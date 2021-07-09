Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Pet Hydration Awareness Month: 5 Cool Dog Water Bottles To Keep Your Pooch Hydrated On The Go In July

By Higgins
Posted by 
DogTime
DogTime
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohrcK_0Pk8UrSI00

(Picture Credit: Julia)

July is National Pet Hydration Awareness Month! I always read that if you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated, so you have to drink lots of water. What about our pups? They’re covered head to toe in fur and need to keep themselves hydrated, which means they need to drink lots of water too.

When I take my dog on hikes around Los Angeles, many of the trails have water fountains for dogs, though not all.

What do you do if you like to go on more remote hikes? Or what if your dog gets thirsty before they get to the water fountain? Or what if you like to just take your dog with you when you run out on little errands? I get so thirsty in my car, and I have no doubt that my dogs get thirsty too.

If you’re a person who likes to take your pup with you to the park, on hikes , on road trips, or just for rides in your car, here are some cool water bottles for dogs on Amazon!

1. lesotc Pet Water Bottle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416Hjp_0Pk8UrSI00

(Picture Credit: lesotc via Amazon)

This is perfect for people who like to go hiking with their dogs! You’re gonna need water, and so will your pup.

Check out the pretty colors that these bottles come in. I’ll take blue, please!

You can get it on Amazon here!

2. Tiovery Pet Water Dispenser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jy0hJ_0Pk8UrSI00

(Picture Credit: TIOVERY via Amazon)

This sleek design can fit in your backpack next to your human water bottle. Or hang it from your backpack with the included carabiner.

You can get it on Amazon here!

3. M&MKPet Dog Water Bottle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLBge_0Pk8UrSI00

(Picture Credit: M&MKPET via Amazon)

This is such pretty design. It comes with a leak proof lock.

Don’t go anywhere this summer without your dog and this sweet water bottle!

You can get it on Amazon here!

4. Gulpy Water Dispenser For Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XOf2_0Pk8UrSI00

(Picture Credit: Gulpy via Amazon)

Check out these vibrant colors! You squeeze the bottle and water fills the mini trough.

“Gulp gulp” is the sound of your pup lapping up the delicious water!

You can get it on Amazon here!

5. Dog Water Bottle And Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OAbu_0Pk8UrSI00

(Picture Credit: UPSKY via Amazon)

This water bottle and bowl combo can come in super handy for feeding and hydrating your pup on the go!

You can get it on Amazon here!

Don’t forget to keep yourself and your dog hydrated in July and all year long. Quench your pup’s thirst with with one of these awesome dog water bottles!

How do you keep your pooch hydrated? Do you carry a water bottle for your dog on every hike? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The post Pet Hydration Awareness Month: 5 Cool Dog Water Bottles To Keep Your Pooch Hydrated On The Go In July appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
241
Followers
88
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Bottles#Cool Water#Water Fountains#M Mkp Et#M Mkpet#Upsky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
News Break
Amazon
Related
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Purina Pro Plan Calming Care Review: It Really Worked For My Rescue Dog

Rescue your rescue dog with Purina Pro Plan Calming Care!. Dog anxiety is very common in adult dogs, especially after the pandemic when separation anxiety is so prevalent. I have one adult dog, a not-quite-one-year-old puppy, plus I watch my family's dog fairly often. We cycle through dog treats quicker than I ever thought was possible, especially since they're all rescue dogs who require a lot of training and positive reinforcement. On top of that, the dogs have a whole host of anxious behaviors, which is why I was super excited to try Purina Pro Plan Calming Care.
PetsPopular Science

Best dog crate: These indestructible pet products for the home keep your pup cozy and safe

Amazon Basics Premium Folding Portable Soft Dog Crate. Whether it’s a trip to the vet or a safe place for your dog to rest while you’re at work, a crate is among the must-have dog supplies for most pet owners. The best dog crate safely contains your dog with space for movement and has the strength to withstand anxiety behaviors or chewing. Everything from your dog’s size and personality to how and where you plan to use the crate will determine which model is right for you and your dog. Check out this list of the best dog crates the pet products market has to offer, including a heavy-duty dog crate for escape artists and a budget-friendly model if times are tight.
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Keep Your Pups Cool This Summer

Alexandria, VA – Summer is here! And this is the season that can be fun for dogs and humans alike!. Dogs are particularly sensitive to heat, regardless of breed or amount of fur. On really hot days, shorter walks and inside activities that provide good mental stimulation can also keep your dog safe and happy.
Posted by
Wide Open Pets

Destroy Feline Boredom With This Windmill Cat Toy

The best cat toys are the ones your cat will actually use!. You've tried catnip cat toys, rotatable toy turntables, silicone balls, and a compilation of DIY cat toys, but usually these result in you just abusing Amazon's return policy as your cat plays with a scratch hair brush or digs in the cat litter instead. Before you whip out the credit card to try yet another in stock toy, take a look at this windmill cat toy. A windmill cat toy makes an exciting and interactive addition to whatever other catnip kitten toys you have lying around.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

How To Keep Your Pets Cool in Extreme Heat, According to a Veterinarian

If you're feeling the heat, you can bet your pets are, too. As the temperature rises, your furry friend might be struggling to keep cool. The risks of heat stroke and dehydration are just as real for your pets as they are for you. In fact, Yui Shapard, BVM&S, MRCVS, an associate veterinarian for IndeVets in New York City, says dogs and cats are actually more vulnerable to heat than humans, mainly because of how differently the human body regulates its internal temperature.
Bloomington, INmagbloom.com

Waggin Water: For Dogs on the Go

The idea for Waggin Water grew out of necessity, says founder Drew Whited. A Bloomington native who was living in Chicago at the time, Whited was often on the road with his dog Mickey, a long-haired Chihuahua. “Whenever we were on the go, he was thirsty. There wasn’t always time to pull over and buy a bottle of water, and dogs don’t drink out of bottles anyway.”
Detroit, MIchevydetroit.com

Pamper Your Pooch with a Trip to a Detroit Dog-Park Event

Dogs are naturally social creatures and will seek out not only humans to pet them but others dogs. Visiting a dog park, especially in the summer months, is an ideal way to let your dog run around and meet other canine friends when you are enjoying the weather in Metro Detroit.
EnvironmentFOX 11 and 41

KEEPING YOUR DOG COOL AND COMFORTABLE IN EXTREME HEAT

We’re just coming out of a week of extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest, where I live. In my city, 11 deaths have been reported so far, with autopsies pending to confirm the cause as heat-related. The victims were of all ages, in their 30s to in their 80s. Not all were elderly, but most did live in apartments without air conditioning.
LifestyleForbes

9 Of The Best Water Bottles For Staying Hydrated While On The Go

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Whether you’re at the beach, hiking or simply working from home, having a reusable water bottle is ideal for...
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Fur Laughs: Watch These 9 Funny Dogs Stay Cool For ‘National Beat The Heat Month’ In July [VIDEOS]

Summer has officially started, and the dog days will be here again before you know it. July is National Beat The Heat Month -- a reminder to us all to keep our pups cool on these hot summer days. Here are a few pups who won't let anything stop them from staying cool while being cool. The post Fur Laughs: Watch These 9 Funny Dogs Stay Cool For ‘National Beat The Heat Month’ In July [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime.
Environmentkatzenworld.co.uk

Keep Your Pets Cool as Life Returns to Normal

Heatwave warning to pet owners ahead of Freedom Day (19 July) in England. The RSPCA is urging pet owners to keep their pets cool and safe as the weather hots up and lockdown ends. Temperatures are due to climb this week and the animal welfare charity is issuing a reminder...
Pet Servicespawtracks.com

The best dog food under $80 good for golden retrievers

When it comes to finding the best dog food for golden retrievers, it can be confusing to know exactly what to look for. Luckily, starting with the needs of your dog and its breed can point you in the right direction. Golden retriever food needs to support a healthy weight as well as a healthy coat. And don’t forget to meet their everyday nutritional needs!
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Running With Dogs in Minnesota; Did Pandemic Ruin Your Pooch?

One of the joys I find while being out on trails is coming across a wide variety of pooches. I frequently take a break from jogging to say "Hi" and grab a picture. During the pandemic that became a more touchy subject. Frankly, I rarely if ever stopped to pet a dog during the spring/summer of 2020. People many times were giving a wide berth to folks they met on the trail. There was also uncertainties about passing coronavirus to pets.
Fresno, CAKMPH.com

Keeping pets cool during a record-breaking heatwave

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Record-breaking heat can put your pets are at risk for heat exhaustion and heatstroke. "It’s just too hot for these animals to be outside," said Brenda Mitchell, president of Fresno Humane Animal Services (FHAS). FHAS is hoping to move into its new location in October but...
Pet ServicesPosted by
DogTime

DogTime Review: Will A Dog Who Doesn’t Love Toys Enjoy The ‘OurPets Waffle Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy’?

The Waffle Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy from OurPets looked perfect for giving my sweet senior dog a fun challenge that could keep her brain sharp! Could Leia's new puzzle toy make treat time more fun and interactive? Would it keep her stimulated? Here's how it went! The post DogTime Review: Will A Dog Who Doesn’t Love Toys Enjoy The ‘OurPets Waffle Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy’? appeared first on DogTime.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Sunscreen For Dogs: Everything You Need To Know

Sometimes we forget that our pups can get sunburns, just like us, and that can lead to skin damage, secondary infections, and skin cancer. A fur coat isn't always enough protection from the sun's harmful rays. Here's what you should know about using sunscreen on your dog. The post Sunscreen For Dogs: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on DogTime.
PetsConcord Monitor

Flora has fit perfectly into the pack

Flora, my mixed-breed rescue dog, looks more and more like a mini-Golden Retriever every day. I doubt there is such a breed, but if there is, she’s one. The day she arrived, straight off a plane from the U.S. Virgin Islands, her training started. Some think a young puppy can’t or shouldn’t be trained but did you know that puppies absorb knowledge and learn new behaviors every day?

Comments / 0

Community Policy