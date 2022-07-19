ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Best tablet sales in July 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

Looking for cheap tablet sales for work and play? Fortunately, tablet sales are easy to find these days. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store typically offer the best tablet sales. And with back to school sales in full swing, now is a great time to shop.

Amazon, for instance, has the new 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $559 . That's $30 off and one of the best tablet sales we've seen. Not to be outdone, Best Buy has Android tablets on sale from $159 . So we're rounding up the best cheap tablet sales you can get right now. From budget Android tablets to premium iPads — here are today's top deals. (Make sure to check out our guide to iPad deals for Apple-only discounts).

Tablets sales — Apple iPads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwupM_0Pjse2ey00

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model is $100 off its regular price. (On the landing page, scroll down below the MacBook Air M2 to see the $100 discount). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H0VX_0Pjse2ey00

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is out. The new tablet is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFKlj_0Pjse2ey00

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $469 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It's on sale for $529, but an in-cart discount (applied at checkout) takes an extra $60 off for a final price of $469, which is one of the best tablet sales we've seen for this iPad. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7e8X_0Pjse2ey00

10.2" iPad (2021/256GB): was $479 now $429 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC8h5_0Pjse2ey00

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model at its lowest price to date, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's pro tablet. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXjxS_0Pjse2ey00

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $29. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TYvO_0Pjse2ey00

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon
The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now at an epic price and tied with its Black Friday low. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082wOu_0Pjse2ey00

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon
The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now at its second-lowest price ever, which makes this Amazon deal extra tempting. View Deal

Tablet sales — Android

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQfDN_0Pjse2ey00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $574 @ Amazon
The newest addition to Samsung's Galaxy Tab range the S8 features a 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12Mp front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXjgG_0Pjse2ey00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus offers all the same great features as it's standard sibling but adds a bigger and more vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxUAj_0Pjse2ey00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
With its 10 hour battery life, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for surfing the web, watching videos, and playing games. The face-recognition/unlock system is also a very useful feature, and something you don't usually find on tablets in this price range. It's perfect if you're on a low budget. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMQuM_0Pjse2ey00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $208 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is our choice for the best Android tablet around right now. You'll get facial-recognition unlocking for your tablet, it runs for more than 13 hours before you need to grab a charger, and you have full access to the Google Play store and apps, unlike what Amazon's own-brand Fire tablets offer. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfENk_0Pjse2ey00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4": was $349 now $310 @ Amazon
Best Buy's Labor Day Sale preview nets you the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for an all time low price. It packs a premium design, a bright 10.4-inch display and outstanding battery life. It also comes with a nifty S Pen that lets you do more than just take notes and sketch. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xadX1_0Pjse2ey00

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $529 @ Amazon
The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. Amazon is currently taking $270 off this machine. View Deal

Tablet sales — Windows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXQRs_0Pjse2ey00

MS Surface Go 2: was $549 now $510 @ MS Store
The Surface Go 2 is a solid 2-in-1 with all-day battery life and an excellent screen. It packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) display, Pentium 4425Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The stylus and keyboard cost extra, but on its own it's a solid tablet and now $39 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDP58_0Pjse2ey00

MS Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $649 @ Best Buy
This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $310 off and one of the cheapest tablet sales we've seen. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy still has a 70-inch TV for under $500 following Prime Day

Prime Day deals may be over but there are still some awesome TV deals going on including at Best Buy, where they are offering a 70-inch TV at an amazing price. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $470, saving you $180 off the usual price. A considerable saving, this is a great time to enjoy a huge TV for your home without breaking the bank. For a limited time only, it even comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) speaker, too. If you’re looking for a new TV, here’s why it’s worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple iPad tablets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has the best deals on Apple iPad tablets. No need to head to the Apple store,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Ipad Mini#Android#Liquid Retina#The Apple Pencil 2
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Apple's 2020 iPad Air drops to a crazy low price at Walmart on Prime Day eve

Best Buy is not the only major US retailer trying to steal Amazon's thunder right before the official start of this year's Prime Day celebration, and although Walmart is not using bombastic "Black Friday in July"-style labels to promote its own hot summer deals on some of the hottest gadgets out there, one sale in particular looks too good to ignore or put off.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 release date news: Here are the latest details

