy app support Amazingly long battery life Still has thick bezels Light on ports

The 2020 MacBook Air will keep its charge through multiple classes, breaks and all-nighters. We mean that, as it survived on the Tom's Guide battery test for 14 hours and 41 minutes, the longest-lasting MacBook Air ever. Its performance is also seriously faster: the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air a shockingly decent system in multiple ways. Not only did it run Rise of the Tomb Raider smoothly, but that was a Rosetta 2 conversion of that Intel app.

Plus, you can run iOS and iPadOS apps on the MacBook Air, as its M1 processor is similar to the A-series iPhone and iPad processors. Living the remote learning life? You'll look clearer and more accurate than ever, as signal processing in the M1 makes the MacBook Air webcam better than ever. Also, its Magic Keyboard is really great for typing comfortably for hours on end.

Read our full Apple MacBook Air M1 (late 2020) review .

Best laptop for productivity-minded students

Display: 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 touchscreen | CPU: 11-Gen Intel Core i5/i7 | Ryzen 5/7 4000-series | GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe or Radeon graphics | RAM: 8GB to 32GB | Storage: 256GB to 1TB SSD | Weight: 2.79 pounds

Light, slim design Very comfy keyboard Great speakers Good battery life Needs more ports Thick bezels are an eyesore Needs a better webcam

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the closest thing the company makes to a flagship Windows laptop. This 2021 addition to the Surface Laptop line packs premium components into a svelte chassis, and it comes with a clean Windows 10 install that's bloatware-free.

If you're looking for a premium Windows laptop to carry all day between classes or coffee shops, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the way to go. It has a comfy keyboard with well-sized, satisfying keys and a nice Alcantara deck option that gives your wrists a little more comfort than a typical all-metal laptop. Factor in the respectable 10+ hour battery life and the screen's tall 3:2 display ratio, which can help you read and edit documents more comfortably, and you have a great notebook for students looking to get things done on the go.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review .

The best premium Chromebook for college students

CPU: Intel Celeron | Core i3 processors | RAM: 4GB, 8GB | Storage: 64GB, 128GB | Display: 13.3-inch QLED (1080p) | Dimensions: 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Beautiful design Gorgeous QLED display Improved battery life Key travel could be better Touchscreen input can be inconsistent

The original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook's biggest perk was actually creating its achilles heel. Yes, that 4K OLED display was sharp, but a move to a 1080p QLED panel was a fantastic decision that should make this Chromebook a hit. Now it's way more affordable, and also has better battery life— 7:50 vs the previous model's 5:55. Of course, that's still not nearly as good as the other laptops on this list, most of which lasted 10-16 hours on a single charge.

Plus, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 pumps out a ton of volume for such a small laptop. Admittedly, we weren't as happy with the vertical travel in its keyboard, which creates a typing experience you may have to adapt to — unless you're coming from a MacBook from 2016 to 2019. But college students will find a lot of value in a Chromebook that looks this good — its Fiesta Red color option will stand out in your lecture halls — and works this well.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review .

The best 2-in-1 laptop for college students

CPU: Pentium Gold, 8th Gen Intel Core m3 | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 5MP (front) | Display: 10.5 inches, 1920 x 1280 pixels | Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Memory: 4GB, 8GB | Ports: headphone jack, USB-C, microSD, Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover Port | Dimensions: 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.22 pounds (1.75 pounds with type cover) | Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Lengthy battery life Bright, vivid screen Great webcam Unimpressive performance Type Cover requires adjustments

College students looking for a portable 2-in-1 that can last a while should give the Surface Go 2 a close look. Yes, the original Surface Go was not a hit, but this model fixed practically everything wrong with the original. Its thinner bezels mean more screen space for your assignments (and a more modern looking tablet). We would have ranked the Surface Go 2 a bit higher, but its 10.5-inch screen and keyboard may be small for some college students.

And its battery life, just as importantly, is great: it lasted 11 hours and 39 minutes in our battery test, which is over 5 hours longer than the original Surface Go lasted. College students will love the Surface Go 2's Zoom-ready webcam, a 5-megapixel 1080p front camera that is perfect for this era of online learning. Plus, you get Windows Hello biometric login for unlocking the Surface Go 2 when you sit down to it, and if you get the 8th Gen Intel Core i3 version, you'll get the moderate multitasking capability you need to catch up with your coursework (while you stream Spotify).

Read our full Microsoft Surface Go 2 review .

