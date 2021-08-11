Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town

By Michael Dot Scott
Posted by 
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of Acadiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "make a pass" because "we're gonna make a roux" and we get a look as if we're speaking a language from a different galaxy. For folks who might not know what we're all about, below is officially the unofficial guide to "Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town".

Lafayette, LA
Morgan City, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Cancels for 2021

Here we go again. It seems like every day we are hearing about more and more annual events here in Louisiana that are being canceled due to concerns over COVID. It feels like 2020 all over again. Except that this time we have vaccines and a way to prevent the spread of this horrid virus, and some people are choosing not to take it, for whatever reason. It's really frustrating on so many levels. Yes, we are going to miss the fun. But more importantly, the impact economically is a blow that some might not recover from again, especially if something has been canceled for the second year in a row.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

PHOTOS: Lafayette “Party House” on the Market

You may have noticed that a ton of homeowners are taking advantage of the hot housing market and selling their homes. One of the Lafayette houses currently listed for sale is catching the attention not only of local homebuyers, but also of a particular Facebook group. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,205-square-foot...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

The Latest Cancellation: French Quarter Fest

We are completely heartbroken about the path that our fall activities in Louisiana are heading. With vaccines for COVID-19 being readily available, we were expecting somewhat of a return to "normal". But with the delta variant running rampant across the state, it's clear that is not going to happen. We are seeing cancellations and shutdowns once again, and it's very disheartening to be moving backward.
Louisiana StatePosted by
97.3 The Dawg

South Louisiana Only “Days Away From Refusal of Transport” Due to COVID Conditions

As COVID conditions have reached dire levels in South Louisiana, some people still think the situation is being way overblown. It's a classic case of not being able to believe something unless you're able to physically see it happening before your eyes. At this point, anyone in South Louisiana who hasn't been touched by COVID should consider themselves lucky but that may not be the case for long.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Russel Honore Attempts to ‘Unstick Stupid’ with New COVID PSA

Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore first came to prominence, at least in the public eye, in the days following the destruction left behind from Hurricane Katrina. Honore was seen as the man with the mission or the man with the plan in the flooded streets of New Orleans. Louisiana loved his no-nonsense approach to solving a life-threatening situation quickly.

