Pet Hydration Awareness Month: 5 Cool Dog Water Bottles To Keep Your Pooch Hydrated On The Go In July

July is National Pet Hydration Awareness Month! I always read that if you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated, so you have to drink lots of water. What about our pups? They’re covered head to toe in fur and need to keep themselves hydrated, which means they need to drink lots of water too.

When I take my dog on hikes around Los Angeles, many of the trails have water fountains for dogs, though not all.

What do you do if you like to go on more remote hikes? Or what if your dog gets thirsty before they get to the water fountain? Or what if you like to just take your dog with you when you run out on little errands? I get so thirsty in my car, and I have no doubt that my dogs get thirsty too.

If you’re a person who likes to take your pup with you to the park, on hikes , on road trips, or just for rides in your car, here are some cool water bottles for dogs on Amazon!

1. lesotc Pet Water Bottle

This is perfect for people who like to go hiking with their dogs! You’re gonna need water, and so will your pup.

Check out the pretty colors that these bottles come in. I’ll take blue, please!

2. Tiovery Pet Water Dispenser

This sleek design can fit in your backpack next to your human water bottle. Or hang it from your backpack with the included carabiner.

3. M&MKPet Dog Water Bottle

This is such pretty design. It comes with a leak proof lock.

Don’t go anywhere this summer without your dog and this sweet water bottle!

4. Gulpy Water Dispenser For Dogs

Check out these vibrant colors! You squeeze the bottle and water fills the mini trough.

“Gulp gulp” is the sound of your pup lapping up the delicious water!

5. Dog Water Bottle And Bowls

This water bottle and bowl combo can come in super handy for feeding and hydrating your pup on the go!

Don’t forget to keep yourself and your dog hydrated in July and all year long. Quench your pup’s thirst with with one of these awesome dog water bottles!

How do you keep your pooch hydrated? Do you carry a water bottle for your dog on every hike? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

