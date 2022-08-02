Watch Eyewitness News on demand right from your streaming device

The new ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app gives you access to local news and your favorite content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime!

Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV feature a brand new 24/7 streaming channel, with additional live, local streaming newscasts each week . The streaming app elevates the local news experience with the ability to watch newscasts live or on demand, breaking news coverage, weather updates, plus special programming from Eyewitness News, On The Red Carpet and Localish. To download the app, search "ABC7 Los Angeles" on your home streaming devices.

Watch our reports on the California Dream to David Ono's FACEism reports, and then check out what our community journalists have discovered in their neighborhoods.

Our apps allow you to get the local news content and information you need to stay informed, including developments around COVID-19 vaccinations.

In addition to the new ABC7 Los Angeles app, ABC News has also launched new apps on the Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku platforms, bringing you 24/7 live breaking news, live events and original programming through a newly developed experience. The new ABC News Live app provides viewers with ABC News Special Reports and critical COVID-19 updates with shows including Pandemic: What You Need to Know anchored by Amy Robach and ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis. Featured programming also includes a growing slate of original documentaries, such as Guardians of the Amazon, The Bomber and Modern Baby, and curated content from ABC News brands including World News Tonight with David Muir, Good Morning America, FiveThirtyEight and Nightline. This year ABC News Live will ramp up to 18 hours of live, anchored news programs daily, breaking news coverage and all-new original documentaries.