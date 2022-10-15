NBA Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2022-23 Basketball Season Online

The 2022-23 NBA season is now days away, tipping off October 18 with the Philadelphia 76ers heading to Boston to play the 2021 Eastern Conference champion Celtics, and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

This year, oddsmakers have the Celtics as the favorite to win it all, followed by the Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Brooklyn Nets, respectively. This selection comes after the Warriors beat the Celtics for the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June, with the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat being fellow conference finalists.

With the season about to start, it’s time to dial in your streaming services to make sure you can catch every NBA game live. Read on for our complete guide on how to watch the NBA live online in 2022.

How to Watch the NBA on TV

The 2022-23 NBA season will be broadcast on television and available to stream online. If you want to watch the NBA on TV, the NBA’s nationally-televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. A cable package like this one from Verizon Fios will get you access to most of the games; you can also add on NBA League Pass for up to 40 out-of-market NBA games on TV each week.

If you are looking for the cheapest way to watch the NBA on TV, consider picking up an HDTV antenna from Amazon . This one comes in a sleek, slim unit and gets you a signal range of 200 miles. That means it can pick up the NBA on ABC, in up to 4K quality. You’ll also get all the major broadcast networks like CBS, NBC, FOX, and The CW through the antenna for free.

How to Watch the NBA Online Free Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, you can also watch the NBA online through one of these online streaming and live TV services. Some of these services are offering free trials right now, so you can use those to watch NBA games for free online.

1. Watch the NBA on Sling

We’ve had a subscription to Sling TV for years now, and it’s one of the best values for live sports and entertainment online. The $35 Sling Orange plan gets you access to ESPN, ESPN3, and TNT for basketball coverage, plus channels like CNN, HGTV, AMC, and more. Add the Sports Extra package to the Sling Orange base, and get access to NBA TV. Better still, Sling is running a discount for newcomers right now that gets you 50% off your first month.

2. Stream the NBA on Vidgo

Vidgo may not be one of the big names in the live TV streaming market, but they’re one of the best. Their $40 “core” subscription plan includes 60+ channels, including ABC to let you watch NBA games online. Sports fans love Vidgo, as the package also gets you all the ESPN channels, the NFL Network, FS1 and more. Watch on up to three devices at a time.

Vidgo is currently offering a seven-day free trial . There’s no credit check and you can cancel anytime. Get the free trial here and stream the NBA online free from any device.

3. Stream the NBA on fuboTV

The best place to stream basketball online is through fuboTV . Fubo is the only streaming service to offer ESPN and NBA TV as part of its standard package. Fubo also recently announced plans to add ABC to its channel lineup (though access may vary by region). In addition to its NBA coverage, fuboTV’s $69.99 Pro plan gets you almost 100 channels of live TV.

Fubo lets you watch content on your phone, tablet or TV, and the family plan lets you watch live TV on three screens at once. A monthly subscription also includes 1000 hours of cloud DVR recording — great for when you want to record the game to replay later.

Fubo is offering a 7-day free trial right now. Get the deal here to test out the service for yourself. You can cancel anytime.

4. Stream the NBA on Hulu + Live TV

If you want sports and entertainment, your best bet is to sign up with Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV . For just $69.99 a month , you can stream basketball live online through ESPN, TNT, and ABC (in most markets).

Your subscription also gets you unlimited streaming of Hulu’s TV shows, movies, and originals. Plus, a Hulu + Live TV subscription also includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+ for free.

Hulu + Live TV is basically your one-stop shop for content. Stream a new movie or binge your favorite show, then switch over to the Live TV platform to watch a game in real time.

How to Get Tickets to NBA Games

What’s better than live streaming NBA games online? Seeing them in person, of course. Seeing NBA games in person has now (mostly) returned to a pre-pandemic normal, making it a great time to head to your local arena. To buy NBA tickets for the 2022-23 season, head to Ticketmaster.com .

