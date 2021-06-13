Cancel
Shoppers Are Buying This Strapless Casual Romper in Every Color

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
ZESICA Women's Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We tend to go for maxi dresses in the summer, but we can’t neglect our beloved rompers! These playsuits are practically made for sweltering temperatures. They are ideal — it doesn’t take long to throw one on, and you immediately look stylish.

Right now, this adorable romper from ZESICA has swiftly moved to the top of our wishlist. It has that effortlessly casual, rustic look to it, and it’s begging to be worn to our next outdoor brunch date with girlfriends.

Amazon

ZESICA Women’s Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper (Light Green)

Get the ZESICA Women’s Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These strapless rompers have an incredibly simple design, which makes them super versatile when it comes to styling. You can team them with sneakers, heels or flip flops. Also, you can always add some jewelry if you want to dress it up a bit more! Both the top and waist have an elastic sewn in to keep the romper in place.

These rompers come in a handful of beautiful neutral hues. Some reviewers state that they loved their first shade so much, they’re planning on picking up more! All of the rompers have large button detailing that runs down the bottom — just below the waist. Reviews also note that the length of this romper is completely ideal: It’s long enough to cover up the thighs, while still showing off the legs.

ZESICA Women’s Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper (Wine) Amazon

These rompers are ultra-flattering too! They’re loose in the top region and pant legs, while still giving the body a sleek silhouette. They also have the ability to look as casual or as dressy as you desire — depending on the occasion you’re picking an outfit for. We completely understand why shoppers are buying this romper in as many colors as they can! When you find a perfect piece that you love, you’ll want to have it on rotation as much as possible.

See it: Get the ZESICA Women’s Summer Strapless Solid Color Button Down Elastic Waist Romper for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ZESICA and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

