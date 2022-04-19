ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CBD Oil Debate: Is It Safe For Your Dog? Does It Work?

By Gel Galang
 2 days ago
(Picture Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), or cannabis oil, for dogs have been the subject of recent scrutiny. Some dog parents claims that CBD helps their pets with a host of medical conditions. Others hear that CBD comes from marijuana plants and immediately become wary of these products.

With the current legalization of marijuana in different states, accidents of pets overdosing on marijuana have made this a touchy subject for some pet parents.

That’s understandable, even though CBD does not produce the high that comes with other marijuana products and is not responsible for overdoses .

Even if CBD doesn’t have the same negative effects in pets, we should still ask whether it’s actually helpful for our furry family members. If you’re wondering whether CBD oil may provide your pet with relief, here are a few things you should know about it.

What Is CBD Oil?

When one hears of cannabidiol, cannabis oil, or simply CBD oil, it’s easy to picture outrage, even with the movement toward legalization of marijuana. Marijuana’s effects on dogs still have to be further studied, but this does not mean CBD use should be classified with it.

CBD oil is derived from the cannabis plant . There are different ways to extract oil from the plant, some of which remove all or nearly all of the THC content. THC is the substance in marijuana that brings the feeling of “high.”

The targeted part of the cannabis plant is the flower, which has trichomes filled with essential oils. Marijuana can have up to 80 cannabinoids, which can include either THC or CBD. The psychoactive element is THC, while CBD is mainly used for its medical properties.

The key to using CBD oil safely for dogs is to ensure the right dosage that balances little-to-no THC in the mix.

“Depending on the nature of the product, if it contains little or no THC, then the dog is not going to get high,” says Dr. Gary Richter who is also the former medical director and owner of the Montclair Veterinary Hospital in California.

Can CBD Put The Perk Back In Your Pet?


Most older dogs experience pains and anxiety, especially those who suffer with arthritis and other conditions brought on by old age. There are common medications for this, but they eventually tend to lose effectiveness, which impacts dogs’ quality of life.

This is where some pet parents start to swear by the effects of CBD oil.

CBD oil may help reduce anxiety in many pets, including separation anxiety and noise phobias , especially during thunderstorms or fireworks shows. It may also act as an agent against inflammation, which would make it a good soothing element for dogs suffering from arthritis.

In some cases, CBD can also be used as a natural ingredient in lieu of phenobarbital. In one such case, Petey, a five-year-old Beagle , suffered from a prolonged grand mal seizure. Instead of phenobarbital, which can have many side effects, his human tried CBD oil.

Petey’s condition improved. In three months, he went from one to two big seizures per month to only one small seizure. Petey’s human credits the dog’s recovery to CBD.

That said, results can vary, and you must absolutely ask your vet before trying to treat your dog’s condition with CBD.

The Bottom Line About CBD Oil For Pets

The idea of your pet ingesting marijuana may seem scary, but only if you don’t know the difference between CBD oil and other cannabis products.

Pet parents have to overcome a big misconception about CBD oil. Many people believe that manufacturers create CBD oil products equally. Farming and production processes differ given the lack of regulation.

CBD oil for dogs comes mostly from hemp. The final product includes very little to no THC trace , giving your dog all the possible benefits with the least potential for risk.

With that in mind, CBD oil is safe for most dogs in the right doses and with the right products. However, you must consult your veterinarian before you give your dog any CBD.

Your vet can advise you about your individual dog and give you more information. Many vets are legally limited when it comes to talking about CBD, but they can help point you in the right direction for treating your dog safely.

You can buy CBD oil for dogs online or as over-the-counter items since they are not considered controlled substances.

Are you considering using CBD oil for your dogs? Has it worked for your pets in the past? Let us know in the comments below!

The post The CBD Oil Debate: Is It Safe For Your Dog? Does It Work? appeared first on DogTime .

