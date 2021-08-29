Cancel
Hazy, Hot & Humid Today

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

High pressure will continue today and tomorrow and this will allow hot conditions to continue across the region. Feels-like temperatures will once again be around 100-105 this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. We will have to watch a few disturbances rounding the periphery of this ridge that can lead to an isolated p.m. storm to the Northeast (best chance in the mountains) and maybe a better chance on Monday.

The subtropical ridge will break down on Tuesday and gets pushed to the east as Ida moves into the Tennessee Valley. Ida's moisture will combine with an upper-level trough moving by to the north and a cold front moving into the East. The GFS and ECMWF keep a bulk of the rainfall to our northwest as Ida tracks across the Tennessee Valley into the mid-Atlantic. Right now impacts look minimal across the region from Ida with the heaviest rain across the higher elevations across western North Carolina.

We will continue to allow a thunderstorm possible on Thursday, but this will all depend on the speed of Ida to our north and the cold front pushing through the region. Drier and seasonable conditions to end the week and start the holiday weekend.

Happy Sunday!

Steve Stewart

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
