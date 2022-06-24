The Best Bulletin Boards for Keeping Sight of Your Ideas

Click here to read the full article.

A bulletin board is a mainstay in any school, office, or studio. You can use one to make classroom and hallway displays; tack up important documents, calendars, and schedules; keep sentimental notes and small mementos; or create mood boards. Though they can be made of metal, fabric, or foam board, most are made of cork. Which one should you pick? For guidance, browse our selection of the best bulletin boards below.

Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in hundreds of art and craft supply categories. Our offerings are based on intensive research, interviews with artists and craftspeople, and the accumulated experience of the site’s editors and writers. We provide trustworthy and helpful advice about materials to artists ranging from beginner to professional.

1. Quartet Cork Board Bulletin Board

Measuring two feet by three feet, this natural cork bulletin board is a great basic board that matches any decor. It is lightweight and sturdy; though thin, the cork holds tight onto pins and doesn’t break up when you remove your tacks. Choose a frame with either a black or a natural oak finish and mount it vertically or horizontally. Complete with mounting hardware and quick step-by-step hanging instructions, this board is a breeze to install.

2. Umbra Bulletboard

This perforated-metal bulletin board puts a contemporary twist on classic cork. Measuring 21 by 15 inches, it looks ultra-sleek in any work or study environment. The metal surface is easy to clean and hard to damage. The board accommodates both pushpins and magnets and comes with 12 of each, making it both an unconventional and a versatile choice.

3. Navy Penguin Cork Board

This board comes with either a cork or a blue fabric surface and in three sizes, from 16 by 12 inches to 30 by 20 inches. The surface is thick and can tolerate frequent pinning and unpinning. Hang this board in landscape orientation; it is equipped with movable hanging hooks. The heavy-duty solid aluminum frame adds stability and features rounded corners as a nice touch. A bonus: This board comes with 10 colorful pushpins.

4. VIZ-PRO Cork Notice Boards

Cover a wall with this multipack of three bulletin boards measuring 24 by 18 inches each. Self-healing and environmentally friendly, the all-natural cork surface takes tacks well and is made to last. The aluminum frame adds durability, and each corner is made of plastic with a screw opening for easy mounting. This is an especially great pick for classrooms—get multiple boards for a consistent look to help organize students’ materials!

5. MasterVision Bulletin Board

This modern and minimal board is ideal for those seeking a bulletin board that doesn’t quite look like one. Featuring a black MDF frame and black fabric surface, it is a classy take on the traditional corkboard that will easily match any setting. Plus, the dark black makes any pinned object really pop. The fabric could stand to be a little thicker, but it still accepts tacks well and the overall structure is sturdy.