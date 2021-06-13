Shoppers Are Buying This Strapless Casual Romper in Every Color

ZESICA Women's Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper Amazon

We tend to go for maxi dresses in the summer, but we can’t neglect our beloved rompers! These playsuits are practically made for sweltering temperatures. They are ideal — it doesn’t take long to throw one on, and you immediately look stylish.

Right now, this adorable romper from ZESICA has swiftly moved to the top of our wishlist. It has that effortlessly casual, rustic look to it, and it’s begging to be worn to our next outdoor brunch date with girlfriends.

Get the ZESICA Women’s Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These strapless rompers have an incredibly simple design, which makes them super versatile when it comes to styling. You can team them with sneakers, heels or flip flops. Also, you can always add some jewelry if you want to dress it up a bit more! Both the top and waist have an elastic sewn in to keep the romper in place.

These rompers come in a handful of beautiful neutral hues. Some reviewers state that they loved their first shade so much, they’re planning on picking up more! All of the rompers have large button detailing that runs down the bottom — just below the waist. Reviews also note that the length of this romper is completely ideal: It’s long enough to cover up the thighs, while still showing off the legs.

These rompers are ultra-flattering too! They’re loose in the top region and pant legs, while still giving the body a sleek silhouette. They also have the ability to look as casual or as dressy as you desire — depending on the occasion you’re picking an outfit for. We completely understand why shoppers are buying this romper in as many colors as they can! When you find a perfect piece that you love, you’ll want to have it on rotation as much as possible.

See it: Get the ZESICA Women’s Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

