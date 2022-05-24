ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner Is His Kids’ Bodyguard! See the Actor’s Cutest Family Photos With His 7 Children

By Kelly Braun
 3 days ago
Kevin Costner loves his seven kids. Throughout the years as a Hollywood star, the iconic Bodyguard actor has shared tons of sweet moments with his children, Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. Whether they’re posing for photos on the red carpet or enjoying quality time as a family, you can always catch Kevin with a smile on his face.

The Yellowstone star welcomed his eldest child, daughter Annie, with his first wife, Cindy Costner, in 1984. The pair’s second daughter, Lily, arrived in 1986, followed by son Joe in 1998. More than a decade after the two started their family, they called it quits in 1994 and Kevin moved on with Bridget Rooney.

The former pair never walked down the aisle, but they expanded Kevin’s family when son Liam was born in 1996. The Academy Award later completed his brood when he married his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, in 2002. The lovebirds welcomed son Caden in 2007, son Hayes in 2009 and their youngest daughter, Grace, in 2010.

As the dad of a big family, Kevin has learned a lot about fatherhood through the years. Even though he started welcoming children earlier in his life, he doesn’t have any qualms about the way he raised his older kids, Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

“People talk about how, when they have kids again later in life, they are so much better at it. But I feel really good about the kind of dad I was the first time around,” he once gushed to Good Housekeeping. “I was there for all the little moments, like when my kids forgot to sing in their school play because they were too busy waving at me. I can’t wait to have those moments again [with Cayden, Hayes and Grace].”

Although Kevin has paved a legendary career as an award-winning actor in Hollywood, the Golden Globe recipient insisted nothing will take precedence over his children.

“Movies are magic, and they’ve always been magic to me. You get to play heroes in the movies, but there’s a moment in time where you’re just a father and you get to go home,” he once marveled to Closer Weekly. “I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies, and the other one is being a father, for which I’ll be rewarded my whole life.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kevin’s cutest photos with his kids through the years!

