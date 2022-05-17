5 Easy Hacks To Make Your Home A Better Place For Your Cat

NOBODY wants to deal with pesky flies in their home. Unfortunately, nicer weather means more bugs, but one DIY expert posted a video revealing how he keeps bugs away using an everyday cleaning product. The expert said you can use the original Pine-Sol (that contains Pine Oil) to scare off...
If your yard has become infested with wasps and bees, there's a pretty simple trick that you can do to get them out of your yard without killing them. I have noticed way more wasps and bees in my yard than usual this year. The last thing that I want is to have to take my dog outside and get stung. We all know that getting stung by a wasp or bee isn't the most pleasant feeling. There's a trick that has been floating around for quite some time now that's a simple home remedy to get rid of bees and wasps that requires little work, and it doesn't kill them.
When you’re preparing your home to sell, there are certain things on the checklist. Clear the countertops – yes, all of them. Yeah, it does look naked to you, but it won’t in pictures. Declutter like a motherf**ker. Everyone loves to stash stuff in the garage and shove stuff in closets. I once saw toys hidden behind a shower curtain in the bathtub. A better idea? Invest in a storage unit.
AS the temperature rises, you want to make sure you're doing everything possible to keep bugs out of your home – and you can do it with one $6 product. According to American Pest, you want to keep ants at bay as they can cause damage to wood. One...
Could your cat use some extra space of their own to relax and have fun? Setting up a cat corner in your home can be a great way to let your kitty have their own "bedroom" where they can retreat and rest.
DECORATING a home or apartment can be tough because of the never-ending styles and colors to choose from. Plus, it can get expensive quickly. However, Sara Jane, the creator of the Youtube channel —ChicontheCheap, revealed how you can make your living space look elegant by purchasing items at the Dollar Tree.
A BRIDE has revealed her fiance took off four weeks before the wedding - and she is now selling the dress to pay for a girls holiday. A video was uploaded by one of her pals showing off the stunning dress that is now for sale. On her @paigecrellinn account,...
SOME people will be able to easily spot a sleeping old man in this picture but how many will be able to see the hidden image?. In this deceptive optical illusion anyone able to spot the other image is said to be highly intuitive. According to the comments on the...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Like any parent who goes away on vacation or a work trip, leaving their child is the hardest part. As much fun as it might be to be childless for a few days, the reunion with your little one is always so great. That goes for pet parents, too. And it's not just a one-way street. Our kids and pets are over the moon when they see we've returned for them.
Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
LAURA March has never been one for luxuries and has always been careful when it comes to money. But the 72-year-old has admitted she’s now skipping meals and surviving off cheese or peanut butter sandwiches for dinner due to the dramatic rise in the cost of living. Last month...
We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
A PERSON claiming to be the world's oldest woman says she's just turned 128 - and credits two everyday foods for her long life. Johanna Mazibuko, who lives in South Africa, turned a ripe 128-year-old last week and may well be the oldest living person. The centenarian was born on...
A photo of an Australian woman driving with her pet dog sitting on her lap has been condemned by many animal lovers. The photo surfaced on a Perth Facebook group and showed the pooch sitting close to the steering wheel while the woman drove. Fellow pet owners said the woman...
A wayward sheep that has been running wild for seven years is in 'shear' bliss after it was caught and de-fleeced of 22.2 kilograms of wool. The Western Australian sheep, aptly named 'Big Sheep', had wandered off into a saltbush tree plantation when it was a lamb in 2015. Although...
In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