Best college laptop for photo editing

Display: 13 inches; 2560x1600 | CPU: Apple M1 (8-core) | GPU: 8-core integrated | RAM: 8GB to 16GB | Storage: 256GB to 2TB SSD | Weight: 3 pounds

Superb performance Crazy long battery life Bright and colorful display Dated design Just two Thunderbolt ports

If you're going off to college to learn about making movies or master other visual media, you'll want to turn to the M1-powered MacBook Pro. Its display is better than the Air's and its battery lasts longer as well — it ran for 16 hours and 25 minutes in our battery test, which is absolutely epic. And once your favorite applications update to support Apple silicon, you'll wonder what took Apple so long to ditch Intel.

And just like with the aforementioned Air, the MacBook Pro comes with the new Magic Keyboard, as Apple finally ditched the shallow and unreliable Butterfly keyboards. This combination of endurance and performance, mixed with a display that's great for seeing your creations come to life makes for one of the best college laptops for Apple users, provided their budget allows for it.

If you prefer bigger screens, Apple just announced two new MacBook Pro models — one with a 14-inch screen and one with a 16-inch display. They're not cheap, as the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 model starts at $1,999 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 goes for $2,499. But they do let you choose between very powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, and that power figures to keep your MacBook humming for a very long time. Stay tuned for our full reviews of those new models.

Read our full MacBook Pro with M1 review .

The best ultraportable laptop for students

Display: 13 inches; 2K | CPU: Intel Core i5-1130G7 | Intel Core i7-1160G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 256 - 1TB SSD | Weight: 2 pounds

Great battery life Lightweight 2K, anti-glare display Limited ports Dull sound

If you absolutely, positively need the lightest laptop possible for going back to school, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a great choice. This svelte 2-pound laptop will be easy to carry and should last you through a full day at school; it lasted 12 hours on our battery test, which puts it up there against some of the very best laptops on the market today. And that's quite impressive when you remember that the 2.9-pound XPS 13 is almost a whole pound heavier.

Lenovo didn't sacrifice on performance or usability either. The Nano's Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors provide the speed you need for tackling your school projects, and its keyboard provides a snappy and comfortable typing experience that lives up to the ThinkPad brand. You just might need to pack a USB-C hub, though, as it's a little light on ports.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review .

How to choose the best college laptop for you

Portability and battery life are often more important than performance, screen quality, or any other attribute when you're shopping for a laptop that's great for school. Luckily we put every laptop we review through our Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuously browsing the web over Wi-Fi with the screen brightness set to 150 nits.

Based on those results, we recommend budget shoppers consider purchasing the Acer Aspire 5, Asus Chromebook Flip C434 and Microsoft Surface Go 2, as all come in at less than $600 — and that's with the Surface Go 2's Type Cover Keyboard (sold separately). Picking between these three is simple. If you prioritize performance, get the Aspire 5. Need a Chromebook? The Flip C434's your next laptop. Want a tablet? Go get a Surface Go 2.

The next price tier of laptops, both under $700, has the Acer Swift 3 and the Google Pixelbook Go, which brings up an interesting choice. The Swift 3 is fast for its price tag, but its screen is not that bright. If you can do all your school work via Chrome and Android, the Pixelbook Go's premium build and excellent screen are a solid combination.

Lastly, we get to the folks who can spend $1,000 or more. iPhone-using college students can get the MacBook Air if their majors don't require demanding programs, or spend the extra $300 for the remarkably long-lasting MacBook Pro if they're going to be living within Adobe's applications. (The latest MacBook Pro models with updated Apple silicon really push the price skyward, but they promise the best performance from an Apple laptop.) The rest of the student body, who think the best college laptop has to be a PC, will decide based around performance and audio quality. The Dell XPS 13 has modern 11th Gen CPUs and Thunderbolt 4 (great for connecting an external monitor) but unimpressive sound, while Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 has great sound and a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, but no Thunderbolt 4 ports -- just two USB ports, one USB-C and one USB-A.

How we test the best college laptops

College students, no matter the season (or year, for that matter) live in a highly mobile situation, where they're going to want a laptop that can last a while on a single charge. That's why we test laptops with our afore-mentioned web-surfing-based battery test, which involves setting each laptop's display to 150 nits of brightness and measuring how long it can last while loading an endless stream of web pages.

On top of that, we test each laptop's performance with a mix of every day usage, (opening tons of web browser tabs, streaming YouTube and move) and performance-measuring benchmarks such as Geekbench for the CPU and our own storage speed tests to see how fast these laptops can clone big blocks of data.

We measure each laptop's display via the readings recorded by our light gun, one of two pieces of hardware (the other being our colorimeter) that we use to measure how bright a screen can get and how much of the sRGB color spectrum it can produce.

