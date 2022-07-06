RS Recommends: From Deals to Dates, Here’s What to Know About Amazon Prime Day

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the e-tailer’s biggest shopping day of the year.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date is no different.

Similar to previous years, Amazon Prime Day is taking place over two days once again this year, giving shoppers 48 hours to score a deal and discount online. You can bookmark this page and also check amazon.com/primeday for the latest details about the official 2022 Prime Day deals .

See the latest Amazon Daily Deals here

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop the Deals?

The short answer is yes. While Amazon has a Daily Deals page that offers discounts and sales to anyone shopping on the site, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. There are a ton of other benefits to an Amazon Prime membership, which we’ve rounded up here .

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you access in time for Prime Day.

What Are the Best Prime Day Deals?

In previous years, Prime members have been able shop more than two million deals, including discounts on top name brands like Levi’s, Samsung, iRobot and more.

The biggest Prime Day deals will be on Amazon’s slate of Alexa-enabled devices and smart home accessories , with up to 55% off items like the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Kindle Paperwhite, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WiFi routers and more.

Last year’s best-sellers included the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick 4K , both of which are marked down in price again.

New Prime Day deals this year include a huge discount on Amazon’s Halo Band fitness tracker. Regularly $100, it’s on sale for just $44.98 — a 55% discount.

Top Prime Day 2022 deals are also expected to include discounts on popular tech items, like the Apple AirPods Pro , Fitbit smartwatches , Bluetooth speakers , and home theater systems .

And Prime Day is a great chance to score a TV deal on Amazon, with a number of Fire TVs on sale from just $89 . Yes, that’s $89 for a feature-packed Smart TV! The Prime Day TV deals include discounts on brands like Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon.

Looking for the best Prime Day Home deals? One of the best products to pick up this year is an air purifier. Amazon’s Prime Day air purifier deals have top-rated brands and models starting at just $49. These are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year for regular and HEPA air purifiers online .

Amazon also had discounts last year of up to 50% off from top home brands including Samsung, Sony, Ring, iRobot, Keurig and more. One of the best Prime Day home deals is on the popular iRobot vacuum (makers of the “Roomba), which is one of the best robot vacuums available online. The robo-vacs are discounted by up to 40% online right now, making it the cheapest price we’ve seen for these vacuums all year.

Don’t want a Roomba? There are a number of cheap Roomba alternatives discounted for Prime Day as well.

Prime Day fashion deals also make up a large part of Amazon’s sales. The biggest discounts come from its in-house Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads brands, though last year also saw discounts up to 40% off from brands like Nike, adidas, Calvin Klein, Splendid and Alo Yoga. See all the latest Amazon fashion deals here .

Best-selling shoes during Prime Day also include sneakers like the adidas Ultraboost, which typically never go on sale. The adidas Prime Day sale gets you the sneakers in more than two dozen colors and multiple sizes starting at just $40 .

What Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals?

There are some early Prime Day deals that you can take advantage of before Prime Day in July. Amazon Prime Gaming is offering more than 25 free games, including popular favorites and first-time releases like Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, HUE, Metal Slug 2, Pumped BMX Pro, Samurai Shodown II, The Darkside Detective , and The King of Fighters 2002 . Prime Gaming is free for all Amazon Prime members.

Another early Prime Day deal: Prime members interested in Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, can purchase the Luna Controller at a discounted price of $39.99 (regularly $69.99) from June 20 through July 13.

Bookmark this page as we update it with the latest Prime Day 2022 date, deals and all the information you need to know to get the most out of Amazon’s big event.