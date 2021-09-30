CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

By David Johnson
Robb Report
 5 days ago
These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion.

While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum amount of water so your skin stays plump and avoids the stress of dehydration. Plus, they can lend your body’s largest organ a silky feel, an added bonus that you can maintain with regular application.

But getting a formula that does the job while rapidly absorbing as opposed to turning into a greasy mess can be hard. To keep the skin on your body looking as luminous as that of your face, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites available on Amazon.

1. Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion

Jack Black always delivers with formulas that are as well thought through as their vintage-inspired packaging. This body lotion is lightweight and designed to quickly absorb so you don’t get that sticky feeling as you begin to put on clothes. Not only are the ingredients blended to be soothing, but, certain ones, like the cucumber flower extract and aloe leaf juice, are especially cooling. Soy protein, vitamin e and jojoba oil all fortify the skin’s barrier and help it repair against daily stressors. And, like all of the brand’s products, this one is cruelty-free having never been tested on animals.

2. Brickell Men's Deep Moisture Body Lotion

Made with natural and certified organic ingredients, Brickell’s lotion is friendly to your skin by providing deep moisture in a lightweight formulation. Though it’s great at repairing cracked, dry, flaky skin, regular use prevents those pesky issues from ever occurring at all. Shea butter and jojoba oil both act as occlusives to trap water in your skin and prevent the dreaded transepidermal water loss that leads to tight, irritated patches. Though it’s practical, it’s also a complete sensorial experience thanks to the peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass essential oils that give it a refreshing and masculine scent you’ll never tire of.

3. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Body lotions don’t need to be fancy, they just need to work. If your skin has been looking a little dry, this lotion from Aveeno is worth a try. Made with colloidal oatmeal, it promises to restore your skin to its normal pH level within a day, and it’s strong enough that you only have to moisturize once a day. Even better, it’s fragrance-free and non-greasy. What more could you want from a lotion?

4. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Finding a great lotion can be difficult enough, but even more so when you have particularly sensitive skin. Though scents make for a great application experience, they can also be problematic for some, causing redness and irritation. CeraVe’s formula is completely free of added fragrance and other common allergens. It is among the most lightweight on our list and sinks in in a flash leaving behind a velvety finish on the skin. You’ve probably heard about hyaluronic acid serums for the face, but this lotion has the same hydrating ingredient so you can reap the benefits all over. Plus, it is packed with ceramides, one of the three primary lipids that create a moisture-retaining barrier over the skin.

Robb Report

ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

