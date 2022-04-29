ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Chip Your Pet Month: The Ins & Outs Of Microchips For Cats

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGbX5_0PkpUH6a00

(Picture Credit: LuckyBusiness/Getty Images)

May is peak spring time for many of us, but it’s also Chip Your Pet Month.

A lot of cat parents don’t know exactly what a microchip does or why it’s important for pets. Some believe that indoor cats don’t even need a microchip — or any form of identification for that matter.

However, the fact is that microchips make it much more likely for a lost pet to reunite with their humans. Petfinder cites a study that says only two percent of lost cats who entered shelters made it back to their humans. But that rate jumped up to 38 percent for lost cats who had microchips.

So if you haven’t yet had your cat microchipped, here are the ins and outs of why it’s something you really need to get around to doing — and Chip Your Pet Month is as good a time to do it as any!

So What’s Microchipping All About?

(Picture Credit: DenGuy/Getty Images)

Remember the olden days when every cat wore a necklace with a name tag around their neck that also included their humans’ contact details?

Well, think of microchipping as the modern, updated version of that. In the unfortunate case of your cat getting lost , checking for a microchip can be an effective way to track down your information and reunite you with your kitty.

Almost every veterinary office, shelter, and even many police stations have equipment to read your cat’s microchip. If someone turns your lost cat in at any of these facilities, your feline has a far better chance of coming back home to you.

What’s The Microchip Like?

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to microchipping cats, the actual chip is tiny. Think around the size of a small grain of rice.

A vet inserts it under a cat’s skin with the use of a needle, usually between the shoulder blades. And don’t worry — microchips are non-toxic.

Oh, and don’t confuse the microchip with a GPS system. It will not track every movement of your feline’s life.

How Do I Get My Cat Microchipped?

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Vets and local shelters are your best bet for getting your cat microchipped.

Costs can vary, but a vet will usually charge around $50 for the process; although, you may get a better deal if you ask for a microchip as part of a regular wellness visit. Your pet’s information will also be added to a database as part of the process.

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Also, if you adopted your cat from a shelter, go back and check their paperwork. There’s a strong chance your cat is already fully microchipped up.

The next step will be to just update the database with your information, and the shelter can help you do that.

If you’re in search of a low cost option, keep a lookout for shelters and animal organizations running chip-a-thons where discounts are often offered.

Does My Cat Still Need A Tag?

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

In an ideal situation, yes, your cat should also have a tag!

Microchipping cats can be useful if they get lost and are brought to a rescue or a shelter. However, if an average person finds your cat, they likely won’t have access to a scanner to check for a microchip.

They might not know about microchips or the steps they should take when they find a lost pet. That’s when a name tag with a phone number comes in ever so handy.

Be safe and double up! Never let your cat out without a chip or collar identification.

Does your cat have a microchip? Will you help spread the word for Chip Your Pet Month? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Chip Your Pet Month: The Ins & Outs Of Microchips For Cats appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
Andre Oentoro

Why Do Cats Sleep in Their Litter Box?

Cat vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. Kittens or cats to be specified sleep in very weird places. Cats are the most loved animals, yet they love when their owner gives them importance. Unlike dogs’ cats like attention very much but sometimes when they feel unwanted or not loved correctly or the way they want they can get pretty unwell, or we can say ill.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchips#Lost Cat#Discounts#Petfinder
Greatist

You’re the Cat’s Meow: 10 Signs That Prove Your Cat Loves You

As cat parents, we love and low-key worship our majestic fur babies. We scoop their poop, pay their vet bills, and share our beds. But do cats feel the same way about us?. Spoiler: Yes! If you give your cat the TLC it deserves, they definitely love you back. They just have a funny way of showing it sometimes.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
621
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy