ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2022-23 Basketball Season Online

By Tim Chan and Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCKr3_0Pk6hRWN00

The 2022-23 NBA season is now days away, tipping off October 18 with the Philadelphia 76ers heading to Boston to play the 2021 Eastern Conference champion Celtics, and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

This year, oddsmakers have the Celtics as the favorite to win it all, followed by the Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Brooklyn Nets, respectively. This selection comes after the Warriors beat the Celtics for the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June, with the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat being fellow conference finalists.

Related: Stephen Curry Is Putting It All on the Line

With the season about to start, it’s time to dial in your streaming services to make sure you can catch every NBA game live. Read on for our complete guide on how to watch the NBA live online in 2022.

How to Watch the NBA on TV

The 2022-23 NBA season will be broadcast on television and available to stream online. If you want to watch the NBA on TV, the NBA’s nationally-televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. A cable package like this one from Verizon Fios will get you access to most of the games; you can also add on NBA League Pass for up to 40 out-of-market NBA games on TV each week.

Buy NBA League Pass $199/year

If you are looking for the cheapest way to watch the NBA on TV, consider picking up an HDTV antenna from Amazon . This one comes in a sleek, slim unit and gets you a signal range of 200 miles. That means it can pick up the NBA on ABC, in up to 4K quality. You’ll also get all the major broadcast networks like CBS, NBC, FOX, and The CW through the antenna for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156ItX_0Pk6hRWN00

Buy: U MUST HAVE Amplified HD TV Antenna $28.90

How to Watch the NBA Online Free Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, you can also watch the NBA online through one of these online streaming and live TV services. Some of these services are offering free trials right now, so you can use those to watch NBA games for free online.

1. Watch the NBA on Sling

We’ve had a subscription to Sling TV for years now, and it’s one of the best values for live sports and entertainment online. The $35 Sling Orange plan gets you access to ESPN, ESPN3, and TNT for basketball coverage, plus channels like CNN, HGTV, AMC, and more. Add the Sports Extra package to the Sling Orange base, and get access to NBA TV. Better still, Sling is running a discount for newcomers right now that gets you 50% off your first month.

Buy Sling Subscription $17.50

2. Stream the NBA on Vidgo

Vidgo may not be one of the big names in the live TV streaming market, but they’re one of the best. Their $40 “core” subscription plan includes 60+ channels, including ABC to let you watch NBA games online. Sports fans love Vidgo, as the package also gets you all the ESPN channels, the NFL Network, FS1 and more. Watch on up to three devices at a time.

Vidgo is currently offering a seven-day free trial . There’s no credit check and you can cancel anytime. Get the free trial here and stream the NBA online free from any device.

Buy Free Trial Vidgo

3. Stream the NBA on fuboTV

The best place to stream basketball online is through fuboTV . Fubo is the only streaming service to offer ESPN and NBA TV as part of its standard package. Fubo also recently announced plans to add ABC to its channel lineup (though access may vary by region). In addition to its NBA coverage, fuboTV’s $69.99 Pro plan gets you almost 100 channels of live TV.

Fubo lets you watch content on your phone, tablet or TV, and the family plan lets you watch live TV on three screens at once. A monthly subscription also includes 1000 hours of cloud DVR recording — great for when you want to record the game to replay later.

Fubo is offering a 7-day free trial right now. Get the deal here to test out the service for yourself. You can cancel anytime.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

4. Stream the NBA on Hulu + Live TV

If you want sports and entertainment, your best bet is to sign up with Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV . For just $69.99 a month , you can stream basketball live online through ESPN, TNT, and ABC (in most markets).

Your subscription also gets you unlimited streaming of Hulu’s TV shows, movies, and originals. Plus, a Hulu + Live TV subscription also includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+ for free.

Hulu + Live TV is basically your one-stop shop for content. Stream a new movie or binge your favorite show, then switch over to the Live TV platform to watch a game in real time.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99

How to Get Tickets to NBA Games

What’s better than live streaming NBA games online? Seeing them in person, of course. Seeing NBA games in person has now (mostly) returned to a pre-pandemic normal, making it a great time to head to your local arena. To buy NBA tickets for the 2022-23 season, head to Ticketmaster.com .

Buy NBA Tickets Ticketmaster

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Official Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Is as Unhinged as His Truth Social Posts

The Jan. 6 committee concluded its final hearing on Thursday by voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, the man Vice Chair Liz Cheney described as the “central cause” of what happened that day. The former president responded with a furious Truth Social posting spree, calling the committee a “BUST” that is dividing the country while pinning the blame for the violence on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who, unlike Trump, spent the riot trying to marshall forces to stop it).
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Shields vs. Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

The boxing world is gearing up for one most highly-anticipated fights of the past few years, with Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall (finally) facing off for the undisputed middleweight title. Tonight, the rival boxers will go head-to-head for Shields’ middleweight WBC, WBA, and IBF belts and Marshall’s middleweight WBO title. Both are at the top of their game, boasting undefeated professional careers and stellar amateur records. Here’s where the rivalry gets good: Shields has lost just one bout in her entire career (amateur or pro)… to none other than Savannah Marshall. The two haven’t met since that fight in 2012,...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Even Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting Too ‘Crazy’ and Needs ‘Help’

Kanye West’s ongoing public meltdown and antisemitic outbursts have become too extreme even for the famous rapper’s most unapologetic, scandal-prone backers. This now includes the leader of the Republican Party, who used to brag that West was “a friend of mine for a long time.” In the days since West punctuated his recent tirades by posting to Twitter that he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” former President Donald Trump has told multiple people that West is acting too “crazy” and that he needs some professional “help,” according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. The former president’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Blames George Floyd’s Death on Fentanyl, Not Police Officer’s Knee

In addition to railing against “the Jewish media,” Kanye West spent some time on Drink Champs regurgitating what he gleaned from the George Floyd “documentary” made by alt-right firebrand Candace Owens, his partner-in-White Lives Matter. Most notably, West said that fentanyl, and not being suffocated by a police officer’s knee, caused Floyd’s death. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West told Drink Champs. “They hit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Sports

Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season

The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

NBA betting social media superlatives: Why Lakers might be living in the past

The NBA is, by far, the most ubiquitous sport on social media in our country. The league has 8 million more Twitter followers than the NFL. YouTube is littered with highlights. It makes sense. The athletes are far more recognizable in the NBA. They're well over 6 feet tall. They don't wear helmets. NFL rosters are 53 men deep; NBA rosters are 15 deep.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Tease Sequel To Cash Money 'Baller Blockin' Movie

Birdman is prepping a sequel to Cash Money’s Baller Blockin hood flick with help from NBA YoungBoy. The Louisiana natives teased the movie’s arrival on their respective social media pages on Wednesday (October 12), sharing a movie poster featuring the title Baller Blockin 2. The poster also contained...
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors lock in Steph's successor with Poole's extension

SAN FRANCISCO – Once Stephen Curry entered his 30s, the Warriors’ antennae started rising. Their wish for a young, dynamic guard with NBA All-Star potential landed them at the feet of Jordan Poole. Once Poole flashed a glimpse of such potential last season, the Warriors realized The Next...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock

Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy