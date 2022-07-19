Best tablet sales in July 2022

Looking for cheap tablet sales for work and play? Fortunately, tablet sales are easy to find these days. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store typically offer the best tablet sales. And with back to school sales in full swing, now is a great time to shop.

Amazon, for instance, has the new 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $559 . That's $30 off and one of the best tablet sales we've seen. Not to be outdone, Best Buy has Android tablets on sale from $159 . So we're rounding up the best cheap tablet sales you can get right now. From budget Android tablets to premium iPads — here are today's top deals. (Make sure to check out our guide to iPad deals for Apple-only discounts).

Tablets sales — Apple iPads

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model is $100 off its regular price. (On the landing page, scroll down below the MacBook Air M2 to see the $100 discount). View Deal

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is out. The new tablet is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $469 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It's on sale for $529, but an in-cart discount (applied at checkout) takes an extra $60 off for a final price of $469, which is one of the best tablet sales we've seen for this iPad. View Deal

10.2" iPad (2021/256GB): was $479 now $429 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model at its lowest price to date, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's pro tablet. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $29. View Deal

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now at an epic price and tied with its Black Friday low. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now at its second-lowest price ever, which makes this Amazon deal extra tempting. View Deal

Tablet sales — Android

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $574 @ Amazon

The newest addition to Samsung's Galaxy Tab range the S8 features a 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12Mp front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus offers all the same great features as it's standard sibling but adds a bigger and more vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

With its 10 hour battery life, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for surfing the web, watching videos, and playing games. The face-recognition/unlock system is also a very useful feature, and something you don't usually find on tablets in this price range. It's perfect if you're on a low budget. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $208 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is our choice for the best Android tablet around right now. You'll get facial-recognition unlocking for your tablet, it runs for more than 13 hours before you need to grab a charger, and you have full access to the Google Play store and apps, unlike what Amazon's own-brand Fire tablets offer. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4": was $349 now $310 @ Amazon

Best Buy's Labor Day Sale preview nets you the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for an all time low price. It packs a premium design, a bright 10.4-inch display and outstanding battery life. It also comes with a nifty S Pen that lets you do more than just take notes and sketch. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $529 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. Amazon is currently taking $270 off this machine. View Deal

Tablet sales — Windows

MS Surface Go 2: was $549 now $510 @ MS Store

The Surface Go 2 is a solid 2-in-1 with all-day battery life and an excellent screen. It packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) display, Pentium 4425Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The stylus and keyboard cost extra, but on its own it's a solid tablet and now $39 off. View Deal

MS Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $649 @ Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $310 off and one of the cheapest tablet sales we've seen. View Deal

