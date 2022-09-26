ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Official: Amazon Confirms ‘Prime Day’- Style Shopping Event Next Month

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZNr3_0Pk4LHwV00

Amazon Prime Day might have ended in July, but shoppers can now get a second day of big savings with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Billed as sort of like a second “ Prime Day ,” the event takes place October 11 to 12, 2022.

Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day This Year?

The first Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 and ran through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date was no differe

The second Amazon Prime Day, dubbed the “ Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ” is taking place on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.

If this date holds true, it will be the second time that Amazon has held a big sales event in October. The site pushed its Prime Day sale to October in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic before returning it to its usual summer slot.

Similar to previous years, the second Prime Day will take place over two days once again this year, giving shoppers 48 hours to score a deal and discount online.

See the latest Amazon Daily Deals here

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop the Deals ?

The short answer is yes. While Amazon has a Daily Deals page that offers discounts and sales to anyone shopping on the site, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members and the new Prime Day event is no different. There are a ton of other benefits to an Amazon Prime membership, which we’ve rounded up here .

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can still get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you access to all the Prime Day and Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Get the deal: 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime

What Are the Best Prime Day Deals?

Amazon said Prime Day 2022 was its busiest one yet, with more than 300 million items sold . Top-selling categories this year included Amazon Devices, electronics, and home goods, with brands like Apple, Hamilton Beach, Levi’s and Le Creuset seeing big sales.

But Prime Day also saw a number of household essentials being added to carts worldwide, with things like diapers and cleaning products also topping the best-sellers list .

What Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals?

Amazon says the Prime Day Early Access Sale will include “ thousands of deals ” on electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices. Members can also save on Alexa-enabled devices and shop up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs.

The Prime Early Access Sale is a chance to score discounts on items you’ve been eyeing and also get a jump on your holiday shopping with many pre-Black Friday deals happening during the second Amazon Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130Ouo_0Pk4LHwV00
Buy: Original Peloton Bike $1,445.00

Amazon is also specifically highlighting deals on the Peloton bike (which Amazon began selling in August ) and New Balance sneakers, apparel and accessories .

Expect other big deals on tech, home and kitchen, fashion and everyday essentials — Amazon reps have called out brands like iRobot , KitchenAid , and Samsung to check for deals.

Amazon usually reserves its best deals for its slate of Amazon devices and the company says its Fire TV, Echo, and Blink devices were some of the best-selling items worldwide during the first Prime Day in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uN9jY_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite $11.99

Expect the biggest deals to once again be on Amazon’s slate of Alexa-enabled devices and smart home accessories , with deep discounts on items like the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Kindle Paperwhite, Fire 7 Tablet, Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WiFi routers and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEFAv_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy: Echo Show 5 $39.99

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite, meantime, is also expected to go on sale though there’s a current deal happening that gets you three free months of Kindle Unlimited with purchase. That gives you access to a digital library of more than one million books for free (normally $20+). Trade-in your old Kindle and get an additional 20 percent off your purchase (in the form of an Amazon gift card).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKo8d_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $139.99

New Prime Day deals this year included a huge discount on Amazon’s Halo Band fitness tracker which is once again marked down. Expect the Halo Band and other fitness devices to go on sale once again for the second Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeXcF_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy: Amazon Halo Band $69.99

Top Prime Day 2022 deals also included discounts on popular tech items, like the Apple AirPods Pro , Fitbit smartwatches , Bluetooth speakers , and home theater systems .

And Prime Day is a great chance to score a TV deal on Amazon, with a number of Fire TVs expected to once again go on sale. The Prime Day TV deals included discounts on brands like Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, in addition to Amazon Fire TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xnjp1_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy: Insignia Fire TV $99.99

Looking for the best Prime Day Home deals? One of the best products to pick up this year is an air purifier. Amazon’s Prime Day air purifier deals had top-rated brands and models starting at just $49. These were some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year for regular and HEPA air purifiers online . As the holiday gathering season approaches, expect air purifiers to be a hot-seller during the second Prime Day event as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBWvI_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy: LEVOIT Air Purifier $42.45

Amazon also had discounts last year of up to 50% off from top home brands including Samsung, Sony, Ring, iRobot, Keurig, and more. One of the best Prime Day home deals is on the popular iRobot vacuum (makers of the “Roomba), which is one of the best robot vacuums available online. The robo-vacs are discounted by up to 40% online right now, making it the cheapest price we’ve seen for these vacuums all year.

Don’t want a Roomba? There are a number of cheap Roomba alternatives discounted for Prime Day as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVO7x_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $254.80

And believe it or not, Crest Whitestrips are always a top-seller on Prime Day. This year’s Prime Day Crest Whitestrips deal gets you a pack of 44 strips for just $29.99 — a 35% discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlh8K_0Pk4LHwV00

Buy Crest 3D Whitestrips (44-Pack) $29.99

Bookmark this page as we update it with the latest Prime Day 2022 discounts, deals and all the information you need to know to get the most out of Amazon’s big event.

