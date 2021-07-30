The Best Restaurants In Montauk

Crazy expensive? Perhaps. But, in a city where so many restaurants promise guests a dose of old school glamour, The Surf Club is one of the few that truly delivers. The restaurant (which is from a chef whose last name rhymes with smeller) is located inside the Four Seasons Hotel, a historic property that will make you feel like Elizabeth Taylor stepping out for a night of whatever it was they did for fun in the ’50s. The menu reads like a greatest hits of dishes your grandparents probably loved. But the Surf Club makes them feel (and taste) exciting, not stuffy and boring. The tableside caesar is perfect, as is the $138 beef wellington, which - yes - is so freaking expensive but is also one of the most memorable pieces of beef you’ll ever try. Like a terrifying roller coaster or a cross-country road trip, this might be a restaurant you only need to experience once. But it is worth experiencing.