The iPhone 14 release date is swiftly approaching. We expect four new iPhone 14 models this year, and they will likely be available to pre-order in a matter of just a few months. Head below for full details on everything we know on the release date, the potential for delays, and more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22 Deals: Up to $1,000 Off at Samsung, $800 Off at Verizon and More

The latest and greatest phones in Samsung's flagship lineup are the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. These successors to the Galaxy S21 and now-discontinued Galaxy Note series first hit shelves earlier this year, and quickly scored a top spot on our list of the best phones for 2022. When these powerful Androids were first released, it was pretty difficult to get your hands on one, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then and you'll now find all three models available at most major retailers and carriers. Though you may still encounter odd colors and configurations that are still on backorder.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV is a steal at $550 in Best Buy’s July sale

TCL has recently been making a lot of great inroads in higher-end TVs and is even starting to form some competition against companies like Samsung, which is impressive given their budget-oriented approach to pricing. That’s why we’re happy to see this newest TCL 5-series on sale at Best Buy for just $550, down from $700 — a nice discount of $150. That’s worth picking up if you want a budget QLED screen.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Amazon’s new Fire shows why 7″ tablets have become superfluous

In 2022, Amazon’s Fire 7 feels like a tablet from a bygone era. 7-inch tablets made a lot of sense back when our phones were smaller and less sophisticated. Reading books or playing games wasn’t as much fun on a 4- or 5-inch screen, and Amazon’s smallest Fire tablet was a cheap way to enjoy that same entertainment on a larger surface.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases 2022

It may no longer be the newest thing out there, but Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra continues to be a top-of-the-line Android flagship that'll stay relevant for a long time. That said, a device this big (and expensive) needs proper protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases available out there!
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

This LG B1 OLED 55-Inch Smart TV Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

LG OLED televisions are some of the best high-quality smart TVs out there, and right now the B1 series is on sale for less than $1,000. The 55-inch set is made for gaming and decked out with AI-powered 4K video, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Originally $1,700, grab this today for $997.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's latest iPad mini with LTE is $99 off at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a good deal on the latest iPad mini with cellular connectivity, you're in luck. Amazon has dropped the prices of all color options for the 64GB iPad mini with LTE, bringing them all down to $550. That's nearly $100 off their usual rate, not to mention the cheapest we've seen these models. It's hard to get your hands on the iPad mini right now if you're going through Amazon — most WiFi-only models are sold out, and very few WiFi + Cellular models are in stock. But if this configuration fits your needs, you can save a good sum of money if you pick it up right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save $57 On the Already Budget-Friendly Motorola Moto G Play

There's no doubt that phones have come a long way in recent years, but not everyone necessarily wants to carry a tiny computer in their pocket all day. Fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there for people only interested in the basics like the Motorola Moto G Play. This affordable 32GB smartphone prioritizes functionality over features, and right now you can snag it at a bargain: Amazon currently has it on sale for just $113, $57 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best TV deals you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Upgrading to a better TV can be expensive. Luckily, there are still some lingering Prime Day TV deals available on...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Xiaomi 12S Ultra crushes iPhone 13 Pro Max in gaming test

Most high-end smartphones are sufficiently fast for most users, but from the perspective of performance numbers, Apple's A-series chips that power its iPhones are ahead of SoCs that fuel Android phones. iPhones have traditionally offered better performance and graphics than Android phones, but Qualcomm may be close to taking that crown away.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Everything we know about the next Samsung wearable

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and we're big fans of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — but having been released in August 2021, they're nearly a year old at this point. Although Samsung's hard at work on a new set of watches in the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, we've already heard plenty about the new generation. Interested in what Samsung's got cooking for its next wearables? Read on to find out.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope camera lens

There have been rumors for some time that Apple will be bringing a periscope camera lens to their iPhone, this will apparently happen with the iPhone 15 and only the Pro Max model. The news that the iPhone 15 will be getting a periscope camera lens comes from respected Apple...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy