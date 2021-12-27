10 Dog Breeds That Love The Snow [VIDEOS]

Winter starts on December 21st and lasts until March. It’s time to bring out the doggy boots, coats, and cold-weather gear to keep your pup from being miserable on those chilly walks.

But some dog breeds aren’t miserable in the snowy weather at all! To them, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. They’re happy to eat snowflakes, chase snowballs, and make snow angel-dogs while you stand there freezing.

Here are ten dog breeds that love the snow.

1. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

are believed to be descended from Vallhunds — Swedish cattle dogs brought by the Vikings to Wales — so you know they’re tough.

They have a double coat, the undercoat being thick and covered by the longer topcoat. And they shed pretty consistently throughout the year, especially when the weather changes.

This makes them well-prepared for romps in the snow, which they’ll most likely love.

2. Old English Sheepdog

Theis known for their shaggy coat. You’ll probably spend lots of time grooming them if you want to keep their fur from matting.

In warm months, they can get overheated quickly. They’ll be happier in winter months when their coats don’t make them so hot.

Be careful to wipe them down before bringing them in from the snow. Otherwise, you’ll have lots of puddles around the house later on.

3. Tibetan Mastiff

As their name suggests, theis from Tibet where the weather is, as you may have heard, very cold.

These dogs have thick coats suited for surviving freezing temperatures. That makes them more than able to stand up to most winter walks you’ll be taking them on.

They aren’t able to handle the hot months very well, though. Tibetan Mastiffs can handle some dry heat, provided they have shade and water. That said, these pups will be happiest when the temperature drops.

4. Siberian Husky

Thecomes from Siberia, of course. They were originally bred by the Chukchi, a nomadic tribe that used the dogs for transportation over the snow, as well as family pets who could curl up and keep their beds warm.

Today they are still used for transportation and sledding competitions. Their thick coats and close relation to their wolf ancestors makes them perfect for being out and about in the cold weather.

In fact, you may find your husky pushing their way into your refrigerator if you leave it open too long.

5. Pomeranian

are descended from ancient breeds of the far north, which makes them a bit like a small version of the American Eskimo Dog or the Samoyed. Their undercoat is soft and fluffy, and it’s quite thick.

Some pet parents groom the fur completely to the undercoat, which gives the Pomeranian a stuffed animal-like appearance. They do have an overcoat, too. It’s straight and shiny, and it’s a little coarse to the touch, but it protects them well from cold weather.

Pomeranians can overheat easily, which means they’re more at home in the snow.

6. Samoyed

The Samoyed , like the Siberian Husky, is from Siberia where these dogs were valuable companions for the Samoyede people. They were bred to hunt, haul sledges, herd reindeer, and cuddle up for warmth on cold nights.

Their double coat is very thick and sheds constantly. With all that thick fur, they won’t want to be out in the heat for too long.

However, you might have trouble bringing them back inside in the winter, especially because their white fur blends in with the snow so well that it may be hard to spot them.

7. Labrador Retriever

Thewas bred for plunging into the cold waters of the North Atlantic to help fishermen in Canada haul nets, fetch ropes, and retrieve fish from the ocean.

They have a double coat, and their undercoat is water resistant, keeping them safe from the cold and wetness from snow or frigid waters.

I doubt you’ll be jumping in the ocean on your winter walks, but if you do, your Labrador Retriever buddy will be right there beside you, having a blast.

8. Saint Bernard

Thehas appeared in many cartoons, tracking down travelers lost in the snow with a kit on their neck filled with items to combat the cold. And indeed the Saint Bernard was bred to find wayward travelers near Switzerland’s Hospice Saint Bernard.

They were very good at their job, too, as their thick frame and their ability to find paths kept them warm and on course.

They’re more than happy to walk with you in the snow and will probably be able to bring you back to the sidewalk if you lose track of it.

9. Shetland Sheepdog

Thecomes from the Shetland Islands just below the Arctic Circle where they were bred to help farmers keep pesky birds and sheep out of the gardens. They also helped with herding duties.

Their double coat sheds dirt and repels water, so even after trips through the snow and slush, they come out a bit cleaner than, say, the Samoyed.

But they’re perfectly content to walk around outside in the cold weather that reminds them of their home in the wintry north.

10. Keeshond

Thehas a thick, double top coat, a woolly undercoat, and a long outer coat with long fur going down the hind legs, all of which keep them nice and warm in the winter.

Keeshonds will shed their entire undercoat all at once, which can be very intense. But the Keeshond is a rare exception on this list in that their coat doesn’t slow them down in the summer, either. Instead, it insulates and protects them from sunburn, keeping them fairly comfortable.

This little pup’s multi-layered coat protects them well from the harsh elements, so they’re happy to walk outside all year long.

Does your dog love the cold weather? Do they prefer to jump in the snow in winter? Let us know in the comments below!

The post 10 Dog Breeds That Love The Snow [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime .