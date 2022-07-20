The best Roombas in 2022

The best Roombas can be quite a task to find. This is because iRobot offers such a vast range of robot vacuums, from entry level models which cover the basics, to top of the line designs, which empty themselves and recognize objects on route. Some models even function as mops, which can add the final touches once your floor is vacuumed. You don’t have to pay top dollar to get a good Roomba though.

At its core, your Roomba should navigate your home with ease, and pick up any debris it comes across, whether that’s dust, crumbs, or even the dreaded pet hair. It should be simple to operate as well, with an app which is intuitive to use. Lastly, you want a design that is user-friendly too, with a dustbin which is straightforward to empty and mop pads which are easy to remove and clean. Need help deciding which Roomba to buy? We’ve tested a range of models to find those which you should shortlist. Whether you’re shopping on a budget, or want the latest tech, there’s one here for everyone. These are the best Roombas.

What are the best Roombas?

If money's no object, then the best Roomba has to be the iRobot Roomba j7+. Its obstacle avoidance technology makes pet poop collisions a thing of the past. Plus, it cleans up after itself thanks to the self-emptying base. It offers the latest in robot vacuum technology, literally learning from its encounters after every run. Plus. with Smart Mapping, you can control which rooms you want cleaning and when. If you want your floors to sparkle, it can also work in tandem with Roomba’s Braava m6 mopping robot ($499, sold separately). With this combination, once the j7+ has finished vacuuming, the m6 will spring to action to mop the freshly swept floors.

By no means, this is not a cheap purchase, with the j7+ costing $849 and the m6 costing $499, although you can buy both as a bundle at $1,198.

Not everyone is going to be prepared to spend this kind of money on a robot vacuum, especially if you've never owned one before. If you're shopping on a budget, we would recommend the iRobot Roomba 675. At $199, this robot vacuum is a steal — while it doesn't have some of the premium features of the s9+, it's a capable cleaner that will get the job done. It can also connect to your Wi-Fi, so you can schedule cleaning sessions straight from your phone.

Read on for all of our picks of the best Roombas.

The best Roombas you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best Roomba overall

Size: 13.3 x 3.4 inches | Dust bin capacity: Up to 60 days | Weight: 7.5 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa & Google Assistant

Excellent obstacle avoidance Learns from cleaning data Easy to create no-go zones Redesigned Clean Base is less obtrusive Clean Base is very loud Middling pet hair pickup on carpet

iRobot’s newest offering, the Roomba j7+, is one of the best robot vacuums you can buy. It stands out for promising to avoid pet poop — a major fear for robot vacuum owners. This is thanks to its obstacle avoidance technology, which will detect an object and choose to veer around it. It essentially learns from every run, so it recognises items such as cables and socks — in time, it should grow its database to factor in larger objects too.

The J7+ comes with a handy clean base as well, which will store up to 60 days of debris. It’s a compact and attractive design for a base too — not too obtrusive. In terms of cleaning performance, the j7+ held its own on larger debris, such as cereal and kitty litter, but there were better scorers for pet hair. Having said that, with an overall cleaning score of 91.81, this is by no means a poor performer and its object detection technology is next to none. This model won't come cheap, but it often features in the best robot vacuum deals list.

Read our full iRobot Roomba j7+ review .

iRobot Roomba 675 (Image credit: iRobot)

Best Roomba for those on a budget

Size: 13 x 13 x 3.7 inches | Dust bin capacity: 350 ml | Weight: 7.8 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Affordable Easy-to-use app Wi-Fi connected Charging indicator could be brighter Uses older navigation technology

Just because it’s a Roomba doesn’t mean you have to take out a second mortgage on your house just to get one in your home. Behold the iRobot Roomba 675, one of the best cheap robot vacuums . Like its more premium siblings, the Roomba 675 is Wi-Fi connected and controlled via the iRobot app, meaning you’re not hunting around for a remote when it’s time to clean. You can also schedule cleanings directly from the app. While it’s not capable of mapping your pad, you can set up virtual walls to keep the bot from venturing into areas it shouldn’t.

Dressed in a mix of shiny black and matte grey, the Roomba 675 looks refined and understated. We love the sturdy carrying handle that’s built into the bot. Since the 675 doesn’t offer any mapping, you’re likely to find yourself picking it up and moving it from room to room to target specific areas.

iRobot uses two different-sized brush rolls -- one with rubber flaps and one with bristles-- to enhance the cleaning prowess of the Roomba 675. However, in our Roomba 675 review , we found that while it was good for Cheerios and kitty litter, the robovac wasn't as capable as other models at cleaning up pet hair. The company says its Auto-Adjust cleaning head will adapt to surfaces of different heights. Should one of those brush rolls go bad, iRobot sells numerous replacement parts for the Roomba 675, ensuring that you'll be able to repair it instead of tossing it in a landfill.

Read our full Roomba 675 review .

iRobot Roomba 960 (Image credit: iRobot)

3. iRobot Roomba 960

A great all-around Roomba for not too much

Size: 13.7 x 13.7 x 3.6 inches | Dust bin capacity: 600 ml | Weight: 8.5 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Able to customize how many times it cleans an area Recharges and resumes cleaning automatically Includes Virtual Wall Can’t do automatic single room cleaning

The iRobot Roomba 960 hits the sweet spot of advanced features and wallet-friendliness, making it the best Roomba for those who have pets, but don’t want to spend more than $500 on a robot vacuum. Like the Roomba s9 and i7, the Roomba 960 has a rubber brush system that’s made for picking up after Whiskers.

Plus, the Roomba 960 uses the advanced camera navigation that’s found in the Roomba s9 and the i7. This Wi-Fi connected bot will methodically vacuum your floor and produce a map of the areas it’s cleaned in the iRobot app, but you’re not able to customize that map or add no-go zones. (A Virtual Wall is included in the box with the 960.) However, you will find customizable options for multi-pass cleaning, helpful for that spot on the rug where your cat or dog likes to sleep.

Though it’s rated for approximately 75 minutes of cleaning, it’s smart enough to return to its dock when the battery is low, recharge, and then get back to work. The 960 will also send you an alert when it’s time to empty the bin.

Though the Roomba 960 is a slightly older model than the i7 and s9, it offers premium cleaning capability at a lower price point.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (Image credit: iRobot)

Best Roomba for large homes with multiple rooms

Size: 13.3 x 13.3 x 3.7 inches | Dust bin capacity: 500 ml | Weight: 7.4 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Excellent navigation Able to clean just one room Fast cleaner Clean Base is very loud Expensive

The Roomba i7+ was the first robot vacuum to come with iRobot’s Clean Base, a self-emptying dustbin that’s built into the charging base. It uses small disposable vacuum bags to capture dust. After approximately 30 runs, the bag will need to be replaced. It’s a godsend for those who have allergies and aversions to handling dust.

But that’s far from the only standout feature on the Roomba i7+. This Wi-Fi-connected mapping robot is capable of cleaning specific rooms on demand while avoiding fixed obstacles like pet food bowls. In our Roomba i7+ review , this was among the first mapping robots we encountered that we could almost see thinking. It would enter a room going one direction and then clean, pause and head toward another area at a slightly different angle.

From the Roomba app, you’re able to schedule cleanings and tweak the map for your floor plan. The i7+ remembers up to 10 different floor plans, which can be edited at any time. Like the Roomba s9, the Roomba i7 plays well with the Braava jet m6 robot mop. When the vacuum is finished cleaning, the Braava jet m6 will start mopping. We are truly living in the future.

Though the Roomba i7+ isn’t the cheapest Roomba around, it has dropped in price significantly since the s9 was introduced.

Read our full iRobot Roomba i7+ review .

(Image credit: iRobot)

Best Roomba if money is no object

Size: 12.3 x 12.3 x 3.5 inches | Dust bin capacity: 388 ml | Weight: 8.2 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Attractive, premium design Mapping was quick and easy Easy-to-use mapping controls in app Loud vacuum, loud dustbin Very expensive

Go big or go home, right? iRobot’s first D-shaped Roomba is one of the best robot vacuums we’ve tested, making it one of the best vacuum cleaners overall. The Roomba s9 aims to elevate the task of vacuuming to a human level-- by vacuuming more where it’s needed and avoiding places where it’s not. The s9+ version pairs this intelligent vac with a self-emptying base designed to limit exposure to dust. Once it’s set up, the only help the Roomba s9+ needs is replacing the vacuum bag when it’s full.

The D-shape of the s9 helps it clean more thoroughly along baseboards and corners.. A recessed brushed bronze disc sits in the center and subtle lines suggesting movement are etched into the black plastic surrounding it. When the Roomba s9+ is cleaning, white light zooms around the edge of the disc. This is truly a good-looking vacuum cleaner.

Controlling the Roomba s9+ is done via the iRobot app, which is where you can view mapping results, demarcate specific rooms, and create no-go zones. The s9+ supports scheduled cleanings of specific rooms or whole floors. Have multiple levels? iRobot says its Imprint Smart Mapping will support up to 10 maps. As if that wasn’t enough, the Roomba s9 will work in tandem with the Braava jet m6 mopping robot. When the s9 finishes vacuuming, the Braava jet m6 will start mopping, giving you clean floors with minimal effort.

In our tests, the Roomba s9 earned a perfect score when picking up kitty litter on both hardwood and carpet. It also excelled at picking up dog hair as well as Cheerios.

The only downfall of the Roomba s9+ (aside from its price) is that it’s loud. In our Roomba S9+ review , we noted the vacuum itself was noisy on hardwood floors, but the self-emptying Clean Base sounded like a jet engine readying for takeoff. This is definitely a robot you’ll want cleaning when you’re not home.

Read our full iRobot Roomba S9+ review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Roomba's least expensive self-emptying robot vacuum

Cleaning Performance: 90.1 | Pet Hair Score: 75.5 | Bin Size: 500 ml | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant | Size: 13.26 x 13.26 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 7.4 pounds

Self-emptying base great for those with allergies Excellent hardwood performance Auto-detects dirtier areas Poor pet hair pickup on carpet Lacks smart mapping Very loud Clean Base

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is the company's least-expensive robot vacuum with a self-cleaning feature. Thanks to the self-emptying base, you don't have to dump out its contents after every run—very convenient. The Roomba i3+ excelled at most of our tests, except for picking up pet hair on carpet.

The Roomba i3+ can be controlled via an app as well as with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can create a schedule and connect it to smart home devices. Unlike the more expensive Roomba i7+ and s9+, though, the i3+ can't be directed to map individual rooms. Overall though, we really liked its performance, and it's nice not to have to clean it after every use.

Read our full iRobot Roomba i3+ review .

iRobot Roomba e5 (Image credit: iRobot)

7. iRobot Roomba e5

A less expensive Roomba with high-end components

Size: 13 x 13 x 3.6 inches | Dust bin capacity: 500 ml | Weight: 7.2 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Affordable Uses same rollers as high-end Roombas Wi-Fi connected No mapping capability

The iRobot Roomba e5 is only $30 more than the Roomba 675, but uses the dual rubber brush system that’s found on more advanced Roombas like the Roomba s9, the Roomba i7 and the Roomba 960. These brushes are typically more efficient at cleaning up pet hair, so go ahead and invite your pup to roll around on your favorite rug. iRobot says the e5 offers five times the suction of the Roomba 675, too. Not bad for an extra $30.

Like the 675, the e5 is clad in basic black with a recessed carrying handle just above the center buttons. With bright green roller brushes, the underside most closely resembles the i7. While it may look like the high-end i7, its app features are closer to those of the 675. The e5 is Wi-Fi connected and controlled via the iRobot app, but it’s not capable of mapping or cleaning specific rooms. However, you can schedule the bot to clean your floors at regular intervals.

With a high efficiency filter and a washable dustbin, the Roomba e5 is a good choice for homes that need a deeper clean without suctioning up too much cash.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Size: 13.4 inches x 3.5 inches | Dust bin capacity: 350 ml | Weight: 6.8 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Solid cleaning performance Timed cleaning options in app Location-based cleaning options No mapping Similar model still available for less

The iRobot Roomba 694 is essentially the Roomba 675 but with a few additional tricks. Unlike smarter Roombas, the 694 is a bump-style robot vacuum, in that it roams around your room randomly and turns when it hits an object. However, the Roomba 694 can be connected to an app, which lets you use features such as geofencing so that the robot will only start cleaning once you've left the house. It also means you can use Alexa and Google Assistant to tell the robot to start cleaning.

In our tests, we found the Roomba 694 to be a good cleaner, with a slightly better overall score than the Roomba 675. On hardwood floors, it picked up nearly 95 percent of dog hair — but only 68 percent on carpet.

Read our full Roomba 694 review .

iRobot Braava jet 240 (Image credit: iRobot)

Best Roomba for mopping on a budget

Size: 7 x 6.7 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: No

Lightweight and compact Multiple cleaning modes Replaceable battery Must purchase washable or disposable replacement pads Drags dirt around

Roomba’s the name of the game for vacuums, but when it comes to iRobot’s robot mops, there is Braava. The budget-friendly Braava jet 240 is a diminutive bot that’s particularly good at cleaning small spaces. Most impressively, this robot mop respects boundaries. Pressing and holding the Clean button illuminates two blue lights on the top of the bot. The lights represent an invisible line that the Braava jet 240 will refuse to cross. It’s a nifty trick and, more importantly, we found in our Braava jet 240 review that it worked well.

If you’ve never used a robot mop before, the Braava jet 240 is a good place to start. We were impressed at how well it cleaned edges and liked the fresh scent it left when it was done. For less than $200, it’s an easy way to keep your floors clean without lugging out the mop and bucket.

So how does it actually work? The Braava jet 240 mops in a back and forth motion and uses scented cleaning pads that are akin to Swiffer pads. There are three types of proprietary pads made by iRobot that work with the Braava jet 240: a white, dry sweeping pad; an orange, damp sweeping pad; and a blue, wet mopping pad. Reusable, washable pads are available in addition to disposable ones. Attach the pad for the type of cleaning you’d like and forget it. The full-of-tricks Braava jet 240 is able to detect which pad is attached and adjust its cleaning style accordingly.

Read our full iRobot Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot review .

iRobot Braava jet m6 (Image credit: iRobot)

Best for multi-room mopping

Size: 10.6 x 10.6 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 4.85 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Able to clean specific rooms Wi-Fi connected Works in tandem with some Roombas Expensive

The iRobot Braava jet m6 is, in essence the Roomba s9, but for mopping. This impressive bot uses the same advanced navigation found in the Roomba s9 and Roomba i7 to clean and map your home. It’ll save a map of your home’s layout that can be customized, giving you the power to command the Braava jet m6 to clean specific rooms while avoiding no-go areas such as pet food bowls. While this is a handy feature in a vacuum, it’s nearly essential in a mop. No one wants to deal with a wet rug.

The square shape of the Braava jet m6 means it cleans well along baseboards. We like the easy-to-fill removable water tank, too. Like some Roombas, when the mop’s battery gets low, it’ll head back to its base, recharge, and then get back to work. Perhaps the neatest feature of the Braava jet m6 is how it works in tandem with the Roomba s9 and Roomba i7. When the vacuum has finished cleaning and returned to its base, the mop goes to work.

Like the Braava jet 240, the Braava jet m6 uses proprietary wet and dry cleaning pads that are available in reusable or disposable versions.

The m6 is at the top of our list of the best robot mops ; as we found in our Braava jet m6 review , it was the best at both mopping and sweeping, and all of its smarts made it the easiest to use, too.

Read our full iRobot Braava jet m6 robot mop review .

How we tested the best Roombas

Our list of the best Roombas has been compiled through a combination of hands-on testing alongside extensive online research. Those which are tested in-house must demonstrate high levels of pick-up on everyday debris, including Cheerios, kitty litter and dog hair across both carpet and hardwood floors. We also take into account the effectiveness of the navigation as well as how much noise it makes on route. Speed is also considered as part of this test.

On top of that, we give the overall design a once-over, checking how easy the dustbin and filter are to remove and refit, as well as factoring in the settings and features on offer. We also test the app to see how easy it is to navigate and how intuitive the Roomba is to use on the whole.

Those models which are assessed based solely on online research need to have a proven track record in performance. We check this by referring to online reviews which must be commendable as well as consistent. Specifications are also compared to find the models which have the most to offer. Battery life and dustbin capacity are considered along with special features such as obstacle recognition and self-emptying bases.

How to choose the best Roomba for you

Choosing the best Roomba for your home and lifestyle is as easy as considering what features are important to you.

Want to be able to tell your bot exactly which rooms to clean? Consider the Roomba j7+, s9+, the Roomba i7+, or the Braava jet m6. All of them use advanced camera navigation, allowing them to create and save accurate maps of your home. From there, you can customize a map by naming specific rooms and creating no-go zones to keep the robot from pushing Fido’s food bowl across the floor. The Roomba 960 will also create a map of areas it cleaned, but it won’t save the map for future use.

If the last thing you want to deal with is a dustbin full of everything that was just cleaned up, the automatic, self-emptying Clean Base that’s available with the Roomba j7+, s9+ and the Roomba i7+ will be right up your alley. The base uses bags that seal shut when removed, keeping the dust and allergens at bay.

Sharing your home with a few furry friends, but want to save a few bucks? Check out the Roomba 960 or the Roomba e5. While we can’t guarantee that your cat will enjoy riding a Roomba, both vacuums, which cost less than $500, have filters designed to trap pet dander and use rubber roller brushes that are meant to pick up pet hair more efficiently.

Struggle with pet poop collisions? Then the answer is easily the new iRobot Roomba j7+. With obstacle avoidance technology, this problem is a thing of the past. In fact, iRobot is so confident in the Roomba j7+’s intelligence that it’s introduced the Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P), whereby iRobot will replace any j7+ that fails to avoid solid pet waste.

Want to control your Roomba or Braava from your phone? You’re in luck. All of these models, from the Roomba 675 up to the Roomba s9+ can be controlled via the iRobot app. Every model (except the Braava jet 240) is Wi-Fi connected, meaning you’ll be able to start or schedule a cleaning when you’re not home. Afterall, there’s nothing better than coming home to a clean house. The one exception is the Braava jet 240. This mopping bot connects to the iRobot app via Bluetooth instead of Wi-Fi. The removable battery and nature of this mop make it an unlikely candidate for a completely unsupervised cleaning session.

Features to look out for

Self-emptying

This is available on some of the more premium models, such as the iRobot Roomba s9+ mentioned above. When the dustbin is full, the Roomba will return to its charging base to empty itself into a larger bin. This means you don’t have to empty it so often, and it’s ideal if you suffer from allergies as dust isn’t released into the air as frequently.

This is available on some of the more premium models, such as the iRobot Roomba s9+ mentioned above. When the dustbin is full, the Roomba will return to its charging base to empty itself into a larger bin. This means you don’t have to empty it so often, and it’s ideal if you suffer from allergies as dust isn’t released into the air as frequently. Wi-Fi connectivity

Most Roomba vacuums come with Wi-Fi connectivity. With this, you can connect your vacuum to your smartphone, which allows you to better monitor and control it.

Most Roomba vacuums come with Wi-Fi connectivity. With this, you can connect your vacuum to your smartphone, which allows you to better monitor and control it. Hybrid models

Hybrid models are available which can mop as well as vacuum. In our experience, these generally aren’t as good as dedicated models though.

Hybrid models are available which can mop as well as vacuum. In our experience, these generally aren’t as good as dedicated models though. Mapping

As the name suggests, with mapping your Roomba can map-out your home. It does this using sensors prior to calculating the best cleaning route. It can record obstacles, such as the stairs, and this opens up the no-go zones and targeted room features for some models.

As the name suggests, with mapping your Roomba can map-out your home. It does this using sensors prior to calculating the best cleaning route. It can record obstacles, such as the stairs, and this opens up the no-go zones and targeted room features for some models. No-go zones

With no-go zones, you can mark rooms or areas where you don’t want your Roomba to go. It’s great if you want to avoid pet bowls or an expensive rug, for instance.

With no-go zones, you can mark rooms or areas where you don’t want your Roomba to go. It’s great if you want to avoid pet bowls or an expensive rug, for instance. Targeted rooms

Using this, you can set where you want the Roomba to focus on cleaning — ideal if there’s an unexpected mess.

Using this, you can set where you want the Roomba to focus on cleaning — ideal if there’s an unexpected mess. Multiple floors

If you have lots of floors, look for a Roomba which can support multiple maps. That way, you’re not restricted to just one floor.

If you have lots of floors, look for a Roomba which can support multiple maps. That way, you’re not restricted to just one floor. Scheduling

You will find this feature on pretty much every robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity. Once it’s connected to your phone, you can set up cleaning schedules to best suit your routine.

You will find this feature on pretty much every robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity. Once it’s connected to your phone, you can set up cleaning schedules to best suit your routine. Dust capacity

Smaller dustbins naturally need emptying more often — unless you’re lucky enough to own a self-emptying model. 400ml is a good size of capacity for guidance.

How to clean your Roomba

To make your Roomba last longer, you need to clean it regularly. Yes, you read that right — you need to clean your vacuum cleaner! The dust bins are smaller than you would expect, with capacities as small as 400ml, so you need to check this between runs and empty it when necessary (unless you own a self-emptying model). It’s essential that you do this if you want your Roomba to continue effectively vacuuming.

Another important component to check is the brush bar; have any hairs become entangled around it? If so, cut these free with a knife, or scissors, but don’t pull on them to break them free as this can damage the robot vacuum. You also need to clean and occasionally replace the filters. Refer to your manual for guidance on when to replace and where to buy.

If you don’t keep on top of your Roomba’s maintenance, it will take its toll on the performance. For instance, if you leave the bin full, your Roomba won’t pick up any more debris, it will simply drag it around the floors.

If you own a Braava mop model, remember that the floor pads will need cleaning between runs as well. Wash according to the care label using the highest temperature it allows and biological detergent for a thorough clean.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.