Jonathan Owens: 5 Things To Know About Simone Biles’ Hot NFL Player Fiancé

By Samantha Wilson
 4 days ago
Simone Biles announced that she said yes to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, when he asked her to marry him. Now that the couple are engaged, congratulations are in order for the two!

Update (2/15/22 10:45 a.m. ET): Jonathan Owens popped the question and asked Simone Biles to be his wife! The 24-year-old Olympian announced her engagement in a stunning Instagram post. It showed the Houston Texans player asking her to marry him, and it also showed off her beautiful engagement ring! After a huge NFL season and the Tokyo Summer Olympics, it’s very exciting to see the two taking their relationship to the next level.

Original: There’s a new man in Simone Biles‘ life — and they’ve gone Instagram official! The decorated Olympian is officially dating Jonathan Owens, a handsome NFL player, and they look crazy for one another. Here’s what you should know about the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety:

1. He started his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Unfortunately, he was injured before the season even began. It was his last week of offseason activities when Jonathan tore his ACL during a drill. “I’m just laying on the ground crying because I don’t even know how that works. I’m thinking, I came all the way here and got hurt,” he told News Press Now in July 2019. But the Cardinals didn’t give up on him.

“I’m laying in the training room, towel on my head, and this guy from the front office comes down, taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘We were noticing what you were doing out there.’ He told me, ‘I can guarantee you two things: We’re gonna take care of you for this season and you’re gonna come back stronger from this. It’s just gonna depend on the work you put in,'” Jonathan told the site. “I took that to heart.”

2. He joined the Houston Texans roster in December 2021.

Jonathan was scooped up by the Houston Texans in September 2019, one month after being waived by the Cardinals. Originally signed as a member of their practice squad, Jonathan signed a reserve/future contract in January 2020. He was a member of the practice squad, after briefly being waived in August 2021, but he was brought on to the main roster in December, and he got his first interception the day after Christmas.

3. He played football for Missouri Western State University.

Jonathan was a star on the Griffons. He was a second-team all-conference and all-academic player, who only missed one game during his entire college career. Jonathan had 95 tackles and two interceptions in his final season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

4. He and Simone started dating in summer 2020.

Simone and boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. split after three years together in March, she revealed in the August issue of Vogue. It’s unclear how long Jonathan and Simone have been together, but fans knew something was up when she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram in July. She accompanied the sweet message with a photo of Jonathan giving her a piggyback ride.

5. They went Instagram official with their relationship in August 2020.

Their relationship was confirmed when Simone posted two sweet photos to Instagram on August 2. In one of the cute selfies, Jonathan is giving her a big kiss on the cheek. “it’s just us,” she captioned the post.

